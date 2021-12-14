I think it's gonna be very interesting and I am curious to see what Inzaghi comes up with to stop your 433, it's gonna be difficult playing a 352.

This year we're not a team that parks the bus and we want to control the game and play positively, obviously you're not gonna let us do that so we'll have to come up with something. We're still very strong defensively, Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni are excellent and they can all play the ball and come forward comfortably but I expect we will be very careful at the back. I expect our defense to be tight, but we won't stay too low and passive otherwise you'll destroy us.

I read people saying that we don't have intensity and that's not true, maybe not as much as you do but Inter is the team with the most intensity and pace in Italy, I think we'll try to press you high in your half but missing Barella it's gonna be difficult. I don't think Klopp will sacrifice a man on Brozovic the whole time so he might have a bit of freedom, I think we'll try to play in the space behind your fullbacks when they come forward, switching play on the other side, Dumfries and Perisic are fast and have the pace to attack that space and counterattack, Perisic especially has been excellent recently.

Lautaro is good but he's not gonna have many chances and he's not lethal, him and Dzeko support the play very well but I would think the "problems" might come from our full backs when you come forward and from our midfielders in the counter playing in the space.

It's gonna be fun, we like attacking with lots of players, putting 6-7 inside the box, even with our center backs but we're not gonna be able to do that with your forwards, players like Salah and Mane with a bit of the space would kill us so we will need to be careful.

It's gonna be exciting though!



Not to toot my own horn but I think 2 months ago I predicted our game pretty wellI am now gonna make another wild guess and say that at Anfield you're gonna win 2-0 again. We'll probably be careful at first but we'll try to be more attacking and after a bit leave you too much space and you'll score the first, then even the second because we'll basically stop caring about defending. At that point the game will be over and it will be pretty much energy saving mode for everybody involved.Still very much looking forward to seeing us playing at Anfield! Inter is not a top European team yet but these are the type of nights that will make the players gain experience and I genuinely think that with a luckier draw we could have at least made the quarter finals.I honestly hope you'll win this Champions League and we will win Serie A, so we won't have to find each other in the group stage next year!Maybe in a final against City and they lose again, that would be goodCheers!