Similarly, though, you have to understand that some people will not be able to overcome those flaws - the physical aggression towards women, the terrible mental abuse and abandonment of his son Julian as a child, homophobic attitudes, mocking the disabled.



And you have a perfectly acceptable Liverpudlian megastar genius in the form of Paul McCartney.





... And he was a wife battering scumbag with some seriously shitty beliefs. Do you think everything you said somehow cancels that out? Like it's a balance sheet? I really don't care what the rest of the world makes of Lennon, I can't stand the guy and I think the Beatles are painfully overrated. Fite me, I guess.



I dont mind people having different opinions on whoever, for instance I do personally prefer Paul, but I dont think its debatable that John is the bigger icon, and people having different opinions doesnt mean saying John Lennon being a local hero is BS, is at all accurate. Its not, its impossible that he wouldnt be a local hero given everything I mentioned in my previous post.Well evidently it does work somewhat like that, doesnt it? Otherwise you wouldnt need to try a tell people him being a local hero is BS, he just wouldnt be a local hero. The fact is, the vast majority of people are willing to overlook the indiscretions of someone with an overwhelmingly positive influence on the world. Gandhi, Mandela, MLK, Ali, all have chequered pasts and controversial aspects to their histories, but thats never what theyll be remembered for, and thats surely okay, because its the positive aspects of their contribution to the world that theyre idolised for.As for the Beatles being overrated, youre entitled to your opinion, but in a theatre of subjective opinions, that as close to an objectively incorrect statement as you can make. Their influence over music and the ground-breaking nature of their output is undeniable.