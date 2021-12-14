« previous next »
CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Arsenal beat them 5-1 in the group stages once. And we beat them back in 2008.
And dont forget the Stanley Mathews Gareth Bale Final when Spurs heroically beat them by losing 4-3
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
This is an exceptional team and it flows from the unbelievable hungry excellence of Alisson and Van Dijk.  What a team
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:23:23 am
Some of our fans are absolute tits.

Great win.

Up the Mighty Reds.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:35:10 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
91 Great bit of defending by Robbo there. Inter trying to sneak a ball to Sanchez but the Scott nabs it first.

Glad this was noted even during the commentary it was a really big play wouldve been absolutely ridiculous to give up a goal at that point because the player was through.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:53:58 am
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???
No he just learning and improving. Matip been really good CB dont get rotated. Matip really not a 3 game a week player so there will be some rotation.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:11:19 am
Great subs, great goals, against a very difficult side.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:32:56 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm
Simeone Inzaghi on us

We hope that we dont have to face Liverpool in every match, Inzaghi said. Im proud of the team, we had a great match, but we didnt get the rewards we wanted from our best moments.Then the first time we switched off we were punished by an incredible goal, he added.

I congratulated the team on their performance, the coach went on, we would have deserved more but what we showed tonight should bode well for what comes in the future.

He said that Inter have stood up to one of the two strongest teams in Europe, evenings like this must give us self-belief because we played a great match.Inzaghi reflected that I think this match must be a starting point. Weve played many excellent matches during the season, but weve never come up against a team of the quality of Liverpool before

Pure class on the touchline and in the press conferences. They couldve gone quite deep had they not run into us.

Didnt think we were that great in the first 55 but once we made the triple sub we gained the ascendancy. Still cant get over that header from Bobby, another no-look goal for the collection.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:43:05 am
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???

Because Klopp likes to bed players in slowly? Hes been like that for years. Konate is young and still perfecting his craft and learning from the best. Also Matip has been immense all season and been VVD partner for 3 years already and if hes playing good why split them up. Matip has been injury free for once so no one has had a chance to get a run of games to take his place.

Id say Konate is close to taking that spot though but Klopp isnt going to change something that is working.

Just like Gomez being easily a stater for almost every PL team yet hes 4th choice, I repeat 4th choice at LFC. We are simply blessed with talent at CB for once in god knows how long
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:11:47 am
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #411 on: Today at 02:12:04 am
Liverpool are an absolute pleasure to watch at the moment.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:24:13 am
Solid performance away from home and a dream of a result. Inter looked a bit goal shy even when they did create opportunities and they looked legless after the hour mark. The subs elevated us and ensured the press continued for the full match. That is the strongest Liverpool bench I've ever seen. I was going to remark the same the other day against Burnley but tonight it was even more impressive (due to the differing rules). The match was evenly fought for the first hour but the substitutions really overwhelmed them in the end.

Virgil and Konate were absolutely superb. Our best players by far.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:27:49 am
Quote from: interfan11 on December 14, 2021, 04:23:08 pm
I think it's gonna be very interesting and I am curious to see what Inzaghi comes up with to stop your 433, it's gonna be difficult playing a 352.
This year we're not a team that parks the bus and we want to control the game and play positively, obviously you're not gonna let us do that so we'll have to come up with something. We're still very strong defensively, Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni are excellent and they can all play the ball and come forward comfortably but I expect we will be very careful at the back. I expect our defense to be tight, but we won't stay too low and passive otherwise you'll destroy us.
I read people saying that we don't have intensity and that's not true, maybe not as much as you do but Inter is the team with the most intensity and pace in Italy, I think we'll try to press you high in your half but missing Barella it's gonna be difficult. I don't think Klopp will sacrifice a man on Brozovic the whole time so he might have a bit of freedom, I think we'll try to play in the space behind your fullbacks when they come forward, switching play on the other side, Dumfries and Perisic are fast and have the pace to attack that space and counterattack, Perisic especially has been excellent recently.
Lautaro is good but he's not gonna have many chances and he's not lethal, him and Dzeko support the play very well but I would think the "problems" might come from our full backs when you come forward and from our midfielders in the counter playing in the space.
It's gonna be fun, we like attacking with lots of players, putting 6-7 inside the box, even with our center backs but we're not gonna be able to do that with your forwards, players like Salah and Mane with a bit of the space would kill us so we will need to be careful.
It's gonna be exciting though!

Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:41:54 am
Brilliant result. Amazing what a fit squad can do. One of the BBC live feed "experts" said Man City are England's best team ny a distance. Bollocks. The only reason we're behind them is that we lost points when COVID ravaged the squad and randomised our fixtures.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #415 on: Today at 02:48:57 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm
:lmao :lmao The look on Hendos face
There are two sides to every story:

Glare! WTF?



Grin, LOL!

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #416 on: Today at 03:38:38 am
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 02:27:49 am
Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty well  ;D
I am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.

Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.

I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!
Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be good  ::)

Cheers!

Best of luck in Serie A.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #417 on: Today at 04:40:03 am
We let them punch themselves out, and in the 8th round a blockbuster jab into the ribs, followed by the upper cut to the jaw, combo.

Standing 10 count.
