« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33] 34   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 29754 times)

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,916
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:53:47 pm »
Lovely.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,015
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 09:53:49 pm »
They were pelting Simeone there.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Lobbing stuff at Simeone.  Hope they get done for that.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 09:53:55 pm »
Get out Man Utd :lmao
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,661
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 09:53:57 pm »
Another trophyless season for the Mancs :)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,298
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 09:53:59 pm »
BOOOO!!! BOOOOOOOOOOO!!


Oh

Loads of shite being thrown at Simeone - including clearly ale

I'm sure they'll be investigated and fined for that and I'm sure the Manchester Guardian will mention it.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Another year without a trophy.

Hahahahahaha.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,246
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm »
Simeone pelted with bottles
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,426
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm »
Bye 😂😂

Created nothing

Good job Atletico thought United were good aswell
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,271
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 09:54:13 pm »
Stuff getting chucked at Simeone.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,827
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 09:54:21 pm »
Bringing on Matic and Mata to win a CL knockout game in 2022 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
Fernandes still moaning.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:54:26 pm »
Brushing over the crowd throwing stuff there...

Boooooooooooooo
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 09:54:26 pm »
I was hoping oblak would have had a cheeky shot with de gea out of his goal
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
Disgraceful from the United fans there. UEFA will have to look at that can't be having that
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 09:54:30 pm »

Benfica for us please.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,309
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Were they throwing shit at Diego?

Or Ralph?  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm »
The fans should be banned from the ground when they next qualify for Europe,lobbing shit  the c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,778
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 09:54:40 pm »
Madrid were so poor.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
The fans were more accurate than united players there! Diego pelted on his way off. Whatever are they upset about?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,159
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:53:53 pm
Lobbing stuff at Simeone.  Hope they get done for that.

Should be banned from the Champions League next season. Although that might not be happening anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Funny as
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,486
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Booooooooooo boooooooooooo boooooooooooooooooooooo

:lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
Atletico are a horrible team to play, but really quite a limited side.

United barely had a decent chance all game - shockingly bad display again.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,246
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 09:55:13 pm »
Nice of BT sport to justify throwing bottles

'To vent their frustrations'
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,377
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 09:55:14 pm »
Oh dear what a shame never mind, chucking stuff at Simeone and Fletcher pretty much laughed it off as if it's fine
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,744
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 09:55:19 pm »
This wasn't even a decent Atletico side. BOOOOOOOOOO

Amount of shit thrown at Simeone too!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm »
Unlucky, fellas.  See you next year.

Maybe if they spent more time singing about their team and giving them encouragement instead of singing about us, they could've created a more intimidating atmosphere.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,426
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
Classy fans plunging through floor and floor of rock bottom

It seems bottomless
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
:lmao
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,661
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 09:55:44 pm »
Wonder if we'll hear as much about the Manc bottle throwing as we did with the City coach incident?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,318
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:49:42 pm
If we draw them you all have brought this upon yourself.  :no

To get a team as limited as them in the quarters of the CL you'd be happy with. And it'll be City that draw Benfica anyway.

Rather that Atletico side than Chelsea/City/Bayern/Real and probably Juve. I wouldn't be fooled by tonight, United are an awful side.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,778
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Madrid couldnt hold the ball.

A better side would have dumped either out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,426
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Everchester United
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,687
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:54:13 pm
Stuff getting chucked at Simeone.

It's a shame this wasn't in Italy and they weren't throwing Vespas. I like the result tonight, but Atletico are still a bunch of horrible twats led by the most horrible twat of them all...
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,882
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 09:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:55:09 pm
Atletico are a horrible team to play, but really quite a limited side.

United barely had a decent chance all game - shockingly bad display again.

A team with a plan v a team without a plan.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,412
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 09:56:19 pm »
Corner turned
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,102
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1318 on: Today at 09:56:22 pm »
None of the United players looked arsed, neither did the manager really. About sums them up.

Throwing bottles from the crowd at Simeone sums up the fans too.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,246
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #1319 on: Today at 09:56:24 pm »
Away fans have some great times in that section of Old Trafford this season
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33] 34   Go Up
« previous next »
 