Offline Rhi

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #160 on: October 7, 2022, 08:01:24 pm
Im made up its Liverpool. Going to be brilliant!

Yersss!!!
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #161 on: October 7, 2022, 08:06:40 pm
LIV-ERP-eurovision songs for me
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #162 on: October 7, 2022, 08:17:09 pm
Made up for the city.

Plus its boiling piss in the right wing press which is just *chefs kiss*

Adelphi are already selling rooms for £800 a pop
Offline filopastry

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #163 on: October 7, 2022, 08:29:21 pm
Fantastic news for the city!
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #164 on: October 7, 2022, 09:14:31 pm
Brilliant stuff, fantastic
Offline Lad

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #165 on: October 7, 2022, 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  7, 2022, 08:17:09 pm
Made up for the city.

Plus its boiling piss in the right wing press which is just *chefs kiss*

Adelphi are already selling rooms for £800 a pop

The Adelphi would have to pay me that to stay there.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #166 on: October 8, 2022, 12:06:39 am
Great news for the city :thumbup
Offline Original

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #167 on: October 8, 2022, 12:57:08 am
Oh the irony, the right wing media that trumpeted brexit outraged that our city is hosting an event which celebrates Europe, after us being one of only a few cities which resoundingly wanted to stay in Europe
Online Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #168 on: October 8, 2022, 03:12:30 am
I'm not coming, but I expect an epic show.
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #169 on: October 8, 2022, 07:41:43 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  7, 2022, 08:17:09 pm
Made up for the city.

Plus its boiling piss in the right wing press which is just *chefs kiss*

Adelphi are already selling rooms for £800 a pop

Prem inns seem to be all sold out!
Online John C

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #170 on: October 8, 2022, 10:10:05 am
This is great news for the city, and the team behind the bid will make sure its a momentous occasion. Well done to them, it will be a spectacular celebration.

There is of course an affordability issue though, the city will need to contribute towards the costs. There will be help from Eurovision, some from the government and Steve Rotheram's LCR but Liverpool City Council will also need to find a couple of million which it really doesn't have at the moment. Budget cuts and savings targets are a major concern and anyone saying we could have done without winning it aren't completely wrong. Cynics can also allude to how a local hotels and businesses will experience significant spikes in profits while the council struggles to identify the funds to host it.

That all said, it is a rare opportunity and it must be welcomed. We mustn't underestimate the hard work that will be put in to it from now to make it a success - which it will be - and also how it will be tremendous for the Liverpool city region. Most of all, the display of unity for Ukraine, Liverpool will do that better than any other city would.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #171 on: October 8, 2022, 12:23:04 pm
Fantastic news, I love it when Liverpool hosts anything, but especially on this scale, just makes me feel so proud!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #172 on: October 8, 2022, 12:43:55 pm
Should be a lot of fun. Had no idea it went on for two months. And what an honour to host it on behalf of Ukraine.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #173 on: October 8, 2022, 12:55:28 pm
Good for the city, bad for music

Amusing to see the right whingers with a severe opinion though

Oh no! A decent international cultural event that is pan-European!!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #174 on: October 8, 2022, 01:13:18 pm
Just made the mistake of entering the Twittersphere. Plenty of outraged Little Englanders (what´s new eh!?!!) about Liverpool winning the bid. Can´t believe that Liverpool would win on behalf of the UK when some people there boo the Nation Anthem and don´t like the Monarchy. Piss well and truly boiled

Not mentioning:
1) Its a EUROpean competition
2) The city had the good sense to vote Remain unlike Little England
3) The bid is on behalf of Ukraine, not the UK
4) If Liverpool doesn´t like the UK, I´m pretty sure Glasgow likes it less.....
5) England does not equal Britain - although that is one Little Englanders always struggle with
6) The Monarchy does not equal Britain
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #175 on: October 8, 2022, 02:06:13 pm
Bloody hell; just booked flights and the better half is coming for once.. Not my favourite music, but in the horrific times we're experiencing now - everyone needs some time off and have a good time.. perfect host city and actually looking forward to this..
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #176 on: October 9, 2022, 01:24:44 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  7, 2022, 08:17:09 pm
Made up for the city.

Plus its boiling piss in the right wing press which is just *chefs kiss*

Adelphi are already selling rooms for £800 a pop

Quote
Airbnb in Liverpool for Eurovision in May? Thatll be £17,600 a night

Booking.com said that 99% of hotels were fully booked on 13 May, the night of the final but presented three results in the city centre for those seeking accommodation for two adults: the Aachen Hotel for £695, Eleanor Rigby apartments on Stanley Street for £4,500 or Sgt Peppers Mathew Street Apartments for £4,700.

Fans willing to stay slightly further out have the choice of paying £2,750 for a budget triple room at the Kensington Guest House, Liverpool. To stay in a comparable room this weekend would cost £35, according to Booking.com.

On Airbnb, meanwhile, one optimistic local is offering his home for £15,000 on the night of the final  or £17,600 including cleaning and service fees. The listing says it sleeps up to 10 people and offers amenities including a hairdryer, shampoo, shower gel, bed sheets, toilet paper and extra pillows.

