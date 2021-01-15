« previous next »
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:21 pm
What was that Klopp just said about Jota? Ankle ligament trouble?  :-\
Could have played on so it doesnt sound terminal
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #321 on: Today at 10:21:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:08:13 pm
A typical European away performance against a more than decent team who gave us a tough game.

Bit of a baptism of fire for Harvey but the subs made the difference.

You and me know that was a great old fashioned performance.
Shut the crowd up and then nick the game.
Paisley prototype
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #322 on: Today at 10:21:19 pm »
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #323 on: Today at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:02 pm
Could have played on so it doesnt sound terminal

Is that what he said ?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:21:48 pm »
We went toe to toe with them in a European away, which says a lot IMO. They could have got something from this game, but would have had to be very lucky to do so. What a team this is.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:22:19 pm »
Ankle ligament damage for Diogo, hopefully not too serious
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:23:11 pm »
Our entire backline was sensational. Konate and Robbo were both brilliant, but VVD is my MOTM. He was imperious..
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:23:11 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 10:07:56 pm

Anyway at least we get to play at Anfield and enjoy the atmosphere!  :wave
It'll be a great experience for your players mate, some returning of course.

Thanks for the input.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:23:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:02 pm
Could have played on so it doesnt sound terminal

Ok, missed that bit. Sounds not too terrible.  Rest up for a week or so and hopefully it settles down.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:21:43 pm
Is that what he said ?
not exactly he said it was OK for him to play on but had to come off at halftime as it was swollen, looks like ligaments
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 10:18:49 pm
Vidal is still a blurt isn't he

The head on him. A CD collection full of Cyprus Hill and Limp Bizkit at home.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:59:08 pm
I was surprised to hear that he's only the 8th manager to have reached that.

Do you have a list of the other 7?

I will give it a go

Benitez
Ferguson
Guardiola
Louis Van Gaal
Mourinho
Ancelotti

I can only think of these 6?

Would Wenger be the missing manager surely he had 50 wins with Arsenal?

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:25:22 pm »
Made up it was Vidals shithouse tackle that got us the freekick that led to the goal

Wouldt ya think a guy approaching 40 would get rid of that shit fucking barnet ffs. Offspring havnt had a hit in years and Noodles a c*nt
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:25:23 pm »
BT trying to make out we werent that good. We just went to the San Siro and won 2-0.
The Italians threw everything they had at us. They tried pressing us, they tried long balls. They wrestled with us. Vidal fouled us and dived around, we were good enough to come away with the win
As Robbie Fowler said, the result is the only thing to worry about.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 10:07:56 pm
Well what can I say, congrats for the win!
Very tough draw and I wasn't expecting a different result but I was expecting a tough match and I think we saw that.
For what I saw it was exactly the type of game I thought it would be, great intensity and played well by Inter but in the end it was not gonna be enough.
I think I said in my first message that we would try to play in the space behind your full backs with Perisic and Dumfries, switching play from side to side and trying to press and win the second ball and that's what happened. We are a team that likes to control the ball and play offensive but obviously you were not going to allow us doing that and we were never going to be too high with the defense line otherwise in the space you would have killed us.
We are a good team, not at top level yet but certainly not trash like other Italian teams. In the end with a bit of luck we could have had a draw tonight but in the end you were always going to go to the quarter finals.
I think 0-2 it's a bit harsh especially the way the two goals were scored but this is the very best of football and the team with the best players usually gets to convert the chances.

Anyway at least we get to play at Anfield and enjoy the atmosphere!  :wave
Thanks mate. Toughest game we've had for a good while- much tougher than AC! So good, you brought the best out of Big Virg and Konate.
I just love playing Inter. Always delivers.

See you again at Anfield- and good luck with the league!
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:26:19 pm »
Thought Inter were very good but because of the league they are in its hard for them to play at our pace for the full 90 minutes.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:26:44 pm »
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
I thought we were decent, Inter really played about as well as they could, fair play to them, they're a decent side, really like how Inzaghi has them set up.  Felt like a proper European tie, in a proper European ground with a good crowd, with that said, I never felt nervous.  On the American feed, I felt like they had about right, we weren't at our best, but we never looked like we were in trouble.

Loved how our CBs looked, thought Konate had a great game, both CBs showed how much pace they have, and why our high line is so successful.

Midfield was ok, Elliot had a tough game, didn't think he looked bad, but it wasn't his night to impress, it's still a big achievement for him to start in a game like this though.

Up front it shows how much depth we now have to put on Bobby and Diaz in second half like that.  Bobby gets a big goal, Diaz is a spark plug out there, provides something different, great energy, and finally Salah gets a goal to get his mojo back, great day overall!


Looking at the players who didn't play is pretty encouraging, wouldn't mind seeing any of them playing in the next game, just amazing depth now that everyone is healthy.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm »
Swollen ankle for Jota after a twist.

Assess tomorrow.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #339 on: Today at 10:29:46 pm »
That was a brilliant watch, a great European performance.

Inter threw it at us and we had to soak it up. Virgil was imperious at the back and we managed the game well - you always felt if we could ride it out that our quality would produce a chance and so it did. That seemed to wind Inter somewhat and I think that second should seal the tie.

