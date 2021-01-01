Similarly, though, you have to understand that some people will not be able to overcome those flaws - the physical aggression towards women, the terrible mental abuse and abandonment of his son Julian as a child, homophobic attitudes, mocking the disabled.
And you have a perfectly acceptable Liverpudlian megastar genius in the form of Paul McCartney.
I dont mind people having different opinions on whoever, for instance I do personally prefer Paul, but I dont think its debatable that John is the bigger icon, and people having different opinions doesnt mean saying John Lennon being a local hero is BS, is at all accurate. Its not, its impossible that he wouldnt be a local hero given everything I mentioned in my previous post.
... And he was a wife battering scumbag with some seriously shitty beliefs. Do you think everything you said somehow cancels that out? Like it's a balance sheet? I really don't care what the rest of the world makes of Lennon, I can't stand the guy and I think the Beatles are painfully overrated. Fite me, I guess.
Well evidently it does work somewhat like that, doesnt it? Otherwise you wouldnt need to try a tell people him being a local hero is BS, he just wouldnt be a local hero. The fact is, the vast majority of people are willing to overlook the indiscretions of someone with an overwhelmingly positive influence on the world. Gandhi, Mandela, MLK, Ali, all have chequered pasts and controversial aspects to their histories, but thats never what theyll be remembered for, and thats surely okay, because its the positive aspects of their contribution to the world that theyre idolised for.
As for the Beatles being overrated, youre entitled to your opinion, but in a theatre of subjective opinions, that as close to an objectively incorrect statement as you can make. Their influence over music and the ground-breaking nature of their output is undeniable.