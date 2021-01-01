A perfect European away in terms of the result. And in a way the performance too. Inter were better than I had realised and were set up very well to nullify certain players and did really well.

I thought we were marginally the better team first half but the first 15 mins of the second half had me concerned.



Brilliant 3 man substitution changed the momentum. All 3 who came on really made a difference, immediately the energy and steel Henderson brought unsettled the rhythm they had found. Naby found space and began to help us keep the ball and create, and Diaz was a live wire and looked dangerous whenever on the ball.



Brilliant header from Bobby who despite his energy and harrying I thought really struggled up to that point, and then once we had them down Mo put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.



Puts us in an excellent position to wrap this up at Anfield in a few weeks