« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 22018 times)

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #680 on: March 9, 2022, 11:49:53 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on March  9, 2022, 11:36:26 pm
It is Real. They get away with everything in the CL. VAR keep them in it by taking goals off for PSG, but didn't disallow a clear foul. You would think we would have to much for them, but I would hate playing them. They always get the "Magic" lucky breaks. Like vs us in the Final. Shithouses the lot of them. Will try ever dirty trick in the book and get way with it most of the time.

Feels like one of those ties where playing at home in the second leg might be especially important.  We're obviously the better side, but Real do have that CL mystique that seems to help them especially at home.  I would still rather play Real over Bayern or City if we're simply trying to get the easier draw.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #681 on: March 9, 2022, 11:53:04 pm »
Quote from: spartan2785 on March  9, 2022, 11:49:53 pm
Feels like one of those ties where playing at home in the second leg might be especially important.  We're obviously the better side, but Real do have that CL mystique that seems to help them especially at home.  I would still rather play Real over Bayern or City if we're simply trying to get the easier draw.

I think we will beat Bayern easily. They are nothing special and the system they play is ripe for counter attacks. Salah and Mane will have it easy.

Best we avoid City and Real till semi finals. We should get past Juve/United/Atletico and others.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #682 on: March 10, 2022, 12:09:07 am »
Benzema is ridiculously clinical, finish for the third was so quick and Mbappes dummy on Courtois was prime R9 stuff
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,706
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #683 on: March 10, 2022, 12:35:51 am »
They may as well sack Poch now as Qatar doesn't want anythnig but the Champions League.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #684 on: March 10, 2022, 12:54:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on March  9, 2022, 11:29:44 pm
'Al Khelaïfi makes a mess: tries to break into the referee's locker room!'

https://as.com/futbol/2022/03/09/champions/1646865985_567339.html


and also at https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1501699340217327618


^ He seems a nice bloke! Threatening to kill someone for filming his tantrums... 'Inside Real Madrid' should be an interesting watch - if that footage appears in it...


What a bully, of course he'd get away with that kind of tantrum in Qatar because of his immense wealth and connections to the top brass.

The Twitter link:

Al-Khelaïfi has tried to attack a @RealMadrid employee who was recording his complaints to the referee
He yelled "I'm going to kill you"
His bodyguards have stopped him
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #685 on: March 10, 2022, 01:38:15 am »
Quote from: oojason on March  9, 2022, 11:29:44 pm
'Al Khelaïfi makes a mess: tries to break into the referee's locker room!'

https://as.com/futbol/2022/03/09/champions/1646865985_567339.html


and also at https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1501699340217327618


^ He seems a nice bloke! Threatening to kill someone for filming his tantrums... 'Inside Real Madrid' should be an interesting watch - if that footage appears in it...
Leonardo paid millions to get the videos and images deleted. Money talks, eh? The troubling thing is that if we're not careful it will only be a matter of time until they can buy the CL, the way City have bought the PL time and time again.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,606
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #686 on: March 10, 2022, 02:53:21 am »
Quote from: oojason on March  9, 2022, 11:29:44 pm
'Al Khelaïfi makes a mess: tries to break into the referee's locker room!'

https://as.com/futbol/2022/03/09/champions/1646865985_567339.html


and also at https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1501699340217327618


^ He seems a nice bloke! Threatening to kill someone for filming his tantrums... 'Inside Real Madrid' should be an interesting watch - if that footage appears in it...

This is a UEFA board member and head of the ECA. Real classy club he has there to boot.
Logged

Offline Another Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #687 on: March 10, 2022, 03:39:04 am »
That was an amazing game of football. PSG were far from poor but some of their mistakes proved oh so costly. Some incredible performances from Benzema and Modric at 34 & 36 respectively. These old fellas are changing the game.

If we want to (seriously) talk about contentious decisions that may have affected the outcome of a game then how about Carvajal's challenge on Mbappe in the opening minutes which deserved a caution. Booked in the second half for a virtually identical foul on Mbappe, the Spaniard managed to avoid being penalised at all for the first incident.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #688 on: March 10, 2022, 04:10:03 am »
I am not being funny, but I think if there is a game next week, IF... And it's Inter Milan VS PSG, I would put huge amount of money for Inter Milan to win.

