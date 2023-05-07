Why does everything have to be autotuned these days? Can't they get someone that can sing in tune?



It is the style at this time.I agree that non-autotune - or at least subtle autotune, you can pitch correct without giving it a roboty effect - is nominally a better approach if only for the gain of being distinct from the other songs.I suppose I could waffle on about how autotune is the misused "great equalizer" of our day. How those employing it see it as a gate lifted, rather than one placed upon the music.It's easier and cheaper to fire up Melodyne and fit in with the existing formula of "a good mix" (there are college courses that teach this now and it's very formulaic) than find and coax a singer or songwriter who may not even be a decent vocalist to give the best takes I suppose is the most direct answer. Personally I find it a shame and it the variety of human voices being compromised is rarely the optimal choice for music as a whole, even if it does genuinely benefit one track here and there.