As far as I was aware there already was a Mane song to the tune of Radio Ga-ga, my fan group's been singing it for years. I think it goes something like:



You came to us from Senegal,

You make the runs, you score the goals.

The only thing you need to know

Is that we love you, Sadio!



All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)

Sadio Mane (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)

All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane

Sadio, it's true!

Sadio! Kopites all love you!