Well I thought we had one with the Mony Mony song [Tommy James original not friggin Billy Idle] but obvious as it might seem with opening here he comes now its Mane Mane and try as hard as I could I couldnt get a decent set of lyrics to work past that opening line. Its too dependant on the beat music accompaniment and repetition.The radio gaga is again easy for the obvious bit but again doesnt lend itself to having words that match up with songs the other three have.Sorry folks but so far and admittedly tinged with a trifle biasmy own Chris Montez adaption is the only one that meets the criteria of a singable song that could work. I do urge folks to give it a listen and a try at least and not just dismiss it.