Author Topic: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!  (Read 13567 times)

mikey_LFC

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #840 on: Today at 09:56:22 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:50:26 am
Similarly, though, you have to understand that some people will not be able to overcome those flaws - the physical aggression towards women, the terrible mental abuse and abandonment of his son Julian as a child, homophobic attitudes, mocking the disabled.

And you have a perfectly acceptable Liverpudlian megastar genius in the form of Paul McCartney.

I dont mind people having different opinions on whoever, for instance I do personally prefer Paul, but I dont think its debatable that John is the bigger icon, and people having different opinions doesnt mean saying John Lennon being a local hero is BS, is at all accurate. Its not, its impossible that he wouldnt be a local hero given everything I mentioned in my previous post.

Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:17:29 am

... And he was a wife battering scumbag with some seriously shitty beliefs. Do you think everything you said somehow cancels that out? Like it's a balance sheet? I really don't care what the rest of the world makes of Lennon, I can't stand the guy and I think the Beatles are painfully overrated. Fite me, I guess.

Well evidently it does work somewhat like that, doesnt it? Otherwise you wouldnt need to try a tell people him being a local hero is BS, he just wouldnt be a local hero. The fact is, the vast majority of people are willing to overlook the indiscretions of someone with an overwhelmingly positive influence on the world. Gandhi, Mandela, MLK, Ali, all have chequered pasts and controversial aspects to their histories, but thats never what theyll be remembered for, and thats surely okay, because its the positive aspects of their contribution to the world that theyre idolised for.

As for the Beatles being overrated, youre entitled to your opinion, but in a theatre of subjective opinions, that as close to an objectively incorrect statement as you can make. Their influence over music and the ground-breaking nature of their output is undeniable.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

John C

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:12:04 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:07:56 am
Down come the rigs, stages and rails.
But we still have our memories and tales.
Off home now, the sound and light crew.
But Ukraine...we are still thinking of you.

Bertie and Bella, they say a fond goodbye.
They are going nowhere, they'll never fly.
But to our guests, they say their farewell.
We hope you leave with great stories to tell!

Down come the stalls, at The Pier Head.
As normality returns to Liverpool instead.
But the colours yellow and blue will remain.
The party is over, but we still feel the same.

From the famous Cavern to St Georges Hall.
We've held Eurovision events, big and small.
We had Ukraine in mind, every step of the way.
The party is over, but for Ukraine we still pray.
That is brilliant Mike, superb.
mikeb58

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #842 on: Today at 11:23:26 am
Cheers mate....about Lennon, I love Lennon, he recognised his flaws he admitted them and apologised for them. He hit out at Cynthia, that's very wrong, but I don't think it fair to say he was a 'wife beating scumbag'

Lennon had trouble dealing with 'cripples' for a reason. Most of the time, all he saw on stage was the first few rows of disabled fans, after the show Nurses or carers would take these disabled fans back stage, they would urge their patients to touch 'Beatle John' in the hope of a cure.

John was a very young man with his own massive insercurities at the time, he was reluctantly thrust into many difficult situations against his wishes., that was one of them.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
