Fuckinell - There She Goes by who the fuck???
It's the fucking La's mate
But I like the idea of using that song
However, Bobinhood has cracked it - fair dinkum - except the link has to be the original by Tommy James and Shondells not that sheikster Billy fucking idol. Not sure why I didn't think of it instead of Chris Montez's Let's Dance. So glaringly obvious. But there you go. Can't get everything right.
I'll deffo have a go a go at some werds but even off the top of the head ther's obvious lines
As Bobinhood rightly says a lot of the lyrics are there on a plate. Just needs some tweaking and funny bits.