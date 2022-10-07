This is great news for the city, and the team behind the bid will make sure its a momentous occasion. Well done to them, it will be a spectacular celebration.



There is of course an affordability issue though, the city will need to contribute towards the costs. There will be help from Eurovision, some from the government and Steve Rotheram's LCR but Liverpool City Council will also need to find a couple of million which it really doesn't have at the moment. Budget cuts and savings targets are a major concern and anyone saying we could have done without winning it aren't completely wrong. Cynics can also allude to how a local hotels and businesses will experience significant spikes in profits while the council struggles to identify the funds to host it.



That all said, it is a rare opportunity and it must be welcomed. We mustn't underestimate the hard work that will be put in to it from now to make it a success - which it will be - and also how it will be tremendous for the Liverpool city region. Most of all, the display of unity for Ukraine, Liverpool will do that better than any other city would.