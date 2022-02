Don't think Harvey has been that bad, they are smothering the midfield and not giving us an inch. Need to switch play more often, much quicker to stretch them. Also not sure they can keep up this intensity for another 45 and we have a strong bench. They've had one chance. We haven't had any really but been in much better positions. Still a goal or two here for us if we can settle ourselves a bit better. Also, think Jota turned his ankle early on and hasnt looked the same since