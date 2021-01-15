« previous next »
Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Some will score big, UK will drop a few places, well be read our last thinking we have a chance and then probably be given a big fat zero points and end up about 6th.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
The way she read out Switzerland getting 0 points ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
Well it's 40 countries voting, 12 points from each (minus your own).
Got it, cheers
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Serbia doing a Rory McIllroy and turning it on when its too late.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
The null points is brutal.

40 countries voted and you got nothing....
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm »
In your face Australia.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm »
Hahaha. 2 points for Australia. Stick em where the sun dont shine.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Hahaha. 2 points for Australia. Stick em where the sun dont shine.

The lack of neighbouring countries is telling....
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
:lmao
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 pm »
And there's your winner.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Hmm anyone know why Ukraine got so many votes???
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
That was obvious
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm »
Slava Ukraini...
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm »
Were like Spurs the year Leicester won the league.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Champions League qualification at risk now.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 pm »
Trying to build this tension when it's likely mathematically impossible for anyone else to win  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
A"song" contest...

Yeah right!!
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm »
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:00:26 am »
Wonder what Donald Trump has to say about this debacle.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:02:12 am »
God if it wasn't for the war we walk that
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
The biggest overturn of a first leg deficit since us vs Barcelona I'd say.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:02:43 am »
Never let the public vote, a decent second though and won the jury vote
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:04:02 am »
Putin just been woken up that Ukraine won Eurovision thanks to the vote of the people.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:04:04 am »
Thoughts and prayers Vlad....
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:04:11 am »
A win for Madchester if that hat is anything to go by.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
So really...it's second place that actually wins the "song" contest.....because first place (this year) represents the "we stand with you against the Russians" contest!! And obviously, the UK couldn't harvest any of THOSE particular points...

And that's fine....at least we don't have to host it!!
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Get the Drogba "Disgrace" gif out.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:05:59 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:04:02 am
Putin just been woken up that Ukraine won Eurovision thanks to the vote of the people.

It really was a special operation by the public.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:06:35 am »
:lmao fucking hell

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:09:32 am »
Interesting. Can Ukraine host next year's?
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #114 on: Today at 12:10:02 am »
Ah fuck, can't get mad at that
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #115 on: Today at 12:10:09 am »
Ukraine basically got just shy of 11 points (out of 12) from each of the 40 country public votes.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:11:47 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 12:09:32 am
Interesting. Can Ukraine host next year's?

Going to be a neutral venue. Pushing for Villa Park.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:26:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:10:09 am
Ukraine basically got just shy of 11 points (out of 12) from each of the 40 country public votes.

Ukraine couldnt vote for themselves so it was an average of about 11.25 per country.
In the end it was a bit silly but I guess it gives the people of Ukraine a bit if a lift.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #118 on: Today at 08:33:58 am »
A small ultra competitive voice in me is thinking why even do the show and everyone put all the effort in or even turn up, just give them it at the start, but everything else is so happy that it happened.

It was a great thing and to be Ukrainian and see that must be incredibly special. The closest Ukraine will get to a referendum of how the people of Europe feel and everyone said they are behind them 100%, well 95% or whatever it works out to. Must be really uplifting for them. I just wish their song didnt have that shit-awful rap in it  ;D really liked the kind of folky chorus though, was great that.
Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #119 on: Today at 10:01:23 pm »
So glad we didn't win. The song is dirgey shite and he seems a bit of a whopper.

But more than that, I don't want anything - no matter how small - for the nationalist c*nts in this shiteating country to have anything to whip themselves up about.

Bad enough there's that jingoistic cockery to celebrate the fact a pampered woman hasn't carked yet.

And you just know the evil bastards in government would try to take advantage.

I want this country flushed down the shitter full stop.
