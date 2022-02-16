Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane,
Does whatever a striker can
Crosses a ball, any length,
Scores a goal off the bench
Look Out!
Here comes the Striker-Mane.
Is he strong?
Listen bud,
He's got Red Liver blood.
Can he dribble around defence?
And smash a goal any length?
Hey, there
There goes the Striker-Mane.
In the chill of night
At the scene of a game
Like a streak of light
He scores just in time.
Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane
Friendly Anfield Striker-Mane
Wealth and fame
He's ignored
The Kop is his reward.
To him, life is a great big match up
Wherever we're a goal up
You'll find the Striker-Mane.