No clips again, but Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (1981) has one of the greatest oners ever. It starts with a yakuza looking for a girl, pans to show the girl with a bunch of friends on a giant statue. She gets off the statue and walks off with the yakuza, and they get onto a motorbike. They're joined by a bunch of others on motorbikes, and they set off through a busy street. The camera remains looking at the girl on the motorbike, and the others eventually leave on their own way, leaving them alone on the street. The oner finally ends a mile or more from the start.



No digital back then, and a low budget film so no trickery. Just one shot, nearly 6 minutes long, spanning a mile or more geographically, through busy streets and lots of traffic.