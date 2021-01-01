This Albanian lad looks like Harry Maguire. Maybe that misunderstand in Mykonos really was just a case of mistaken identity.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thats the third brother
Swedish girls the spit of one of my exes. Feel like Ive heard this song before and fucking ages ago
These are the Albanian equivalent of that Dad who dances with his sons on TikTok.
Ive been wondering how she wipes her arse with drawing blood.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Never gonna use them
neh-veh gonna use them.
Never gonna use emEdit: lol. Knew Id be racing Nick there. And lost
Pretty good that from the Italian lad
Crosby Nick never fails.
Youve read the book Big in Albania?
Books!!Im poorly educatedSo only heard the Norman Wisdom classichttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPbCeJCoM6g
Estonia's is alright but the piano player is distracting, clearly not all there.
Was he the bloke in sleeveless top?
He was.
A dirge The country that gave us Prisencolinensinainciusol can do much better
Oh, I like this one. Well, it's less shit than the others anyway.
Quite like estonia an all.
The way theyre thrashing their hair about will give them terrible split ends.
Czechs are better than Finland.
Anyone remember Carlos Roa, the Argentina goalie from France 98?Apparently hes Finnish now.
Paddy & Vladi > Sami and Jari
Hes not finnish, hes only 53
