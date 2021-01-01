I don't know. Under the old rules, where away goals count double, we'd be sailing through. I'd feel a damn sight better going into the second leg 4-0 up rather than 2-0. Though I still think the two goals will be enough.
Caught myself a few times thinking about getting at least 1 away goal last night, before reminding myself it's no longer employed. I dunno how I feel about it's abolishment, to be honest.
It's a classic mechanism that's intrinsic to European competition and has led to some awesome games over the years- the last one being our game against Barca.
It's use was more evident in the fact that teams had to attack to ensure their survival (although you still got the maestros of defending who would sit back and protect a 0-1 away lead successfully).
I just feel that now it would be even easier to sit back and protect a 0-2 lead, which requires another masterful set of skills and can be a spectacle on his it's own, but still isn't most people's cup o tea.
Something we'll just have to get used to, I suppose.