Inter can be very happy with their performance - they really brought it to us and it made for a great game but the Reds passed a tough examination there pretty routinely in the end.

Thats really wet the appetite for the second half of the season, like only Europe can!
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:29:51 pm »
The result was a lot better than what I thought it would be after 74 minutes. Not our best second half till that point.

Brilliant result, hope Jota is alright.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Thought Inter were very good but because of the league they are in its hard for them to play at our pace for the full 90 minutes.


Yes they played very well and pressed us all over the pitch. They won a lot of tackles and had some good spells of pressure. Our defence held up well and when Henderson, Keita and Diaz came in we played much better.

A good game and we were pushed very hard. A great win away from home against a good team.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:31:30 pm »
Called out.

Missed both goals.

Still happy.

Gutted. But happy :(
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:31:38 pm »
unreal tonight. we were the better team for about 75 mins. 2-0 no great surprise. Inter gave it all they had
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:24:44 pm
Do you have a list of the other 7?

I will give it a go

Benitez
Ferguson
Guardiola
Louis Van Gaal
Mourinho
Ancelotti

I can only think of these 6?

Would Wenger be the missing manager surely he had 50 wins with Arsenal?


yes Wegner 90 odd wins
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #345 on: Today at 10:32
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:20:21 pm
What was that Klopp just said about Jota? Ankle ligament trouble?  :-\
F.ck! :'(
Just give us a break, pleeaassee!
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #346 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:11:16 pm
Best use of subs I can remember from Klopp. They all had a positive impact and changed the game, as Inter where knocking at the door before they came on. I thought Inter where really good and maybe a 2 goal difference is a bit harsh on them, but thats what you get for not finishing your chances. I have to say I found it a bit concerning how easy Inter got behind our right side, Perisic had a field day. I think for all his offensive genius, Trent really has to put more effort on getting back and be more switched on to opposition movement, as they were clearly targeting him today. Overall a great performance and magnificent result against a very good opposition.

Inter were very clever and Harvey just hasnt got the experience to know how to help Trent out. At one point Trent was giving Harvey/Fab a rollicking for making him mark 2 players by himself. Luckily for us Inter didnt take advantage of that.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #347 on: Today at 10:33:09 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Thought Inter were very good but because of the league they are in its hard for them to play at our pace for the full 90 minutes.

yep they burnt themselves out, they had nothing left after we scored
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #348 on: Today at 10:33:47 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:32:54 pm
F.ck! :'(
Just give us a break, pleeaassee!
don't think we want a broken ankle
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #349 on: Today at 10:33:53 pm »
Chamberlin injured in the warm down.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #350 on: Today at 10:33:55 pm »
The subs were brilliant, and so was the timing. A few moments later, I noticed some of the Inter players tiring, and they just couldn't live with fresh players of that quality.
Which made their own decision to leave their subs so late pretty bizarre. Perhaps they lack strength below their first XI and didn't want to risk fielding weaker players? Any idea - perhaps interfan can enlighten me?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #351 on: Today at 10:34:55 pm »
The thing is, they played very well and beat the press really effectively, were imposing and physical with lenient refereeing, then focussed on getting behind the full backs. Harvey is brilliant but the physicality and intensity of their play meant someone filling the space Firmino did started to shift it (although we had clear chances first half), and then the new midfield compounded it but it still took two set pieces and we are somehow now the dons of set pieces. Remember when we were shite at them?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #352 on: Today at 10:35:30 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:24:44 pm
Do you have a list of the other 7?

I will give it a go

Benitez
Ferguson
Guardiola
Louis Van Gaal
Mourinho
Ancelotti

I can only think of these 6?

Would Wenger be the missing manager surely he had 50 wins with Arsenal?


Surely Cappello?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #353 on: Today at 10:36:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:25:23 pm
BT trying to make out we werent that good. We just went to the San Siro and won 2-0.
The Italians threw everything they had at us. They tried pressing us, they tried long balls. They wrestled with us. Vidal fouled us and dived around, we were good enough to come away with the win
As Robbie Fowler said, the result is the only thing to worry about.

Its the same every game now.

Liverpool didnt have a shot on target until they scored. Robbie interjecting: Inter didnt have a shot on target all game.

Is that the standard weve set now: were expected to go to the San Siro and dominate for 90 minutes such that stopping Inter from having a single shot isnt even good enough?
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #354 on: Today at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:33:47 pm
don't think we want a broken ankle
Well done- that was quick! ;D
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #355 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm »
Proud of the team. Proper European away performance. Inter played as well as they could but were a different animal these days. Outstanding subs by Klopp. Timely and right on point. Hendo, Naby and Diaz coming in completely turned the tide, we regained control and their intense pressure cooled off. Virgil and Konate absolutely brilliant.

Up the Reds!
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #356 on: Today at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:25:23 pm
BT trying to make out we werent that good. We just went to the San Siro and won 2-0.
The Italians threw everything they had at us. They tried pressing us, they tried long balls. They wrestled with us. Vidal fouled us and dived around, we were good enough to come away with the win
As Robbie Fowler said, the result is the only thing to worry about.

Is this the first time in history a team have beaten both Inter and AC Milan in San Siro in the same season?