What do you think, mates here... That so called / looked "strong image" of PSG, if being pressed to death by Inter Milan's vibrant midfield, they are going shit the bed like Ribena flowing out smoothly in coordinated stream out of the leaking cup.

Guarantee it, 100%. PSG = mentality babies.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #689 on: March 10, 2022, 05:09:11 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March  9, 2022, 10:53:58 pm
Benzema surely the most underrated player in history of football?

he's not underrated unless in your eyes you think he's in the conversation for the best of all time, cos he doesn't hit those dizzy heights
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #690 on: March 10, 2022, 05:17:28 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 10, 2022, 05:09:11 am
he's not underrated unless in your eyes you think he's in the conversation for the best of all time, cos he doesn't hit those dizzy heights

He's definitely up there with the very best. In terms of consistency, quality, trophies - i don't think Real Madrid ever had a better number 9. He's been doing it for them for over a decade.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #691 on: March 10, 2022, 05:18:00 am »
Karim Benzema, Luka Modric... Aged 34, 36 respectively. Putting experience aside, how's their daily training in Madrid actually?

The pass from Modric accurately finds the one he intended to and Benzema positioning has been known by the midfielder before he gets there.

Run, run... And the pass would come a few seconds later with correct timing.

Got to give credits for that quality moves and positioning.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #692 on: March 10, 2022, 05:46:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March  9, 2022, 10:53:58 pm
Benzema surely the most underrated player in history of football?

One of the lads had money on PSG to go through. I told him a fully fit Benzema could have an impact on the tie. I don't gamble but a cheeky tenner on him getting a hat-trick would have had a nice payoff.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #693 on: March 10, 2022, 05:52:22 am »
PSG blew it, and with Mbappe leaving, their dream of winning CL is probably done for a while now. They shouldve been 4-0 up before giving the tie away, Real wont do much damage, theyll lose the minute they come up against an english team , unless its Man utd. PSG could have been a big danger.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #694 on: March 10, 2022, 07:42:34 am »
Poch to United please.  :wave  Will be car crash stuff
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #695 on: March 10, 2022, 08:19:50 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March  9, 2022, 10:53:58 pm
Benzema surely the most underrated player in history of football?

Hes unbelievable. Always steps up. Best thing happening for him was Ronaldo leaving.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,599
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #696 on: March 10, 2022, 09:05:33 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on March 10, 2022, 05:18:00 am
Karim Benzema, Luka Modric... Aged 34, 36 respectively. Putting experience aside, how's their daily training in Madrid actually?

The pass from Modric accurately finds the one he intended to and Benzema positioning has been known by the midfielder before he gets there.

Run, run... And the pass would come a few seconds later with correct timing.

Got to give credits for that quality moves and positioning.

Definitely providing further evidence that the 'Finished at 30' brigade might be a little wrong.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #697 on: March 10, 2022, 09:10:40 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 10, 2022, 09:05:33 am
Definitely providing further evidence that the 'Finished at 30' brigade might be a little wrong.
It definitely would be if such a group existed.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #698 on: March 10, 2022, 09:16:22 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 10, 2022, 12:54:41 am
What a bully, of course he'd get away with that kind of tantrum in Qatar because of his immense wealth and connections to the top brass.

The Twitter link:

Al-Khelaïfi has tried to attack a @RealMadrid employee who was recording his complaints to the referee
He yelled "I'm going to kill you"
His bodyguards have stopped him
He has to step down from that lofty position he has at UEFA if that is true.

What he shouted at someone is disgraceful, I'm sure Ceferin will brush it under the carpet when he's handed over a brochure of Yachts by that spoilt brat at the next UEFA meeting.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • Never Forget
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #699 on: March 10, 2022, 09:17:37 am »
Quote from: Robinred on March  9, 2022, 10:08:03 pm
Just watched the replays. Not that I give a flying one, but the first RM goal, from the Donarumma mistake, is a clear foul.

Just came on here to say the exact same thing. Benzema gets his leg in front of the keeper, doesn't get the ball and it looks like he judo throws him to the ground. How that isn't a foul on VAR I don't know.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #700 on: March 10, 2022, 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 10, 2022, 09:05:33 am
Definitely providing further evidence that the 'Finished at 30' brigade might be a little wrong.
Luka Modric scored his first goal in 2020-21 season, in Champions League 32 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The goal made him the fourth player in history of Real Madrid to score in the competition aged 35 or more, alongside Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento.

