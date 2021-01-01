« previous next »
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1560
Quote from: JackWard33
I quite like him is that wrong?.. Seems bright.. knows his stuff  pretty honest
Doesnt fit at United for all those reasons clearly

Not wrong at all, he seems a decent guy.

Weird appointment in the sense he had coached so little in the past decade.  And yes doesnt fit them at all. I am convinced he took the job merely to tick coach in the premier league off his bucket list.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1561
Quote from: Dim Glas
Not wrong at all, he seems a decent guy.

Weird appointment in the sense he had coached so little in the past decade.  And yes doesnt fit them at all. I am convinced he took the job merely to tick coach in the premier league off his bucket list.

He'd never been to Disneyland...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1562
Quote from: Dave McCoy
For about 2 nanoseconds I felt bad to see a team on the receiving end of another At. Madrid bullshit master class. But then I remembered it was ManU we're talking about here and I just have a huge shit eating grin. Amazing!
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1563
Quote from: NarutoReds
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!

Their antics aren't effective anymore. United are just an extremely poor side and it was two poor teams
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1564
Quote from: NarutoReds
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!

Makes it even more glorious when you knock them out!!

I'm not really arsed who we get, if we have to get City I'd rather dump them out now than have to face them in the semis/final.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1565
Quote from: WorldChampions
Makes it even more glorious when you knock them out!!

I'm not really arsed who we get, if we have to get City I'd rather dump them out now than have to face them in the semis/final.
I usually feel like this but due to the league game at city being in between , this is one draw we could do with getting an easier one and city get a really tough draw.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1566
I hope we are in receipt of another visit from our old mate Heroisdomar this Friday.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1567
Quote from: lamonti
I hope we are in receipt of another visit from our old mate Heroisdomar this Friday.

Hope so. Might eventually figure out how you read/say his username!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1568
what is Ole up to these days?
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1569
Quote from: elsewhere
what is Ole up to these days?
I believe he's taking time / days off football.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1570
Quote from: rushyman
No one do the gif of his chod coming out please



Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1571
Quote from: elsewhere
what is Ole up to these days?

Spending his massive pay-off. Its mad when you think about it. If youre shite as a manager, you quite often get long periods of time off where you get paid. Whereas the successful managers are working 24/7 365. 
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1572
Quote from: jillc
Despite everything, I can't take much delight in having Atletico Madrid through to the next round. They are the most repulsive of teams to play at any time.

Agreed. They also seem to be coming into a bit of form I believe. We've played them to death recently. Personally I don't want to play and English team. (Enough of that), also Atletico, same reason. So Munich, Madrid, Juve or Benfica. Juve or Benfica I'd take.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1573
Quote from: elsewhere
what is Ole up to these days?

He's still in shock they sacked him for Ralfy

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1574
Quote from: CS111
You'd wonder what professional rugby players make of watching this diving , screaming  shite

Cos of these unpunished girly cheating fuckers I gave up watching footy a long time ago (along with VAR and the corruption)

I often wonder what the highly trained medic thinks when he legs on to treat him, fearing the worst, only to be greeted by nothing more than a play acting prick.

I suppose they have to 'play along' too. Laughable and embarrassing sport now.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1575
Quote from: mikeb58
Cos of these unpunished girly cheating fuckers I gave up watching footy a long time ago (along with VAR and the corruption)

I often wonder what the highly trained medic thinks when he legs on to treat him, fearing the worst, only to be greeted by nothing more than a play acting prick.

I suppose they have to 'play along' too. Laughable and embarrassing sport now.

Nah, it's a great sport.

We're all annoyed by playacting, but not all footballers or teams do it. Atletico are defienitely among the worst I've seen.

What do ruggers players think? Who cares. I suppose if they're honest they must think "Jeez, I'm glad I'm not a footballer. All that high-intensity running. Too much". Footballers cover far greater distances per 90 minutes than rugby union players do. When the ball goes out of play in rugby union it can sometimes take several minutes before it's active again. There's far less standing around in football doing nothing. You rarely see footballers bent over, breathing heavily, hands on their knees (Joe Cole aside).

