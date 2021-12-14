« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83  (Read 11521 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Arsenal beat them 5-1 in the group stages once. And we beat them back in 2008.
And dont forget the Stanley Mathews Gareth Bale Final when Spurs heroically beat them by losing 4-3





Offline Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »



Offline mallin9

  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
This is an exceptional team and it flows from the unbelievable hungry excellence of Alisson and Van Dijk.  What a team



Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Some of our fans are absolute tits.

Great win.

Up the Mighty Reds.



Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:35:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
91 Great bit of defending by Robbo there. Inter trying to sneak a ball to Sanchez but the Scott nabs it first.

Glad this was noted even during the commentary it was a really big play wouldve been absolutely ridiculous to give up a goal at that point because the player was through.


Offline Supersuarez7

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:49:09 am »
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???


Online RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:53:58 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???
No he just learning and improving. Matip been really good CB dont get rotated. Matip really not a 3 game a week player so there will be some rotation.


Offline Beninger

  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:11:19 am »
Great subs, great goals, against a very difficult side.



Offline Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:32:56 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm
Simeone Inzaghi on us

We hope that we dont have to face Liverpool in every match, Inzaghi said. Im proud of the team, we had a great match, but we didnt get the rewards we wanted from our best moments.Then the first time we switched off we were punished by an incredible goal, he added.

I congratulated the team on their performance, the coach went on, we would have deserved more but what we showed tonight should bode well for what comes in the future.

He said that Inter have stood up to one of the two strongest teams in Europe, evenings like this must give us self-belief because we played a great match.Inzaghi reflected that I think this match must be a starting point. Weve played many excellent matches during the season, but weve never come up against a team of the quality of Liverpool before

Pure class on the touchline and in the press conferences. They couldve gone quite deep had they not run into us.

Didnt think we were that great in the first 55 but once we made the triple sub we gained the ascendancy. Still cant get over that header from Bobby, another no-look goal for the collection.


Offline CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:43:05 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???

Because Klopp likes to bed players in slowly? Hes been like that for years. Konate is young and still perfecting his craft and learning from the best. Also Matip has been immense all season and been VVD partner for 3 years already and if hes playing good why split them up. Matip has been injury free for once so no one has had a chance to get a run of games to take his place.

Id say Konate is close to taking that spot though but Klopp isnt going to change something that is working.

Just like Gomez being easily a stater for almost every PL team yet hes 4th choice, I repeat 4th choice at LFC. We are simply blessed with talent at CB for once in god knows how long


Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:11:47 am »


Online AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:12:04 am »
Liverpool are an absolute pleasure to watch at the moment.


Offline Another Red

  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:24:13 am »
Solid performance away from home and a dream of a result. Inter looked a bit goal shy even when they did create opportunities and they looked legless after the hour mark. The subs elevated us and ensured the press continued for the full match. That is the strongest Liverpool bench I've ever seen. I was going to remark the same the other day against Burnley but tonight it was even more impressive (due to the differing rules). The match was evenly fought for the first hour but the substitutions really overwhelmed them in the end.

Virgil and Konate were absolutely superb. Our best players by far.


Offline interfan11

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:27:49 am »
Quote from: interfan11 on December 14, 2021, 04:23:08 pm
I think it's gonna be very interesting and I am curious to see what Inzaghi comes up with to stop your 433, it's gonna be difficult playing a 352.
This year we're not a team that parks the bus and we want to control the game and play positively, obviously you're not gonna let us do that so we'll have to come up with something. We're still very strong defensively, Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni are excellent and they can all play the ball and come forward comfortably but I expect we will be very careful at the back. I expect our defense to be tight, but we won't stay too low and passive otherwise you'll destroy us.
I read people saying that we don't have intensity and that's not true, maybe not as much as you do but Inter is the team with the most intensity and pace in Italy, I think we'll try to press you high in your half but missing Barella it's gonna be difficult. I don't think Klopp will sacrifice a man on Brozovic the whole time so he might have a bit of freedom, I think we'll try to play in the space behind your fullbacks when they come forward, switching play on the other side, Dumfries and Perisic are fast and have the pace to attack that space and counterattack, Perisic especially has been excellent recently.
Lautaro is good but he's not gonna have many chances and he's not lethal, him and Dzeko support the play very well but I would think the "problems" might come from our full backs when you come forward and from our midfielders in the counter playing in the space.
It's gonna be fun, we like attacking with lots of players, putting 6-7 inside the box, even with our center backs but we're not gonna be able to do that with your forwards, players like Salah and Mane with a bit of the space would kill us so we will need to be careful.
It's gonna be exciting though!

Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:43:04 am by interfan11 »


Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:41:54 am »
Brilliant result. Amazing what a fit squad can do. One of the BBC live feed "experts" said Man City are England's best team ny a distance. Bollocks. The only reason we're behind them is that we lost points when COVID ravaged the squad and randomised our fixtures.


Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:48:57 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm
:lmao :lmao The look on Hendos face
There are two sides to every story:

Glare! WTF?



Grin, LOL!








Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:38:38 am »
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

Best of luck in Serie A.



