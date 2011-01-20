« previous next »
bradders1011

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #40 on: February 18, 2022, 12:23:07 am
Both of the Gandalf's Fall scenes. The first one in its raw emotion, the second in its epic scale, both in their amazing score.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #41 on: February 18, 2022, 12:59:38 am
To set the scene for those who haven't seen Subway, prior to this scene the cops and Metro security have been searching for a woman whose rich husband has reported her missing (she's with Christopher Lambert). But then the head of security spots his nemesis: the elusive Rollerskater, the most successful pickpocket on the entire Metro system:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b_9IAUE7jaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b_9IAUE7jaI</a>
Sangria

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #42 on: February 18, 2022, 08:55:12 am
No clips again, but Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (1981) has one of the greatest oners ever. It starts with a yakuza looking for a girl, pans to show the girl with a bunch of friends on a giant statue. She gets off the statue and walks off with the yakuza, and they get onto a motorbike. They're joined by a bunch of others on motorbikes, and they set off through a busy street. The camera remains looking at the girl on the motorbike, and the others eventually leave on their own way, leaving them alone on the street. The oner finally ends a mile or more from the start.

No digital back then, and a low budget film so no trickery. Just one shot, nearly 6 minutes long, spanning a mile or more geographically, through busy streets and lots of traffic.
Capon Debaser

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #43 on: February 18, 2022, 09:44:03 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hUa74geXW6c&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hUa74geXW6c&amp;feature=share</a>
Alan_X

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #44 on: February 18, 2022, 09:56:04 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/OU8949uj5YI&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/OU8949uj5YI&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #45 on: February 18, 2022, 10:11:53 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #46 on: February 18, 2022, 10:19:07 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/f6KJdsgPz24&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/f6KJdsgPz24&amp;feature=share</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #47 on: February 18, 2022, 10:22:31 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Du71B7kEHvY&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Du71B7kEHvY&amp;feature=share</a>
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #48 on: February 18, 2022, 12:49:05 pm
Lister and his doppleganger play the guitar.. (Red Dwarf)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/J6UA-7yHO14&amp;t&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/J6UA-7yHO14&amp;t&amp;feature=share</a>

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #49 on: February 18, 2022, 12:50:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib_5nnWbb_4&amp;ab_channel=DanielS." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib_5nnWbb_4&amp;ab_channel=DanielS.</a>

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #50 on: February 18, 2022, 12:51:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPv2I-mArD8&amp;ab_channel=Shriggler" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPv2I-mArD8&amp;ab_channel=Shriggler</a>
telekon

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #51 on: February 18, 2022, 03:39:56 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on February 17, 2022, 07:51:23 pm
That's great mate. You're right, I don't understand a word of french but that was incredibly universal. I recently watched the 400 blows from Truffaut (a big blindspot of mine) and had "Shoot the Piano Player" and "Day for Night" earmarked as next, but think I might give that a watch as it seems right up my alley. Cheers.

You're in for a treat. Stolen Kisses is part of the same series as 400 Blows. This is the same character (and actor) as in 400 Blows.

400 Blows
Antoine and Colette (part of the film Love at Twenty)
Stolen Kisses
Bed and Board
Love on the Run
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #52 on: February 18, 2022, 03:51:54 pm

There's been fiction and non-fiction books written by great philosophers on existentialism and absurdism. In one single scene, Woody Allen has managed to boil down to the very essence what the philosophies are about. And by doing so adding great comedic affect.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Pa34orcwwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Pa34orcwwA</a>

Tobelius

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #53 on: February 18, 2022, 04:21:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 18, 2022, 10:11:53 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4qo3EwozH0Y&amp;feature=share</a>

Great scene,great film. The opening scene in that is also memorable,to me.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #54 on: February 18, 2022, 04:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on February 18, 2022, 04:21:37 pm
Great scene,great film. The opening scene in that is also memorable,to me.
Which bit? The Riots or Said looking at the Police before meeting Vince? Such a brilliant film. Wish theyd sort the subtitles out though. The white subs blend into the picture a lot and you cant read whats happening.
markedasred

