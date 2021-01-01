For me the Swedish song is super average, but better than the Finnish one. UK and German entries were just shite. In Germany people actually thought we could make top ten - the song is bad, the guy can't sing, it came across as neither real rock or anything and I fully expected last place again. I heard the UK song the first time tonight and if I had had to guess I would never have thought it was the UK entry. Ah well. As long as people have had fun and it seems many had these past few days and so everyone comes away loving Liverpool (wonderfully nice people were mentioned a lot!), then I am all good with it.Edit: And yes, Ireland needs to get their act together. It's Ireland, it's music, surely it can't be that hard?!Night all.