It was named the Goal of the Week by UEFA.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #701 on: March 10, 2022, 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 10, 2022, 09:05:33 am
Definitely providing further evidence that the 'Finished at 30' brigade might be a little wrong.
I think overall the data suggest it is correct. Thiago will still be a run a MF super well at 35 is my guess but doing it more then 1 a week 90 minutes is possible issues. Modric played 82 minutes on the saturday before didnt travel to play at home for another 90 minutes, next game is Monday. Doesnt mean there a exceptions to the rule but relying on multiple 30 plus years olds in the MF is unideal. MF was better for Madrid after Kroos went off.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,486
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #702 on: March 10, 2022, 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 10, 2022, 12:54:41 am
What a bully, of course he'd get away with that kind of tantrum in Qatar because of his immense wealth and connections to the top brass.

The Twitter link:

Al-Khelaïfi has tried to attack a @RealMadrid employee who was recording his complaints to the referee
He yelled "I'm going to kill you"
His bodyguards have stopped him

This ought to have massive repercussions. A death threat to the referee from the owner of a club!
 
In Qatar that referee would now be dead and Khelaifi's team would be in the next round. In Europe the referee gets to survive and PSG remain out of the competition. But the matter can't end there.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,849
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #703 on: March 10, 2022, 10:22:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 10, 2022, 05:46:02 am
One of the lads had money on PSG to go through. I told him a fully fit Benzema could have an impact on the tie. I don't gamble but a cheeky tenner on him getting a hat-trick would have had a nice payoff.

Would've been tasty alright. I had £50 on him to have 1 headed shot at 8/5. Think he had 3. 2 headed shots was 8/1 so 3 would've been loads. £20 on 1 header on target at 11/2. Easy money.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,930
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #704 on: March 10, 2022, 10:23:52 am »
Quote from: Mister men on March 10, 2022, 07:42:34 am
Poch to United please.  :wave  Will be car crash stuff

None of that yesterday was his fault though, they were comfy throughout... it was firmly on the players, mainly the keeper, and even then it was a clear foul.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #705 on: March 10, 2022, 10:25:18 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 10, 2022, 05:17:28 am
He's definitely up there with the very best. In terms of consistency, quality, trophies - i don't think Real Madrid ever had a better number 9. He's been doing it for them for over a decade.

i was speaking in terms of pele, maradona etc but in terms of RM, i know players i rate over him - the real ronaldo eg (tho longevity issues of course) - but for the factors you list, for sure, he'll be up there with the RM legends i imagine (tho i recall some pretty barren times when he was playing second fiddle to the not real ronaldo, to the point rumours of selling him came up in multiple seasons)

Quote from: -Willo- on March 10, 2022, 10:23:52 am
None of that yesterday was his fault though, they were comfy throughout... it was firmly on the players, mainly the keeper, and even then it was a clear foul.

on that individual game defo on the players, they totally shit the bed

some would argue tho that during his spell there he hasn't been able to change their mindset of being bottlers

i like poch, i rate him, and i feel that job is a poisoned challice for anyone, but it still looks bad on him cos ultimately he's failed while playing with cheat codes like pep
« Last Edit: March 10, 2022, 10:31:33 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #706 on: March 10, 2022, 10:32:25 am »
Benzema's now number three on Real's all-time scorers list. Just overtaken Di Stefano and there's a chance he'll pass Raul by the end of the season.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #707 on: March 10, 2022, 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 10, 2022, 10:25:18 am
i was speaking in terms of pele, maradona etc but in terms of RM, i know players i rate over him - the real ronaldo eg (tho longevity issues of course) - but for the factors you list, for sure, he'll be up there with the RM legends i imagine (tho i recall some pretty barren times when he was playing second fiddle to the not real ronaldo, to the point rumours of selling him came up in multiple seasons)
Agree with you, in terms of Pele and Maradona, but not in Real Madrid domain.

Real Madrid were trailing behind with 0-2 aggregate deficit in the scenario of climbing the Everest during a fierce storm in Mbappe as early as 39th minute.

