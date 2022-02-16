« previous next »
Author Topic: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three  (Read 3874 times)

Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #40 on: February 16, 2022, 06:18:01 pm »
I'll give it a go

Rolling Stones - You cant always get what you want

You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
But if you try sometime
You just might find, You just might find
He's got too much speed

Has to be sung slow - ok forget it
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #41 on: February 16, 2022, 06:18:16 pm »
Girls dont like boys girls like Cars and Mané
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #42 on: February 17, 2022, 10:28:18 am »
As far as I was aware there already was a Mane song to the tune of Radio Ga-ga, my fan group's been singing it for years. I think it goes something like:

You came to us from Senegal,
You make the runs, you score the goals.
The only thing you need to know
Is that we love you, Sadio!

All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)
Sadio Mane (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)
All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane
Sadio, it's true!
Sadio! Kopites all love you!
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #43 on: February 17, 2022, 03:52:12 pm »
Agree. If anything just to stop oversinging the Jota song as it'll get stale very quickly when it reaches 200 words per second
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #44 on: February 17, 2022, 04:15:15 pm »
So what's been decided?
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #45 on: February 17, 2022, 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 17, 2022, 04:15:15 pm
So what's been decided?

Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #46 on: February 17, 2022, 07:17:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on February 17, 2022, 05:30:52 pm
Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three.

Surely...
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #47 on: February 17, 2022, 07:31:13 pm »
To Carl Orffs ' O Fortuna'

O Fortuna
Velut luna
Statu variabilis
Semper crescis
Aut decrescis
Vita detestabilis
Nunc obdurat
Et tunc curat
Ludo mentis aciem,
Egestatem,
Potestatem
Dissolvit ut glaciem.

Sors immanis
Et inanis,
Rota tu volubilis
Status malus
Vana salus
Semper dissolubilis

Obumbrata
Et velata
Michi quoque niteris
Nunc per ludum
Dorsum nudum
Fero tui sceleris.

Sors salutis
Et virtutis
Michi nunc contraria,
Est affectus
Et defectus
Semper in angaria.
Hac in hora
Sine mora
Corde pulsum tangite
Quod per sortem
Sternit fortem
Mecum omnes plangite
Sadio Mane! ( Clap,clap,clap)

Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #48 on: February 17, 2022, 07:53:53 pm »
Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane,
Does whatever a striker can
Crosses a ball, any length,
Scores a goal off the bench
Look Out!
Here comes the Striker-Mane.

Is he strong?
Listen bud,
He's got Red Liver blood.
Can he dribble around defence?
And smash a goal any length?
Hey, there
There goes the Striker-Mane.

In the chill of night
At the scene of a game
Like a streak of light
He scores just in time.

Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane
Friendly Anfield Striker-Mane
Wealth and fame
He's ignored
The Kop is his reward.

To him, life is a great big match up
Wherever we're a goal up
You'll find the Striker-Mane.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #49 on: February 19, 2022, 02:23:55 am »
To the theme of The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase  ;D


MANE MANE MANE MANE MANEEEEEEEEEEEEEHEHEH

DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH TAH DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #50 on: February 19, 2022, 02:24:52 am »
How about the return of the Maxi song? Loved that one

Sadio
Sad-di-yo Mane, run down the wing for me
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #51 on: February 19, 2022, 03:55:49 am »
totally agree it would be nice for sadio to have a 'proper' song, i know he gets his name sung but it's not the same is it? radio ga ga thing sounds a no brainer, i'd imagine it would sound great but i dont go to games so i can't bang on about it but in short, it's deserved, let's put it that way
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #52 on: February 19, 2022, 07:36:44 am »
Sadio.......sadio.......sadio
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #53 on: February 20, 2022, 12:10:37 pm »
Well I thought we had one with the Mony Mony song [Tommy James original not friggin Billy Idle  :) ] but obvious as it might seem with opening here he comes now its Mane Mane and try as hard as I could I couldnt get a decent set of lyrics to work past that opening line. Its too dependant on the beat music accompaniment and repetition.

The radio gaga is again easy for the obvious bit but again doesnt lend itself to having words that match up with songs the other three have.

Sorry folks but so far and admittedly tinged with a trifle bias  :) my own Chris Montez adaption is the only one that meets the criteria of a singable song that could work. I do urge folks to give it a listen and a try at least and not just dismiss it.

 :)
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #54 on: February 20, 2022, 12:14:03 pm »
Im just going through my Michael Bolton collection to see if any of his songs could be adapted.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #55 on: February 20, 2022, 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on February 20, 2022, 12:14:03 pm
Im just going through my Michael Bolton collection to see if any of his songs could be adapted.

