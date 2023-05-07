« previous next »
Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!

sheepfest

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 7, 2023, 04:09:25 pm
Just had a great day at the Eurovision village in the sunshine. This city know how to put an event on and this is just the start.
Livbes

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 7, 2023, 05:16:27 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on May  7, 2023, 04:09:25 pm
Just had a great day at the Eurovision village in the sunshine. This city know how to put an event on and this is just the start.

Same here. It was sparkling in the warm sunshine. Great day out. Sounds like tomorrow will be a washout so very glad we went today.
ToneLa

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 8, 2023, 10:10:38 am
Quote from: Zeppelin on March 12, 2023, 08:04:59 am
Why does everything have to be autotuned these days? Can't they get someone that can sing in tune?

It is the style at this time.

I agree that non-autotune - or at least subtle autotune, you can pitch correct without giving it a roboty effect - is nominally a better approach if only for the gain of being distinct from the other songs.

I suppose I could waffle on about how autotune is the misused "great equalizer" of our day. How those employing it see it as a gate lifted, rather than one placed upon the music.

It's easier and cheaper to fire up Melodyne and fit in with the existing formula of "a good mix" (there are college courses that teach this now and it's very formulaic) than find and coax a singer or songwriter who may not even be a decent vocalist to give the best takes I suppose is the most direct answer. Personally I find it a shame and it the variety of human voices being compromised is rarely the optimal choice for music as a whole, even if it does genuinely benefit one track here and there.
mikeb58

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 8, 2023, 06:04:54 pm
Fantastic time at St Georges Hall last night...Lime St Wetherspoons for a few bevvies then out into the glorious weather for the brilliant show, which inc some amazing visual effects. 25k in attendance, all having a great time.

Lightening Seeds performed just 2 songs, doing their longer set on the 10th at the Pier Head.
Elzar

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 9, 2023, 09:06:40 pm
Hope it all goes well this week. Was gonna try go make it to one of the events (probably for Miles Kane). Semi finals looks like a bit of fun so far!
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,410
  • Truthiness
Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 9, 2023, 10:13:08 pm
Ireland get knocked out again at the semis. Not having Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest is a bit like having the Champions League without Real Madrid. Johnny Logan is basically our Alfredo di Stefano so we should automatically be in the final.
stoa

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 9, 2023, 10:21:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May  9, 2023, 10:13:08 pm
Ireland get knocked out again at the semis. Not having Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest is a bit like having the Champions League without Real Madrid. Johnny Logan is basically our Alfredo di Stefano so we should automatically be in the final.

His winning songs also smell the same these days as di Stefano does... Wanted to make a joke about him being as dead as di Stefano, but a quick google search showed he's still alive, so I had to go with the worse joke...
Having said that, I thought the Irish song was the best of the bunch and would have thought they'd make it. Probably didn't because they put that weird golden glitter costume on a singer who shouldn't wear clothes like that...
So Howard Philips

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 9, 2023, 11:16:56 pm
Went over today with Mrs P and started outside Lime Street station were the Lord Mayor and Steve Rotheram were welcoming visitors, then down to Chavasse Park and the Albert Dock.

It was all very well organised and even the weather was welcoming. A right mix of languages and some particularly way out outfits. Reminded both of us what we used to wear in the early 1970s.
John_P

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 9, 2023, 11:48:01 pm
Had a great few days so far, visited the Pier Head on Sunday for a few hours which was fun despite the miserable weather. Then headed over to Future Yard in Birkenhead to see The Coral as part of the United By Music gigs. Today was at the Cavern to see The Lightning Seeds. Hopefully make the most of Friday afternoon next and go in for the afternoon and evening.
disgraced cake

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 01:02:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May  9, 2023, 10:13:08 pm
Ireland get knocked out again at the semis. Not having Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest is a bit like having the Champions League without Real Madrid. Johnny Logan is basically our Alfredo di Stefano so we should automatically be in the final.

Did Ireland win the majority of theirs back in the 50s too? If so none of them ones count, imo.
Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 01:10:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 10, 2023, 01:02:39 pm
Did Ireland win the majority of theirs back in the 50s too? If so none of them ones count, imo.

Irelands Eurovision dominance came late 80s and early 90s. Since then its been barren. The mighty Jedward the only time theyve been in the top 10 in the last 15 years apparently.

Theyre more Milan than Real Madrid Id say. Johnny Logan was their Arrigo Sacchi.
Buck Pete

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 01:14:21 pm
Serious question here.

Was there any truth in Father Ted's skit on Eurovision, where Ireland had to stop winning the comp as it was too costly to host it year after year?
gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 05:21:25 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2023, 01:14:21 pm
Serious question here.

