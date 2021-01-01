« previous next »
Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!

Elzar

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #320 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:04:52 pm
This Albanian lad looks like Harry Maguire. Maybe that misunderstand in Mykonos really was just a case of mistaken identity.

Thats the third brother
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #321 on: Today at 09:07:11 pm
Swedish girls the spit of one of my exes.

Feel like Ive heard this song before and fucking ages ago
Tobelius

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #322 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:06:16 pm
Thats the third brother

Papa Maguire got around Europe
TepidT2O

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #323 on: Today at 09:08:16 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:07:11 pm
Swedish girls the spit of one of my exes.

Feel like Ive heard this song before and fucking ages ago
Ive been wondering how she wipes her arse without drawing blood.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #324 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:06:04 pm
These are the Albanian equivalent of that Dad who dances with his sons on TikTok.
Did remind me of you.
Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #325 on: Today at 09:09:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:08:16 pm
Ive been wondering how she wipes her arse with drawing blood.
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #326 on: Today at 09:10:43 pm
Pretty good that from the Italian lad
Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #327 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm
The Vampire family were different
Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #328 on: Today at 09:12:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:01:29 pm
Never gonna use themneh-veh gonna use them.

Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:01:30 pm
Never gonna use em

Edit: lol. Knew Id be racing Nick there. And lost :)

:D
TepidT2O

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #329 on: Today at 09:13:11 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:10:43 pm
Pretty good that from the Italian lad
A dirge

The country that gave us Prisencolinensinainciusol can do much better
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #330 on: Today at 09:14:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:10:43 pm
Pretty good that from the Italian lad

Cant actually remember it. Ive sat through them all but cant say I remember who was good or not.

And for that reason, Im sticking with Poland.
damomad

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #331 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm
Estonia's is alright but the piano player is distracting, clearly not all there.
jillc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #332 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm
I quite like this Estonian one.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #333 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:05:51 pm
Youve read the book Big in Albania?


Books!!
Im poorly educated

So only heard the Norman Wisdom classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPbCeJCoM6g
The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #334 on: Today at 09:14:58 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:10:43 pm
Pretty good that from the Italian lad
Was he the bloke in sleeveless top?
TepidT2O

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #335 on: Today at 09:15:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:14:47 pm

Books!!
Im poorly educated

So only heard the Norman Wisdom classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPbCeJCoM6g

Thats what its about!
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #336 on: Today at 09:16:05 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:14:40 pm
Estonia's is alright but the piano player is distracting, clearly not all there.

Boom!

Quite liked that one. Plus Ragnar Klavan is doing their results later so add them to the list of favourites.
Fiasco

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #337 on: Today at 09:16:47 pm
Fucking hell. The kind of song where just by listening to it you feel absolutely off your box.
jillc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #338 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:14:58 pm
Was he the bloke in sleeveless top?

He was.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #339 on: Today at 09:17:33 pm
Oh, I like this one. Well, it's less shit than the others anyway.
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #340 on: Today at 09:17:57 pm
Anyone remember Carlos Roa, the Argentina goalie from France 98?

Apparently hes Finnish now.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #341 on: Today at 09:18:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:17:17 pm
He was.
Still think Edgar Allen Poe was best so far.
Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #342 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:11 pm
A dirge

The country that gave us Prisencolinensinainciusol can do much better

Alright!
Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #343 on: Today at 09:19:03 pm
Italian lads quite good. Hes got a boss voice

Shame aboot his sequinned Charleston dress
Online TepidT2O

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
Hmmm. Theres not much musicality in this..

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:17:33 pm
Oh, I like this one. Well, it's less shit than the others anyway.

Not too Finnish ??
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:19:42 pm »
Finland was awful.
Online jillc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm »
The Finnish song was one of the most popular songs going into this.  :o
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #348 on: Today at 09:21:42 pm »
Quite like estonia an all.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #349 on: Today at 09:22:02 pm »
The way theyre thrashing their hair about will give them terrible split ends.
Online Libertine

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #350 on: Today at 09:22:10 pm »
Finland were magnificent yet again. What a country.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #351 on: Today at 09:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:21:42 pm
Quite like estonia an all.

Why are you Tallinn us now?
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:23:04 pm »
Czechs are better than Finland.
Online damomad

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #353 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:22:02 pm
The way theyre thrashing their hair about will give them terrible split ends.

Harmony hair spray would help with that.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #354 on: Today at 09:23:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:23:04 pm
Czechs are better than Finland.

Paddy & Vladi > Sami and Jari
Online Elzar

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #355 on: Today at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:57 pm
Anyone remember Carlos Roa, the Argentina goalie from France 98?

Apparently hes Finnish now.

Hes not finnish, hes only 53
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #356 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #357 on: Today at 09:25:20 pm »
Finland just reminding me of how fucking nuts Europeans are. Like Eurotrash Romeo Cleaners Woman living in a field tattooed like a tiger fucking nuts
Online Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #358 on: Today at 09:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:23:53 pm
Hes not finnish, hes only 53

Dont encourage him!

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« Reply #359 on: Today at 09:25:54 pm »
Would quite like Australia to win just so they have to put on a show as mad as this at about 8am on a Sunday morning to cater for the European TV audience.
