Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well

I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.



Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.



I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!

Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good



Cheers!



ties not over yet mate, i never assume anything in footy but, i agree with your general point if you do go outon that performance, if you could replicate it over two legs there are a number of teams you could advance beyondi expected a tough game and we got one, for some reason for many onlookers they saw the draw as a walk in the park for us, i never saw it that way and historically how many english teams have gone there and had an easy ride? disrespectful narrative by many imo, i understand we are favourites and i agree with that but expecting inter to basically roll over was bullshitat the start of the second half it felt as tho inzaghe had told your lads to go all out (you'd think you needed a home win to win the tie) and see if you could blitz us before your legs ran out (you did appear to tire a fair bit near the end) and that was key to me, apart from the influence of our subs, could you keep that up for the 90 and if you couldn't would we then create the chances needed to win italthough you created some openings it was in the final third that you didn't quite have what you needed (your midfield and defence were excellent) and our cbs played very well and needed to, which is a compliment to how your team played overall