Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 35215 times)

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 01:55:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm
I quite like him is that wrong?.. Seems bright.. knows his stuff  pretty honest
Doesnt fit at United for all those reasons clearly

Not wrong at all, he seems a decent guy.

Weird appointment in the sense he had coached so little in the past decade.  And yes doesnt fit them at all. I am convinced he took the job merely to tick coach in the premier league off his bucket list.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 02:48:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:31 am
Not wrong at all, he seems a decent guy.

Weird appointment in the sense he had coached so little in the past decade.  And yes doesnt fit them at all. I am convinced he took the job merely to tick coach in the premier league off his bucket list.

He'd never been to Disneyland...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 06:23:30 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm
For about 2 nanoseconds I felt bad to see a team on the receiving end of another At. Madrid bullshit master class. But then I remembered it was ManU we're talking about here and I just have a huge shit eating grin. Amazing!
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 06:33:46 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:30 am
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!

Their antics aren't effective anymore. United are just an extremely poor side and it was two poor teams
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 06:58:12 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:30 am
This. I know on paper we could beat Atletico Madrid easily. But please, I hate to face them again and I am dreading if being destined to meet them again this season. Mind, I know we "could" win.

Their attempts on shithousery are on the God level, equal to bringing the shitty stinky septic tank inside a glorious Roman colosseum where all of the shits are literally going to be dragged by white castrated male horses and spreading the shits under the running stallions' legs to the whole empire, shits everywhere, whole empire.

Fuck both of them. Diving, headbutting, haranguing the referee and time-wasting... Not to mention 257 episodes of serial dramas during the game. Fuck sake!!!

Makes it even more glorious when you knock them out!!

I'm not really arsed who we get, if we have to get City I'd rather dump them out now than have to face them in the semis/final.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:03:18 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 06:58:12 am
Makes it even more glorious when you knock them out!!

I'm not really arsed who we get, if we have to get City I'd rather dump them out now than have to face them in the semis/final.
I usually feel like this but due to the league game at city being in between , this is one draw we could do with getting an easier one and city get a really tough draw.
