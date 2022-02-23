Most of these seem to be film scenes but one of the greatest TV scenes Ive ever watched was in episode 3 of This Is England 90.
The dinner table scene was 15 minutes long and a fair amount was unscripted but it was absolutely gripping, edge of the seat stuff. When it went to the ad break it felt like the first time Id breathed for that 15 mins. For those who watched the whole series and the film there were some serious revelations and issues that came to a head in that 15 minutes. A brilliant cast and great characters took the series to a whole other level