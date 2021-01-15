A small ultra competitive voice in me is thinking why even do the show and everyone put all the effort in or even turn up, just give them it at the start, but everything else is so happy that it happened.It was a great thing and to be Ukrainian and see that must be incredibly special. The closest Ukraine will get to a referendum of how the people of Europe feel and everyone said they are behind them 100%, well 95% or whatever it works out to. Must be really uplifting for them. I just wish their song didnt have that shit-awful rap in itreally liked the kind of folky chorus though, was great that.