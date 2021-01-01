« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83

Offline the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,952
  Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 01:52:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
I don't know. Under the old rules, where away goals count double, we'd be sailing through. I'd feel a damn sight better going into the second leg 4-0 up rather than 2-0. Though I still think the two goals will be enough.
Caught myself a few times thinking about getting at least 1 away goal last night, before reminding myself it's no longer employed. I dunno how I feel about it's abolishment, to be honest.
It's a classic mechanism that's intrinsic to European competition and has led to some awesome games over the years- the last one being our game against Barca.

It's use was more evident in the fact that teams had to attack to ensure their survival (although you still got the maestros of defending who would sit back and protect a 0-1 away lead successfully).
I just feel that now it would be even easier to sit back and protect a 0-2 lead, which requires another masterful set of skills and can be a spectacle on his it's own, but still isn't most people's cup o tea.

Something we'll just have to get used to, I suppose.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 93,494
  Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.
Offline Gili Gulu

  Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 3,087
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75' Mo 83'
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 02:19:59 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:52:40 pm
Caught myself a few times thinking about getting at least 1 away goal last night, before reminding myself it's no longer employed. I dunno how I feel about it's abolishment, to be honest.
It's a classic mechanism that's intrinsic to European competition and has led to some awesome games over the years- the last one being our game against Barca.

It's use was more evident in the fact that teams had to attack to ensure their survival (although you still got the maestros of defending who would sit back and protect a 0-1 away lead successfully).
I just feel that now it would be even easier to sit back and protect a 0-2 lead, which requires another masterful set of skills and can be a spectacle on his it's own, but still isn't most people's cup o tea.

Something we'll just have to get used to, I suppose.

I think it will backfire somewhat as 0-0 away suddenly becomes a good result vs an OK-ish result.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Zee_26

  Posts: 1,290
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm
There's something about non-Italian Inter fans that's just bizarre. A lot of them seem to have this huge superiority complex with not a lot to show for it. It's not quite Everton levels (I mean, who are!?) but you'd think they had one of the greatest club sides of all time coming into this tie listening to these nutters.
Online Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 15,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 02:32:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

Wow...
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 9,301
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:39:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

Another random stat: Kloppo's the only manager other than Fergie to win both the Champions League and the league with the same club in the PL era
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline OsirisMVZ

  Posts: 5,460
  Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm
There's something about non-Italian Inter fans that's just bizarre. A lot of them seem to have this huge superiority complex with not a lot to show for it. It's not quite Everton levels (I mean, who are!?) but you'd think they had one of the greatest club sides of all time coming into this tie listening to these nutters.
I remember when we signed Coutinho for a pittance and a Syrian Inter fan online said "that is worse than the Civil War I'm living in"
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 48,953
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 03:08:35 pm
https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1494254042222141440

Quote
Inter didn't have a single shot on target against Liverpool, the first time they have failed to do so in any home league or European game since we started receiving Opta data in 2009
Offline blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 8,706
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 03:48:56 pm
Quote from: interfan11 on Yesterday at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

I must say, I like the cut of your jib young man.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Posts: 4,354
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 03:56:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
I don't know. Under the old rules, where away goals count double, we'd be sailing through. I'd feel a damn sight better going into the second leg 4-0 up rather than 2-0. Though I still think the two goals will be enough.

Probably being whooshed here but on the off chance Im not - away goals only count double in the event of a draw, there would only be a draw in the event that Inter score (at least) 2 away goals and wed therefore be level on away goals anyway. Where it does make a difference is if Inter won 3-1 or something similar and theyd then go through on away goals rather than ET which would be the case now. Unless Im missing something if you win an away leg keeping a clean sheet the new rules actually favour you l, it becomes more relevant if wed lost 3-1 or something.
Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 46,841
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
 ???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Posts: 14,614
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.

