Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool! (Read 4773 times)
Rhi
Rhisuscitated
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,669
Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 08:01:24 pm »
Im made up its Liverpool. Going to be brilliant!
Yersss!!!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly
PaulF
-.-- -. .-- .-
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,701
Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
«
Reply #161 on:
Today
at 08:06:40 pm »
LIV-ERP-eurovision songs for me
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,107
Re: Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
«
Reply #162 on:
Today
at 08:17:09 pm »
Made up for the city.
Plus its boiling piss in the right wing press which is just *chefs kiss*
Adelphi are already selling rooms for £800 a pop
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Eurovision 2023 - Bienvenue a Liverpool!
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2