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #55 on: February 18, 2022, 05:59:57 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 18, 2022, 12:59:38 am
To set the scene for those who haven't seen Subway, prior to this scene the cops and Metro security have been searching for a woman whose rich husband has reported her missing (she's with Christopher Lambert). But then the head of security spots his nemesis: the elusive Rollerskater, the most successful pickpocket on the entire Metro system:

I've seen subway more than a 100 times, but not once for the past 25 years!. I may have to buy a new DVD player. This thread has eaten my afternoon, I missed the post office by watching all the clips. Capon, you are a culture consuming Vulture. Telekon, Annie Hall is probably the greatest of all the Woody Allen films. I also have a massive soft spot for Hannah and Her Sisters. I used it as an example to illustrate the love of my mom for her sisters at her funeral in August just gone. If I could embed, it would be the fountain scene from La Dolce Vita:
https://youtu.be/gWQUSZezhbg
Crosby Nick

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #56 on: February 18, 2022, 06:05:28 pm
Ha, I did French A Level and out French teacher used to lend us movies (non mucky ones) to practice listening to the language. This and fucking Jean de Florette on a loop. :D
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #57 on: February 18, 2022, 06:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 18, 2022, 04:32:13 pm
Which bit? The Riots or Said looking at the Police before meeting Vince? Such a brilliant film. Wish theyd sort the subtitles out though. The white subs blend into the picture a lot and you cant read whats happening.

Yeah all that,the monologue,the riots then the camera focus on Said with the police and then here we go with the story.
I thought it was brilliant as was the whole film,very unique.
Have to have a watch again during the weekend,it's been 2 decades since i last saw it.  :)
Max_powers

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #58 on: February 18, 2022, 08:40:01 pm
Couple of my favourites.

Paris, Texas

Spoiler

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dCisln-xLLo&amp;t=482s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dCisln-xLLo&amp;t=482s</a>

[close]



Goodfellas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/=-NWEfWEdQY0&amp;t=122s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/=-NWEfWEdQY0&amp;t=122s</a>



Sangria

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #59 on: February 18, 2022, 10:05:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 18, 2022, 06:05:28 pm
Ha, I did French A Level and out French teacher used to lend us movies (non mucky ones) to practice listening to the language. This and fucking Jean de Florette on a loop. :D

I preferred Manon des Sources. Better eye candy.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #60 on: February 19, 2022, 07:17:25 am
From Seven Psychopaths:

https://youtu.be/RMRUnQZRD7s
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O5APc0z49wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O5APc0z49wg</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RBHZFYpQ6nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RBHZFYpQ6nc</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SVDgTbGZEw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SVDgTbGZEw4</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:56:39 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drnBMAEA3AM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drnBMAEA3AM</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WS3Lkc6Gzlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WS3Lkc6Gzlk</a>
jillc

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
I will never forget seeing the child catcher for the first time when I was a kid.

https://youtu.be/8rdgKCTHmwI
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 am
.. if you are unsure how to get the image into the website, then just quote a previous one that someone has done, copy the [flash.... bit and paste the unique number into the flash tag after youtube.com/v/

Crosby Nick

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
I will never forget seeing the child catcher for the first time when I was a kid.

https://youtu.be/8rdgKCTHmwI

Absolutely shit your pants level of scariness! I remember being terrified!
Oldmanmick

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:20:49 pm
Paddy Considine at his very 'threatening' best in Dead Man's shoes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58ylrJ0cH2w
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
Sangria

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Z4ZFCv9bjQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Z4ZFCv9bjQ</a>
Macphisto80

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Reply #72 on: Today at 02:07:30 am
"I'm gonna tear up the fuckin' dance floor, dude. Check it out!"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nvYPCNCGEK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nvYPCNCGEK8</a>
