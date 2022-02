I know the title makes no sense, but that's because it has Samie all over it.



Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Italy



Normal draft process, no more than 3 players per country and all countries must be repped in your starting XI.



No more than 3 player's per country.



Whole team from those four. It's the same as the 4 of Clubs Draft's we did mate.



Let's get drafting again