I'm amazed when I watch Liverpool and see the sheer physicality of our footballers. The endless sprinting of Trent and Robbo, the ability of Luis Diaz to evade tackles and collisions, the sheer distances covered at high pace, the alarming and exhilarating switches of play from one side to another. Stick with it. It's a great sport.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1576
Quote from: kavah
It feels good to be in the hat on Friday

Atlético
Bayern
Benfica
Liverpool
Manchester City
Real Madrid

Chelsea  / LOSC Lille
Villarreal / Juventus


I know exactly what you mean - looking at who is left in the draw it hits home that we are very much at the pointy end of the season, we have definiteLy hit the stage where its a case of if you want to win, you have to beat at least a couple of big names.

If I had the choice then would obviously go for Benfica in the QF, especially with those games sandwiching the trip to Man City in the league. But the bottom line is, everyone else in that draw will be thinking hope we dont get Liverpool which shows where we currently are as a club, and long may it continue!!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1577
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Nah, it's a great sport.

We're all annoyed by playacting, but not all footballers or teams do it. Atletico are defienitely among the worst I've seen.

What do ruggers players think? Who cares. I suppose if they're honest they must think "Jeez, I'm glad I'm not a footballer. All that high-intensity running. Too much". Footballers cover far greater distances per 90 minutes than rugby union players do. When the ball goes out of play in rugby union it can sometimes take several minutes before it's active again. There's far less standing around in football doing nothing. You rarely see footballers bent over, breathing heavily, hands on their knees (Joe Cole aside).

I'm amazed when I watch Liverpool and see the sheer physicality of our footballers. The endless sprinting of Trent and Robbo, the ability of Luis Diaz to evade tackles and collisions, the sheer distances covered at high pace, the alarming and exhilarating switches of play from one side to another. Stick with it. It's a great sport.
I know where Mike's coming from, but I understand what you're saying too.
Strip away all the bullshit and football is a fantastic sport that can provide some of the best moments of unscripted drama that you are ever likely to see.

It's just the circus that surrounds the game that ruins the whole thing for me. The corruption, the money, the lack of governance that enabled the corruption and the money! The pundits, the refs, the role of the media in magnifying rivalries, social media, the explosion of media that use the game to drive advertising. The way the various parts of the media feed off each other to keep the cycle of bullshit going. There's so much more too.

All of it is draining and detracts from what is as you say a great sport. I quite like going to a game as a neutral, watching the game unfold, gradually becoming invested in the outcome and if lucky get to see some of that great unscripted drama.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1578
I was a boyhood Red from 65, and from 70s the game dominated my life, I went home and away, got a job with every Sat off to go the match etc. I think as I got older, got married and children came along I mellowed, and I wouldn't let a defeat wreck my weekend and so on...but I still loved the game.

But these last few years, the greed and corruption, the cheating, VAR etc have ruined it for me.I still follow our results, but I won't watch any game now, I refuse to be wound up by it. I still get a giggle when Utd and Everton fuck up, and made up when we win, but the difference is now is if a whole week of footy went tits up I wouldn't lose any sleep over it.

I'm 63 now, might be just an age thing!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1579
Benfica
Juve
Atletico
Real
Chelsea
City
Bayern

Thats the order i have it in for preferred draw. Honestly with the way atheltico play im not even sure if id just rather avoid them altogether.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1580
Potentially a pretty kind route to a final for someone if the draw went right. Obviously City and not us will get that!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1581
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith
I hope we avoid Athleti next round. Horrible b@rstewards.

They are nothing special. We have already beaten them twice this season.

Quote from: JohnSullie
Man City v lfc
Bring it on

I agree, but the first leg at Anfield ...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1582
I'm not sure City can count on an easy draw. They don't have the same kind of pull in Europe that they do in England.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1583
Quote from: Red Berry
I'm not sure City can count on an easy draw. They don't have the same kind of pull in Europe that they do in England.

Their last 3 quarter final ties have been Lyon, Dortmund and Tottenham (even if they managed to fuck two of them up and made hard work of Dortmund). It's rare they play anyone of note before the semi final of anything.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1584
Quote from: Dim Glas
Not wrong at all, he seems a decent guy.

Weird appointment in the sense he had coached so little in the past decade.  And yes doesnt fit them at all. I am convinced he took the job merely to tick coach in the premier league off his bucket list.

Never liked him after his Schalke side put in the worst performance i've seen in a CL semi final against United, truly useless. Neuer stopped them losing by a record CL score.

Don't mind him now his United teams are putting in similarly hopeless performances every week.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #1585
Lille score a pen.