Another property, described as a Modern and Stylish 3 Bedroom House in Anfield, was yesterday being advertised on Airbnb for £11,733, including free parking

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/08/airbnb-in-liverpool-for-eurovision-in-may-thatll-be-17600-a-night
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #177 on: October 9, 2022, 10:44:54 am
I can understand people wanting to cash in, but that´s pretty grim. Certainly doesn´t do much for the "Welcoming City" vibe. I wander how this compares to other Eurovisions?
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #178 on: October 9, 2022, 06:36:26 pm
Never thought we'd be looking at Liverpool as the capitalist capital of Europe !
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #179 on: October 10, 2022, 12:51:30 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  9, 2022, 10:44:54 am
I can understand people wanting to cash in, but that´s pretty grim. Certainly doesn´t do much for the "Welcoming City" vibe. I wander how this compares to other Eurovisions?

By cashing in dont you mean fucking greedy bastards?
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #180 on: October 10, 2022, 09:45:32 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  9, 2022, 10:44:54 am
I can understand people wanting to cash in, but that´s pretty grim. Certainly doesn´t do much for the "Welcoming City" vibe. I wander how this compares to other Eurovisions?
Article on BBC says it usually happens. Talk of cruise ships and call sites being used to accommodate people at reasonable prices

Offline Red Beret

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #181 on: October 10, 2022, 10:55:28 pm
Seeing a fair few already bitching about Liverpool's crime rate and the cost of hotels skyrocketing. As if this wouldn't happen in any other city. ::)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #182 on: October 11, 2022, 12:45:53 am
Quote from: Red Berry on October 10, 2022, 10:55:28 pm
Seeing a fair few already bitching about Liverpool's crime rate and the cost of hotels skyrocketing. As if this wouldn't happen in any other city. ::)
Yet according to European Crime Index 2022, Bradford is the most dangerous city in Europe followed by Coventry in 2nd place and Marseille, France in 3rd. Birmingham is 5th. Manchester is 11th. London 17th. Nottingham 32nd.

Liverpool comes in down in 45th place.

And of course, no other city in Europe would see hotel prices rocket when a major event comes to town. It's just those greedy Scousers. ::)

I remember staying in a room above a pub in Chester a while back. The rates there virtually double if there is a race meeting on. I suppose the landlords there are all Scouse too.  ::)
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #183 on: October 11, 2022, 03:12:20 pm
We've all experienced what happens when we go on our Euro aways as well, especially the finals. Kyiv got some awful stick over it.

It happens every home game in Liverpool to a lesser extent as well.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #184 on: October 11, 2022, 03:19:53 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 11, 2022, 03:12:20 pm
We've all experienced what happens when we go on our Euro aways as well, especially the finals. Kyiv got some awful stick over it.

It happens every home game in Liverpool to a lesser extent as well.

Well as it happens..
https://www.dublinpacketchester.co.uk/

Owned by Dixie Dean. ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #185 on: October 11, 2022, 03:42:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 11, 2022, 12:45:53 am
Yet according to European Crime Index 2022, Bradford is the most dangerous city in Europe followed by Coventry in 2nd place and Marseille, France in 3rd. Birmingham is 5th. Manchester is 11th. London 17th. Nottingham 32nd.

Liverpool comes in down in 45th place.

And of course, no other city in Europe would see hotel prices rocket when a major event comes to town. It's just those greedy Scousers. ::)

I remember staying in a room above a pub in Chester a while back. The rates there virtually double if there is a race meeting on. I suppose the landlords there are all Scouse too.  ::)

I've lived in a fair few places after moving away and have lost count of the number of people who think crime only ever happens in Liverpool and their home towns are crime free nirvanas.

I must have imagined all those bargain hotels in Istanbul, Kyiv, Madrid and Paris
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #186 on: October 12, 2022, 02:39:53 pm
I'm not sure the European crime index is reputable. This is more in defence of Bradford than attacking Liverpool btw.
Offline PaulF

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #187 on: October 12, 2022, 10:17:00 pm
Are there pubs in Liverpool where you can get Tenants?
Online Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #188 on: November 22, 2022, 03:23:12 pm
Next year's competition to downplay the role of juries (by removing them from the semifinal process) and open up televoting to the world!

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/nov/22/eurovision-scraps-jury-voting-in-semi-finals

Removing juries from the semifinals might see some more... interesting entries make it through to the final - it's got quite boring the last few years.

From what I can make out, the global voting will see the non-Eurovision nations all grouped as a single entity with just as many points to bestow as a regular competitor, so it won't skew things too much.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Reply #189 on: Today at 08:53:55 am
Ticket details have been released

Full ticket details
Tickets for nine live shows will go on sale on Ticketmaster from 12pm on Tuesday , March 7.

Tickets range from £30 to £290 for the semi-final shows and from £80 to £380 for the grand final shows.

Around 3,000 tickets for those who fled their home country when Russian troops invaded last February will be subsided by the Government. They will cost £20.

Eurovision fans need a Ticketmaster account before they can buy tickets - for one show at a time.

They will be able to buy up to four tickets per purchase for the live shows and six for the preview performances.
