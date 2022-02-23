« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV  (Read 5723 times)

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #80 on: February 23, 2022, 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2022, 07:17:24 pm
An American Werewolf In London

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHyvfOUEK4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHyvfOUEK4o</a>

Absolutely classic scene in cinema.  The effects where just unbelievable. And Bad Moon Rising going in the background.   Glorious!    ;D
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #81 on: February 23, 2022, 03:14:27 pm »
Some of my favourites:

One of the finest endings to a film I've ever seen:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk</a>

closely matched by this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM</a>

Jack Lemmon's acting is fantastic as this scene develops and he finds out the truth about Shirley MacLaine's character:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs</a>

Still get chills watching this:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs</a>

And the reaction following like this might be close to impossible to replicate today:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU</a>
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #82 on: February 23, 2022, 03:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on February 23, 2022, 03:14:27 pm
Still get chills watching this:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs</a>

Smash got out of bounds.

Clock stops, doesn't start again after chains are moved.

 ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #83 on: February 23, 2022, 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 23, 2022, 03:31:11 pm
Smash got out of bounds.

Clock stops, doesn't start again after chains are moved.

 ;)

 ;D The football is the most unrealistic part of it for sure, not even accounting for coach Taylor's high stakes strategy in literally every game the Panthers play.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #84 on: February 23, 2022, 06:27:33 pm »
The 'odessa steps' sequence in The Untouchables

https://youtu.be/Nzp2kPQcg7I

The end of The Usual Suspects (spoilers)

https://youtu.be/p5Ed_vCOKY4

Make 'em laugh

https://youtu.be/iGCNBdCvzL4

Thor arrives in Wakanda

https://youtu.be/49xWJJvpjzI

The 'portals' sequence

https://youtu.be/aXgoJs7_HDY

« Last Edit: February 23, 2022, 06:37:34 pm by John_P »
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #85 on: March 27, 2022, 11:35:01 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sGd_cytAIkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sGd_cytAIkQ</a>
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #86 on: March 28, 2022, 12:30:40 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eT6DoaTdAGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eT6DoaTdAGY</a>
« Last Edit: March 31, 2022, 09:24:35 pm by blert596 »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,982
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #87 on: March 28, 2022, 01:03:31 am »
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #88 on: March 30, 2022, 11:38:31 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #89 on: March 31, 2022, 12:42:01 am »
Quote from: shy_talk on March 30, 2022, 11:38:31 pm
flash no longer supported...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbIlLmCID5g

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #90 on: March 31, 2022, 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on March 30, 2022, 11:38:31 pm
flash no longer supported...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbIlLmCID5g

Delete watch/v= replace it with v/ and put it in flash

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g</a>
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,982
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #91 on: March 31, 2022, 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on March 30, 2022, 11:38:31 pm
flash no longer supported...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbIlLmCID5g

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g</a>
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #92 on: March 31, 2022, 08:26:42 pm »
Many thanks
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #93 on: March 31, 2022, 09:22:21 pm »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #94 on: March 31, 2022, 09:28:54 pm »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WELz3NM9v4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WELz3NM9v4</a>
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #95 on: March 31, 2022, 10:19:58 pm »
Most of these seem to be film scenes but one of the greatest TV scenes Ive ever watched was in episode 3 of This Is England 90.

The dinner table scene was 15 minutes long and a fair amount was unscripted but it was absolutely gripping, edge of the seat stuff. When it went to the ad break it felt like the first time Id breathed for that 15 mins. For those who watched the whole series and the film there were some serious revelations and issues that came to a head in that 15 minutes. A brilliant cast and great characters took the series to a whole other level
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • Scrubbers
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #96 on: April 1, 2022, 03:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 18, 2022, 10:11:53 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share</a>

Nice one, brilliant film
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #97 on: November 2, 2023, 12:33:07 pm »
I can't stand the film as a whole but talk about prescience!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sHRbX3gDba8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sHRbX3gDba8</a>
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #98 on: December 10, 2023, 03:27:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1lNahlzf5is" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1lNahlzf5is</a>
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #99 on: December 10, 2023, 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 31, 2022, 12:42:01 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbIlLmCID5g</a>
Was just about to post this clip from Dead Man's Shoes.

Brilliant film.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #100 on: December 10, 2023, 04:28:59 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fh_mzcQgc-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fh_mzcQgc-I</a>
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:19:34 am »
I never knew this came from this. Great either way:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ELy2ZOkxEHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ELy2ZOkxEHI</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 