For about 2 nanoseconds I felt bad to see a team on the receiving end of another At. Madrid bullshit master class. But then I remembered it was ManU we're talking about here and I just have a huge shit eating grin. Amazing!



This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!