Not sure they ever really counted for double. It's just that if the score was level, the team with more away goals advanced to the next round. At the end of the day, it doesn't make a difference anyway. Say, we were 4-0 up now by counting away goals for double. Inter would still only need to score two goals at Anfield to get to extra time, because their goals would also count for double, which makes it 4-4 despite both teams only having score 2 goals each. It's not even a psychological advantage, because of that...
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  Posts: 7,773
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm
 :butt
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 46,841
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm
Not sure they ever really counted for double. It's just that if the score was level, the team with more away goals advanced to the next round. At the end of the day, it doesn't make a difference anyway. Say, we were 4-0 up now by counting away goals for double. Inter would still only need to score two goals at Anfield to get to extra time, because their goals would also count for double, which makes it 4-4 despite both teams only having score 2 goals each. It's not even a psychological advantage, because of that...

Well that'd be 8-0 then and on for some sort of record.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 12,109
  J.F.T.97
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 04:30:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Well that'd be 8-0 then and on for some sort of record.

If away goals count double then that would be 16-0
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 11,049
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm
Those fierce winds whipping round the uk are whooshing through this thread...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Posts: 8,699
  mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 04:45:05 pm
Away winds always gust at double strength
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline whtwht

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 4,470
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 04:45:20 pm
I still remember the Inter of Brehme...Klinsmann..  Aldo Serena ....Bergomi..Berti..Zenga and Matthaius..
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline duvva

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 7,572
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
A perfect European away in terms of the result. And in a way the performance too. Inter were better than I had realised and were set up very well to nullify certain players and did really well.
I thought we were marginally the better team first half but the first 15 mins of the second half had me concerned.

Brilliant 3 man substitution changed the momentum. All 3 who came on really made a difference, immediately the energy and steel Henderson brought unsettled the rhythm they had found. Naby found space and began to help us keep the ball and create, and Diaz was a live wire and looked dangerous whenever on the ball.

Brilliant header from Bobby who despite his energy and harrying I thought really struggled up to that point, and then once we had them down Mo put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.

Puts us in an excellent position to wrap this up at Anfield in a few weeks
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 93,494
  Poultry in Motion
Re: C
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 05:01:25 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 04:45:20 pm
I still remember the Inter of Brehme...Klinsmann..  Aldo Serena ....Bergomi..Berti..Zenga and Matthaius..

Very nearly lost a UEFA Cup tie against Aston Villa I remember. :D
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.

Only in the event of a draw and for us to be level after the second leg Inter would have to score the same amount of away goals as us, hence why the rule change only positively affects us in this situation as it means that Inter cant go through by winning 3-1 for example.
Offline interfan11

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 03:48:56 pm
I must say, I like the cut of your jib young man.

Thanks! I still proudly have my 2005 #7 Kewell shirt  :scarf
And in the stadium we still sing a chant against ACtrash that says "Why oh why, first half you were winning 3-0 and you really believed you won the trophy, oh why.. oh why... 3-1 3-2 3-3!"
Here it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vS2_KY1WpOs

Famously Crespo when he later rejoined Inter said that he always found himself laughing when he heard it even though he knew he really shouldn't  ;D
Liverpool lifting the trophy always brings back good memories haha  :thumbsup
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Posts: 8,699
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm
Only in the event of a draw and for us to be level after the second leg Inter would have to score the same amount of away goals as us, hence why the rule change only positively affects us in this situation as it means that Inter cant go through by winning 3-1 for example.
Is this an away post, as you seem to be doubling down on your wooosh?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Posts: 19,931
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 05:23:09 pm »
I'm still not sure about this away goal business....

Seems I need to dig out my abacus and logarithm tables to get a proper grip of all the permutations....
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Posts: 40,630
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 05:37:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:39:37 pm
Another random stat: Kloppo's the only manager other than Fergie to win both the Champions League and the league with the same club in the PL era

And Klopp won both in comparatively record time compared to Fergie. Ferguson must be extremely grateful for United's juiced up, sky blue brethren being in our way. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Posts: 16,523
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 05:59:16 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 01:26:06 pm
I thought that was the sort of controlled aggressive away performances that we fell in love with LFC playing years ago. Great to watch and a deserved vistory against a team thayt had many attributes similar to us but probably just a level below at.

The only thing missing was we didn't 'silence the crowd'. ;)

Other than that a competent European away performance.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Posts: 16,523
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 06:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 05:23:09 pm
I'm still not sure about this away goal business....

Seems I need to dig out my abacus and logarithm tables to get a proper grip of all the permutations....

