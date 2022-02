Well I thought we had one with the Mony Mony song [Tommy James original not friggin Billy Idle] but obvious as it might seem with opening “here he comes now it’s Mane Mane” and try as hard as I could I couldn’t get a decent set of lyrics to work past that opening line. It’s too dependant on the beat music accompaniment and repetition.The radio gaga is again easy for the obvious bit but again doesn’t lend itself to having words that match up with songs the other three have.Sorry folks but so far and admittedly tinged with a trifle biasmy own Chris Montez adaption is the only one that meets the criteria of a singable song that could work. I do urge folks to give it a listen and a try at least and not just dismiss it.