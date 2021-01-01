As much as people say inter played well no shots on target is a notable thing.



I think Inter did ok, but they never looked like they were going to hurt us. We had a rocky spell from around the 50th minute, but we were never creaking and Alisson didn't have a save to make. The substitutions settled us down again. If the performances were reversed, people would just say we were energetic and willing, but didn't look dangerous in front of goal, thus deserving of the eventual defeat. Inter would be praised to the hilt for their patience, professionalism and clinical finishing when it mattered.Yes, Inter huffed and puffed. Yes, they made a game of it. But we played a classic European away game, gave them nothing, then suckered them in clinical fashion, totally deflating them in an instant. We did the necessary. No frills, no handstands. We just did what we needed to do whilst keeping a lot in the tank for another day.Internationale. Italian champions. Top of their league (when they win their game in hand). At home in one of the most iconic stadiums in world football with a passionate crowd behind them. Playing a game lauded by many today as impressive. Yet we were never in trouble, had more gears to go through and scored two goals, whilst Inter failed to get anything on target in 90 minutes.