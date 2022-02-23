Most of these seem to be film scenes but one of the greatest TV scenes Ive ever watched was in episode 3 of This Is England 90.



The dinner table scene was 15 minutes long and a fair amount was unscripted but it was absolutely gripping, edge of the seat stuff. When it went to the ad break it felt like the first time Id breathed for that 15 mins. For those who watched the whole series and the film there were some serious revelations and issues that came to a head in that 15 minutes. A brilliant cast and great characters took the series to a whole other level