Was there any truth in Father Ted's skit on Eurovision, where Ireland had to stop winning the comp as it was too costly to host it year after year?

Well the opening ceremony cost the council £357,000 so far and the whole thing is expected to cost them £2m with the entire bill coming to approx £10m

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/how-much-eurovision-opening-ceremony-26886333
Samie

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 05:22:12 pm
Who is it this year bringing shame upon us yet again?
Ray K

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 07:35:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2023, 01:10:49 pm
Irelands Eurovision dominance came late 80s and early 90s. Since then its been barren. The mighty Jedward the only time theyve been in the top 10 in the last 15 years apparently.

Theyre more Milan than Real Madrid Id say. Johnny Logan was their Arrigo Sacchi.
And just like Milan, we've made it to this year's semi finals  :P

We were always told that Johnny Logan was huge in Germany in the 80s. Thought it was bullshit myself until a few years back, was in Berlin before Christmas and the hotel bar was playing a J-Lo Christmas album.

Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2023, 01:14:21 pm
Serious question here.

Was there any truth in Father Ted's skit on Eurovision, where Ireland had to stop winning the comp as it was too costly to host it year after year?
Yes, RTE were always complaining that they had to fork out extra production costs when we hosted it, and they used to threaten to put up the license fee.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 10:21:47 pm
Are Frankie Goes To Hollywood doing any more, seems a shame to reform just for one song. It was great to see them again regardless, always a huge part of my youth.
mikeb58

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 11:05:58 pm
Fantastic night at the Pier Head..Miles Kane and The Lightning Seeds doing superb sets. The whole Eurovision Village is a great set up.
mikeb58

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
May 10, 2023, 11:07:04 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May 10, 2023, 10:21:47 pm
Are Frankie Goes To Hollywood doing any more, seems a shame to reform just for one song. It was great to see them again regardless, always a huge part of my youth.

Does seem odd, but looks that way, don't think they are scheduled to do a longer set.
Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 06:46:08 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2023, 01:14:21 pm
Serious question here.

Was there any truth in Father Ted's skit on Eurovision, where Ireland had to stop winning the comp as it was too costly to host it year after year?

The Guardian had an interview with Katrina of Waves fame the other day,  she said she saw Irish production staff in '97 talking about not being able to afford hosting again (she also wasn't expecting to win and was blind drunk by the time of the encore).

Glad to hear it's going well in the city, I'm on my hols and literally flying back when the final is on so haven't engaged as much this year, saw the favourites all got through the first Semi though.
Samie

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 02:55:15 pm
 ;D 8)

Quote
Ragnar Klavan will be Estonias spokesperson to reveal the voting during Eurovision.
rob1966

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 03:47:17 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 10, 2023, 07:35:25 pm
And just like Milan, we've made it to this year's semi finals  :P

We were always told that Johnny Logan was huge in Germany in the 80s. Thought it was bullshit myself until a few years back, was in Berlin before Christmas and the hotel bar was playing a J-Lo Christmas album.
Yes, RTE were always complaining that they had to fork out extra production costs when we hosted it, and they used to threaten to put up the license fee.

Surprised they didn't put a hit on Johnny Logan ;D
Davidbowie

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May 10, 2023, 10:21:47 pm
Are Frankie Goes To Hollywood doing any more, seems a shame to reform just for one song. It was great to see them again regardless, always a huge part of my youth.

They aren't doing any more Eurovision stuff, and it is 99.9% likely that they'll never perform again as a group.

I think there's still some tension/animosity amongst some of the band, and they are all off doing their own thing/going back to their lives, plus Holly Johnson has just sold out solo concerts for later in the year.

I'm sure there will be offers to do it, but I just can't see it happening.
Livbes

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm
Holly is doing a solo gig at the Phil in October. Go on general sale tomorrow. Think Ill pick up a couple.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Yesterday at 10:16:03 pm
Any decent song?
AndyMuller

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Today at 09:01:53 am
My arl fella has had a dabble on Poland at 150/1. Do they have a chance?
Livbes

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Today at 09:06:42 am
Looking like a belter of a day tomorrow weather wise. Perfect day for the city to shine.
gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Today at 09:08:56 am
Went down to the Village last night for a wander. They really have done a good job in terms of organisation. All felt like a very friendly atmosphere. Had a very Liverpool 2008 vibe which was nice. Hopefully the city can develop a legacy off the back of it and thrive again
Livbes

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Today at 10:14:32 am
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm
Holly is doing a solo gig at the Phil in October. Go on general sale tomorrow. Think Ill pick up a couple.

Sold out in less than 5 mins. Luckily got in quick and got 3.
