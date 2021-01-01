I was a boyhood Red from 65, and from 70s the game dominated my life, I went home and away, got a job with every Sat off to go the match etc. I think as I got older, got married and children came along I mellowed, and I wouldn't let a defeat wreck my weekend and so on...but I still loved the game.
But these last few years, the greed and corruption, the cheating, VAR etc have ruined it for me.I still follow our results, but I won't watch any game now, I refuse to be wound up by it. I still get a giggle when Utd and Everton fuck up, and made up when we win, but the difference is now is if a whole week of footy went tits up I wouldn't lose any sleep over it.
I'm 63 now, might be just an age thing!