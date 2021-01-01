« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83  (Read 14793 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,951
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:59:35 pm
I don't know. Under the old rules, where away goals count double, we'd be sailing through. I'd feel a damn sight better going into the second leg 4-0 up rather than 2-0. Though I still think the two goals will be enough.
Caught myself a few times thinking about getting at least 1 away goal last night, before reminding myself it's no longer employed. I dunno how I feel about it's abolishment, to be honest.
It's a classic mechanism that's intrinsic to European competition and has led to some awesome games over the years- the last one being our game against Barca.

It's use was more evident in the fact that teams had to attack to ensure their survival (although you still got the maestros of defending who would sit back and protect a 0-1 away lead successfully).
I just feel that now it would be even easier to sit back and protect a 0-2 lead, which requires another masterful set of skills and can be a spectacle on his it's own, but still isn't most people's cup o tea.

Something we'll just have to get used to, I suppose.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:24 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,485
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:05:15 pm »
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75’ Mo 83’
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:52:40 pm
Caught myself a few times thinking about getting at least 1 away goal last night, before reminding myself it's no longer employed. I dunno how I feel about it's abolishment, to be honest.
It's a classic mechanism that's intrinsic to European competition and has led to some awesome games over the years- the last one being our game against Barca.

It's use was more evident in the fact that teams had to attack to ensure their survival (although you still got the maestros of defending who would sit back and protect a 0-1 away lead successfully).
I just feel that now it would be even easier to sit back and protect a 0-2 lead, which requires another masterful set of skills and can be a spectacle on his it's own, but still isn't most people's cup o tea.

Something we'll just have to get used to, I suppose.

I think it will backfire somewhat as 0-0 away suddenly becomes a good result vs an OK-ish result.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm »
There's something about non-Italian Inter fans that's just bizarre. A lot of them seem to have this huge superiority complex with not a lot to show for it. It's not quite Everton levels (I mean, who are!?) but you'd think they had one of the greatest club sides of all time coming into this tie listening to these nutters.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

Wow...
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,301
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Only lost two games in all competitions since defeat to Real Madrid last March. Incredible stuff.

Another random stat: Kloppo's the only manager other than Fergie to win both the Champions League and the league with the same club in the PL era
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 02:21:45 pm
There's something about non-Italian Inter fans that's just bizarre. A lot of them seem to have this huge superiority complex with not a lot to show for it. It's not quite Everton levels (I mean, who are!?) but you'd think they had one of the greatest club sides of all time coming into this tie listening to these nutters.
I remember when we signed Coutinho for a pittance and a Syrian Inter fan online said "that is worse than the Civil War I'm living in"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,946
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1494254042222141440

Quote
Inter didn't have a single shot on target against Liverpool, the first time they have failed to do so in any home league or European game since we started receiving Opta data in 2009
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

I must say, I like the cut of your jib young man.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:59:35 pm
I don't know. Under the old rules, where away goals count double, we'd be sailing through. I'd feel a damn sight better going into the second leg 4-0 up rather than 2-0. Though I still think the two goals will be enough.

Probably being whooshed here but on the off chance Im not - away goals only count double in the event of a draw, there would only be a draw in the event that Inter score (at least) 2 away goals and wed therefore be level on away goals anyway. Where it does make a difference is if Inter won 3-1 or something similar and theyd then go through on away goals rather than ET which would be the case now. Unless Im missing something if you win an away leg keeping a clean sheet the new rules actually favour you l, it becomes more relevant if wed lost 3-1 or something.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,839
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm »
 ???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,611
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:20:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:07 pm
???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.

Not sure they ever really counted for double. It's just that if the score was level, the team with more away goals advanced to the next round. At the end of the day, it doesn't make a difference anyway. Say, we were 4-0 up now by counting away goals for double. Inter would still only need to score two goals at Anfield to get to extra time, because their goals would also count for double, which makes it 4-4 despite both teams only having score 2 goals each. It's not even a psychological advantage, because of that...
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:21:05 pm »
 :butt
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,839
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:20:06 pm
Not sure they ever really counted for double. It's just that if the score was level, the team with more away goals advanced to the next round. At the end of the day, it doesn't make a difference anyway. Say, we were 4-0 up now by counting away goals for double. Inter would still only need to score two goals at Anfield to get to extra time, because their goals would also count for double, which makes it 4-4 despite both teams only having score 2 goals each. It's not even a psychological advantage, because of that...

Well that'd be 8-0 then and on for some sort of record.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • J.F.T.97
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:30:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Well that'd be 8-0 then and on for some sort of record.

If away goals count double then that would be 16-0
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:38:28 pm »
Those fierce winds whipping round the uk are whooshing through this thread...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:45:05 pm »
Away winds always gust at double strength
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
I still remember the Inter of Brehme...Klinsmann..  Aldo Serena ....Bergomi..Berti..Zenga and Matthaius..
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm »
A perfect European away in terms of the result. And in a way the performance too. Inter were better than I had realised and were set up very well to nullify certain players and did really well.
I thought we were marginally the better team first half but the first 15 mins of the second half had me concerned.

Brilliant 3 man substitution changed the momentum. All 3 who came on really made a difference, immediately the energy and steel Henderson brought unsettled the rhythm they had found. Naby found space and began to help us keep the ball and create, and Diaz was a live wire and looked dangerous whenever on the ball.

Brilliant header from Bobby who despite his energy and harrying I thought really struggled up to that point, and then once we had them down Mo put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.

Puts us in an excellent position to wrap this up at Anfield in a few weeks
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,485
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #499 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 04:45:20 pm
I still remember the Inter of Brehme...Klinsmann..  Aldo Serena ....Bergomi..Berti..Zenga and Matthaius..

Very nearly lost a UEFA Cup tie against Aston Villa I remember. :D
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #500 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:07 pm
???

No I'm pretty sure Yorky is right, they counted for double.

Only in the event of a draw and for us to be level after the second leg Inter would have to score the same amount of away goals as us, hence why the rule change only positively affects us in this situation as it means that Inter cant go through by winning 3-1 for example.
Logged

Online interfan11

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 03:48:56 pm
I must say, I like the cut of your jib young man.

Thanks! I still proudly have my 2005 #7 Kewell shirt  :scarf
And in the stadium we still sing a chant against ACtrash that says "Why oh why, first half you were winning 3-0 and you really believed you won the trophy, oh why.. oh why... 3-1 3-2 3-3!"
Here it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vS2_KY1WpOs

Famously Crespo when he later rejoined Inter said that he always found himself laughing when he heard it even though he knew he really shouldn't  ;D
Liverpool lifting the trophy always brings back good memories haha  :thumbsup
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #502 on: Today at 05:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:03:35 pm
Only in the event of a draw and for us to be level after the second leg Inter would have to score the same amount of away goals as us, hence why the rule change only positively affects us in this situation as it means that Inter cant go through by winning 3-1 for example.
Is this an away post, as you seem to be doubling down on your wooosh?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 