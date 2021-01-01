Nah, it's a great sport.



We're all annoyed by playacting, but not all footballers or teams do it. Atletico are defienitely among the worst I've seen.



What do ruggers players think? Who cares. I suppose if they're honest they must think "Jeez, I'm glad I'm not a footballer. All that high-intensity running. Too much". Footballers cover far greater distances per 90 minutes than rugby union players do. When the ball goes out of play in rugby union it can sometimes take several minutes before it's active again. There's far less standing around in football doing nothing. You rarely see footballers bent over, breathing heavily, hands on their knees (Joe Cole aside).



I'm amazed when I watch Liverpool and see the sheer physicality of our footballers. The endless sprinting of Trent and Robbo, the ability of Luis Diaz to evade tackles and collisions, the sheer distances covered at high pace, the alarming and exhilarating switches of play from one side to another. Stick with it. It's a great sport.



I know where Mike's coming from, but I understand what you're saying too.Strip away all the bullshit and football is a fantastic sport that can provide some of the best moments of unscripted drama that you are ever likely to see.It's just the circus that surrounds the game that ruins the whole thing for me. The corruption, the money, the lack of governance that enabled the corruption and the money! The pundits, the refs, the role of the media in magnifying rivalries, social media, the explosion of media that use the game to drive advertising. The way the various parts of the media feed off each other to keep the cycle of bullshit going. There's so much more too.All of it is draining and detracts from what is as you say a great sport. I quite like going to a game as a neutral, watching the game unfold, gradually becoming invested in the outcome and if lucky get to see some of that great unscripted drama.