Offline FLRed67

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:40:03 am »
We let them punch themselves out, and in the 8th round a blockbuster jab into the ribs, followed by the upper cut to the jaw, combo.

Standing 10 count.


Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:57:59 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm
Torres scored in the Away leg, where we won 1-0

Kuyt and Gerrard scored at Anfield, and we won 2-0
Ta mate. That's the one then. Need to rewatch that match as I can't recall much from it.








Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:06:15 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm
Torres scored in the Away leg, where we won 1-0

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:57:59 am
Ta mate. That's the one then. Need to rewatch that match as I can't recall much from it.







Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:18:59 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
Also, seems tactically very sound by the way he set them up.

Yes he did well in that department, especially in the second half when they came out really quickly.



Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:58:53 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???

He has already started 13 games, which is fantastic for a new young defensive signing in this team, one who hadnt played a lot recently as well.

Did you not notice how good Matip is as well by the way. He and Virgil have been the number 1 pair for a reason. 

Its the opposite of last season, you should be happy no?

Funny (for funny read ridiculous) how we find positive stuff to moan about isnt it.



Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:59:10 am »





Offline fenre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:11:57 am »
Inter played almost a perfect game for them. Defensive solid and aggressive. For them, they would have hoped for such a performance.

Their problem though is that even with such a game, Liverpool is Liverpool. An almost perfect game is not enough against Liverpool. That must make the players feel so big.


Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:24:48 am »
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

ties not over yet mate, i never assume anything in footy but, i agree with your general point if you do go out

on that performance, if you could replicate it over two legs there are a number of teams you could advance beyond

i expected a tough game and we got one, for some reason for many onlookers they saw the draw as a walk in the park for us, i never saw it that way and historically how many english teams have gone there and had an easy ride? disrespectful narrative by many imo, i understand we are favourites and i agree with that but expecting inter to basically roll over was bullshit

at the start of the second half it felt as tho inzaghe had told your lads to go all out (you'd think you needed a home win to win the tie) and see if you could blitz us before your legs ran out (you did appear to tire a fair bit near the end) and that was key to me, apart from the influence of our subs, could you keep that up for the 90 and if you couldn't would we then create the chances needed to win it

although you created some openings it was in the final third that you didn't quite have what you needed (your midfield and defence were excellent) and our cbs played very well and needed to, which is a compliment to how your team played overall
« Last Edit: Today at 07:27:47 am by Armand9 »





Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:30:46 am »
Just hope Jota is alright



Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:54:45 am »
What a superb European cup tie!   An absolute joy to watch!

They played really well, but still didn't have any shots on target.  Our CBs were terrific, and the fully fit squad won us the match.


Offline lamonti

  
  
  
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

You called it very well indeed.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:16:39 am »
What was up with Henderson and matip there?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,317
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:19:12 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:16:39 am
What was up with Henderson and matip there?

He probably thought some fan in full kit wanker mode had gotten onto the field.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #430 on: Today at 08:40:42 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Ah yes- the Torres game. For some reason, I always thought that win was at Anfield?
Sometimes these commentators don't get their facts right.
This game, wasn't it? Too long ago and can't get my memory right. Haha!!



Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:40:42 am
This game, wasn't it? Too long ago and can't get my memory right. Haha!!




I can't believe we ever thought Jermaine bloody Pennant was a Liverpool level signing.
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #432 on: Today at 09:16:58 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:16:39 am
What was up with Henderson and matip there?

Theory in my whatsapp is there's a bit of sensitivity around thinning hair. And Matip innocently poked the bear. 

Like how could you get mad at his big smiley head in the photo.  :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:37 am by Chip Evans »
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Igor
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #433 on: Today at 09:18:15 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???

Do you not want squad depth?
Logged
20 and 7

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #434 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Great win against a good team. Winning 2 - 0 away against the Italian Champions is a great result.

Vintage European away performance. We are truly spoilt now where some fans/pundits can't see that.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #435 on: Today at 09:22:23 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:12:04 am
Liverpool are an absolute pleasure to watch at the moment.

think we are freaking pampered and blessed. Soak it as much as possible. We win games in so many ways. Set pieces, outplaying teams and grinding them down. This squad is one of the best in decades lead by a manager that gets us and on the same wavelength.

Just to add, seems like a few records were broken today

Klopp's 50th CL win
milner 800th game
Youngest debut in elliot.

Its only half time though. Inter shows that they can play and maybe with barella back will be an even bigger threat.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #436 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
"Bobby needed time to get into the game because he got the balls in the most difficult areas" - JK post match

Hope Bobby's balls are okay :lmao
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,422
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #437 on: Today at 09:27:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:22:23 am
think we are freaking pampered and blessed. Soak it as much as possible. We win games in so many ways. Set pieces, outplaying teams and grinding them down. This squad is one of the best in decades lead by a manager that gets us and on the same wavelength.

Just to add, seems like a few records were broken today

Klopp's 50th CL win
milner 800th game
Youngest debut in elliot.

Its only half time though. Inter shows that they can play and maybe with barella back will be an even bigger threat.

Isn't Barella suspended for both legs?
Logged
