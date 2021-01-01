« previous next »
Elzar

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #760 on: Today at 12:04:07 am
The UK song was okay as a pop song, but the performance was terrible and staging was really bland.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Zlen

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #761 on: Today at 12:04:29 am
Croatia robbed by stiff jury fuckers.
Libertine

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #762 on: Today at 12:05:13 am
Finland were the public winners. Robbed by the industry elites.

This is why Trump won.
Red Beret

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #763 on: Today at 12:06:16 am
UK goes from runner up to second last? That's almost as bad as the season after Blackburn won the title!
Logged
The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #764 on: Today at 12:06:27 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:05:13 am
Finland were the public winners. Robbed by the industry elites.

This is why Trump won.
Finland a good example of why people shouldn't be allowed to vote ;)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #765 on: Today at 12:06:45 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:05:13 am
Finland were the public winners. Robbed by the industry elites.

This is why Trump won.

Sweden were Flat pack bullies
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #766 on: Today at 12:06:46 am
Liverpool put on a great show. 

Lots of shite going on in the world. So nice to see.

Back to reality on Monday Im afraid and Leicester fans tragedy chanting.  Cant wait. :(
redgriffin73

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:07:05 am
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #768 on: Today at 12:07:19 am
Libertine

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #769 on: Today at 12:08:09 am
Brilliant spectacle. Well done Liverpool!

Sweden match both our records. Get your act together Ireland......
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #770 on: Today at 12:08:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:07:19 am
Very good Kenny :)

Too good for him. He must have read it somewhere.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #771 on: Today at 12:09:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:08:24 am
Too good for him. He must have read it somewhere.

 :lmao :knob
lamad

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #772 on: Today at 12:10:59 am
For me the Swedish song is super average, but better than the Finnish one. UK and German entries were just shite. In Germany people actually thought we could make top ten - the song is bad, the guy can't sing, it came across as neither real rock or anything and I fully expected last place again. I heard the UK song the first time tonight and if I had had to guess I would never have thought it was the UK entry. Ah well. As long as people have had fun and it seems many had these past few days and so everyone comes away loving Liverpool (wonderfully nice people were mentioned a lot!), then I am all good with it.   :) :scarf

Edit: And yes, Ireland needs to get their act together. It's Ireland, it's music, surely it can't be that hard?!  ;D Night all.  :)
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #773 on: Today at 12:14:03 am
That Sweden song sounds better second time around to be fair.

Bit shouty like but not bad

Really nice words from Mel there about Liverpool. :)
redgriffin73

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #774 on: Today at 12:14:21 am
Nice words from Mel Giedroyc at the end there.
Fiasco

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #775 on: Today at 12:16:08 am
I missed that, what did Mel say?
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #776 on: Today at 12:17:23 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:16:08 am
I missed that, what did Mel say?

The nicest people and warmest welcome of any place she ever visited. :)
Fiasco

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #777 on: Today at 12:17:48 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:17:23 am
The nicest people and warmest welcome of any place she ever visited. :)

Boss :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #778 on: Today at 12:19:07 am
Always knew Mel was sound. Based on the time she shouted at my name as I ran past her during a half marathon. Think I wheel that out annually at Eurovision time. :D
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #779 on: Today at 12:21:35 am
Famous quotes

1. Mel Giedroyc

Faster Nick, you lazy bastard
disgraced cake

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #780 on: Today at 12:24:13 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:05:13 am
Finland were the public winners. Robbed by the industry elites.

This is why Trump won.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, juries simply don't work
duvva 💅

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #781 on: Today at 12:25:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:08:24 am
Too good for him. He must have read it somewhere.
:)
