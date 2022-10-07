I'm in Greece the week of the semis, and flying back pretty much the duration of the final, so wasn't ever bothered about tickets anyway. Let's face it - the UK didn't win and it's Ukraine's show really.
I've been tracking the entries as they've been selected and there are a couple of notable ones. For some reason Sweden are the bookies favourites, without even having picked their song yet (dunno if this is an indictment of this year's field, or insider knowledge of Melodifestivalen).
The top-choice song that has already been selected is Finland's, which I had meant to post previously - I'm not sure what needs to be commented on more - his hair, his outfit, the random pallet fort staging or the song itself, which suddenly breaks into something much catchier about 2 minutes in.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rJHe-iZ5HSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rJHe-iZ5HSI</a>
I think the deadline for entries is next week, so the UK offering can't be far off.