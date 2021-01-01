Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too. Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.
Heavy competition between Sadio and Alisson on this...All you need is Alisson BeckerSweeper and KeeperScorer of Headers
I think the interesting bit is how the choir deal those changes in tempo but actually ideal and would sound good once that is conquered although, as you say, 'someone still' needs to go and needs a 3 syllable replacement.
Pretty sure that this was suggested a few years ago and a lot of people were in agreement, but it didn't seem to make it into the ground
Two birds one stone.
people like big dick nick.
All we need is Mane and SalahSadio ManeSadio gagaAll we hear is Mane and SalahRadio goo gooMane and Salah.Plus all the clapping.Two birds one stone.