And a slide rule to verify the results.
Offline Jon2lfc

  • Posts: 2,077
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:37:32 pm
And Klopp won both in comparatively record time compared to Fergie. Ferguson must be extremely grateful for United's juiced up, sky blue brethren being in our way.
Very pertinent point.

We would be winning pretty much everything domestically under Klopp if it wasn't for Abu Dhabi.
It would probably also mean we could field stronger teams in the domestic cups.
Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 3,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 02:19:59 pm
I think it will backfire somewhat as 0-0 away suddenly becomes a good result vs an OK-ish result.
I suspect that's what Real was trying to get on Tuesday-- precisely the reason why the away goals were introduced in the first place.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Posts: 80,547
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 06:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:08:35 pm
https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1494254042222141440

As much as people say inter played well no shots on target is a notable thing.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wingman

  • Posts: 2,592
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

It is, but unless we win something it will sound like Spurs top of the league over two seasons* accolade

*or some such
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Posts: 16,523
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 07:22:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:56:20 pm
As much as people say inter played well no shots on target is a notable thing.

To be fair they did hit the cross bar. Seems bizarre that a tame, scuffed shot directly at the keeper counts as on target but clipping the frame of the goal is completely discounted.

After all we had a season where we 'scored' woodwork hat tricks every other game.
Offline OkieRedman

  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

And one was very against the run of play. We are some force at the moment.  :lickin
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 38,212
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:56:23 pm
We don't even realize it.
That lad that came on last night- he came here to win trophies. You can see it in his demeanor, his hunger, the effect he's had as soon as he came on. He wasn't going to give in without a fight.
He's looking pretty good for sure.

I just think we come to expect this kind of thing week in week out & when you step back and see the records we've broken and are breaking it's bloody staggering stuff to be honest.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 12,775
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
Just a great, classical European away performance. We were poor for the first 15mins of the 2nd half, some of that was through some lazy clearances putting ourselves in trouble but apart from that it was fairly even. The subs swung it for us, and its so refreshing to see bench strength make a difference.

Admittedly a 2-0 scoreline does flatter us a little, 1 nil is probably a fairer scoreline and more typical euro away result to boot.

We'll take the extra cushion, all comes to us taking those chances when they came and being ruthless.

A breakout game for Konate, we've seen moments of promise from him but this was 90mins where I think he was even better than VVD (not that he was bad mind).

Our Euro knockout goalscorers turned up, esp Bobby, and you know that's a good sign.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:05 am by Mighty_Red »
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Posts: 15,631
  • 27 Years...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:56:20 pm
As much as people say inter played well no shots on target is a notable thing.
I think Inter did ok, but they never looked like they were going to hurt us. We had a rocky spell from around the 50th minute, but we were never creaking and Alisson didn't have a save to make. The substitutions settled us down again. If the performances were reversed, people would just say we were energetic and willing, but didn't look dangerous in front of goal, thus deserving of the eventual defeat. Inter would be praised to the hilt for their patience, professionalism and clinical finishing when it mattered.

Yes, Inter huffed and puffed. Yes, they made a game of it. But we played a classic European away game, gave them nothing, then suckered them in clinical fashion, totally deflating them in an instant. We did the necessary. No frills, no handstands. We just did what we needed to do whilst keeping a lot in the tank for another day.

Internationale. Italian champions. Top of their league (when they win their game in hand). At home in one of the most iconic stadiums in world football with a passionate crowd behind them. Playing a game lauded by many today as impressive. Yet we were never in trouble, had more gears to go through and scored two goals, whilst Inter failed to get anything on target in 90 minutes.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:09 am by Son of Spion »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 15,236
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #516 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Milan are top of the league. Inter can go top winning their game in hand. ;)
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Posts: 15,631
  • 27 Years...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #517 on: Today at 12:07:13 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:03:19 am
Milan are top of the league. Inter can go top winning their game in hand. ;)
You can't get away with anything on here.  ;D

*Amends original post* 😊
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:47 am by Son of Spion »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline NarutoReds

  • Posts: 1,330
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #518 on: Today at 02:52:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:13 am
You can't get away with anything on here.  ;D

*Amends original post* 😊
Hahahaha!!!!  ;D  ;D
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