Easy....

When a Mane loves an acrobatic finish,
Can't keep his mind on nothing else,
He'll trade recycling the ball,
For the good thing he's found.

If the percentages of scoring are low, he can't see it,
Overhead goals can do no wrong,
And turn his back on Mo Salah,
If he puts him down

Writes itself.



Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #56 on: February 20, 2022, 01:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on February 20, 2022, 12:59:10 pm
Easy....

When a Mane loves an acrobatic finish,
Can't keep his mind on nothing else,
He'll trade recycling the ball,
For the good thing he's found.

If the percentages of scoring are low, he can't see it,
Overhead goals can do no wrong,
And turn his back on Mo Salah,
If he puts him down

Writes itself.





Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #57 on: February 20, 2022, 01:24:07 pm »
His need for a song was illustrated perfectly yesterday. Scores a spectacular overhead kick to bring us level. Anfield goes crazy and brings out its chorus of Liverpool songs (as it should)- albeit no Sadio song.

But then Salah gets his goal and gets his song belted out. Then the new boy gets his first goal, and already people are singing him a new song (even if its just a rip off of the Suarez one) - whereas our veteran forward and newly-crowned King of Africa still has nothing!
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #58 on: February 20, 2022, 01:30:42 pm »
To the tune of Agadoo  ;D

Sadio, o, o,
Down the wing he's scoring free
Sadio, o, o,
Scoring goals his guarantee
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #59 on: February 20, 2022, 01:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on February 20, 2022, 01:24:07 pm
His need for a song was illustrated perfectly yesterday. Scores a spectacular overhead kick to bring us level. Anfield goes crazy and brings out its chorus of Liverpool songs (as it should)- albeit no Sadio song.

But then Salah gets his goal and gets his song belted out. Then the new boy gets his first goal, and already people are singing him a new song (even if its just a rip off of the Suarez one) - whereas our veteran forward and newly-crowned King of Africa still has nothing!
Jota's song was also sung loudly, which is great support for a player out injured, but let's give Sadio some love too.

I agree with others the Radio Gaga tune fits to perfection, and can only assume it's considered too obvious or mainstream to catch on (or slightly too 'stadium rock').
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #60 on: February 20, 2022, 01:32:31 pm »
I should have put this in here!

I've long thought 'Radio' By Rammstein would work great for a few of reasons:

1. German Metal - the Klopp link + 'heavy metal football'
2. The way Radio is pronounced in German is phonetically similar to Sadio.
3. It's pretty simple.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0NfI2NeDHI&ab_channel=RammsteinOfficial

The chorus is from 1:12 and my stab at lyrics are:

Sa-di-o, our Sadio
He runs and shoots and scores a goal
He hails from Senegal 'n'-he's our he-ro

FWIW! (The last line's a bit clunky admittedly).
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #61 on: February 20, 2022, 01:44:24 pm »
To the tune cant buy me love

Is who we looove
Mane is who we love
Is who we loooove
Mane is who we love

Over to someone to add a verse
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #62 on: February 20, 2022, 06:30:42 pm »
One of the greatest players we've ever had. I agree with others that Radio Gaga is the best fit.

Might as well put this here though, nice and simple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-eklVTTUqg

Mane, Mane
Score a goal
For Liverpool
(Sadio, Sadio)
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #63 on: February 20, 2022, 08:57:52 pm »



How about adapting the classic old Ee Aye Addio chant ?

Sadio Mane Sadio Mane
Ee aye addio Sadio Mane

Or summat like that.

Anything but bloody Queen or Phil fckin Collins please. :o ;D

Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #64 on: February 20, 2022, 09:06:00 pm »
Mane's song was sung yesterday straight after his goal. It's actually quite a good tune as well.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #65 on: February 20, 2022, 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on February 20, 2022, 08:57:52 pm
Anything but bloody Queen or Phil fckin Collins please. :o ;D

Stevie Gerrard does not like this
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm »
https://youtu.be/7KlxInHeH5Q

Mane Mane Mane to the tune of Ojays Love of Money, thats all I can think ;D
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
Id go for a reworking of the Torres song:

He plays the game with speed and style
Mané! Mané!

He plays with heart and a massive smile
Mané! Mané!

He went to AFCON and won it all
Hes a national hero in Senegal

Sadio Mané
The Lion of Liverpool
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:12:35 am »
To the tune of Elvis Costello's 'Radio Radio'

Sadio - he's a goal sensation,
Sadio - he's tearing up the nation;
He came from Senegal to the banks of the Mersey,
When he gets at your defenders he'll show them no mercy;
So you'd better do as you are told,
You'd better bow down to our Sadio.

Sadio - Sadio!!!!