Within the remaining 50 minutes of action, then came the light where Karim Benzema  performed an illusion of seemingly impossible feats, a lethal hat trick.

The act itself will put him in the same class of Real Madrid legends for me or at least, a cult hero like our lovely Divock Origi and Neil Mellor.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #708 on: March 10, 2022, 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 10, 2022, 09:05:33 am
Definitely providing further evidence that the 'Finished at 30' brigade might be a little wrong.

both intelligent players though

a reason why thiago will be playing well beyond his 30s. But then there are workhorses like milly that just keeps plugging on.

interesting what kind of punishment PSG will get.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,302
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #709 on: March 10, 2022, 11:12:09 am »
Benzema and Modric both still world class but the fact they're still their best players is partly why they've generally struggled in Europe since 2018. They haven't had much come through for years or great buys.

Come up against a top side and they'll fall short. PSG are a mess of a side but still should have knocked them out. They beat a much depleted Liverpool last year but Chelsea beat them easily as did City the year before. Ajax battered them before that.

Modric and Benzema both underrated over the years as well. A big reason why Real won those CLs but Ronaldo got all the plaudits.
« Last Edit: March 10, 2022, 11:21:48 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,302
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #710 on: March 10, 2022, 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on March 10, 2022, 10:58:10 am
both intelligent players though

a reason why thiago will be playing well beyond his 30s. But then there are workhorses like milly that just keeps plugging on.

interesting what kind of punishment PSG will get.

Every player is different as well. Time catches up with all outfield players at some point in their 30s. Ronaldo and Messi pretty much there now but because of their quality will always show flashes. Modric, Lewandowsi and Benzema still at the top of their game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #711 on: March 10, 2022, 12:43:01 pm »
So, three of the four confirmed Q/Fs are bona fide European super clubs. One oil-state club out and the other attracting zero media coverage. No wonder the Sheikhs aren't happy. With Ajax and Juventus likely to qualify next week, the competition feels "super league" equivalent to me. If Chelsea draw City in Q/F it would be rather nice. The cheats can kick each other out whilst the big boys attract the pan-continental interest.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #712 on: March 10, 2022, 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 10, 2022, 10:25:18 am
i was speaking in terms of pele, maradona etc but in terms of RM, i know players i rate over him - the real ronaldo eg (tho longevity issues of course) - but for the factors you list, for sure, he'll be up there with the RM legends i imagine (tho i recall some pretty barren times when he was playing second fiddle to the not real ronaldo, to the point rumours of selling him came up in multiple seasons)

on that individual game defo on the players, they totally shit the bed

some would argue tho that during his spell there he hasn't been able to change their mindset of being bottlers

i like poch, i rate him, and i feel that job is a poisoned challice for anyone, but it still looks bad on him cos ultimately he's failed while playing with cheat codes like pep

If i were a Real Madrid fan, I'd definitely rate Benzema much higher than the real Ronaldo.

Personally i think he's the greatest number 9 that every played in La Liga.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,437
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #713 on: March 10, 2022, 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2022, 11:18:07 am
Every player is different as well. Time catches up with all outfield players at some point in their 30s. Ronaldo and Messi pretty much there now but because of their quality will always show flashes. Modric, Lewandowsi and Benzema still at the top of their game.

Yep, and I think Thomas Mueller deserves to be in that conversation - 32 and never reliant on pace, hes a very intelligent footballer.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,486
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #714 on: March 10, 2022, 06:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 10, 2022, 04:46:41 pm
If i were a Real Madrid fan, I'd definitely rate Benzema much higher than the real Ronaldo.

Personally i think he's the greatest number 9 that every played in La Liga.

Second to Aldridge.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,468
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #715 on: March 10, 2022, 06:48:48 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #716 on: March 11, 2022, 02:43:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 10, 2022, 06:48:48 pm
'UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo after Real Madrid - PSG':-

www.lequipe.fr/Football/Actualites/L-uefa-ouvre-une-procedure-disciplinaire-contre-al-khelaifi-et-leonardo-apres-real-madrid-psg/1321330


or https://theathletic.com/news/uefa-opens-proceedings-against-psgs-leonardo-and-nasser-al-khelaifi-after-reaction-to-real-madrid-loss/hOWnfPvj2d0r


Khelaifi's Wiki has now been updated:

Quote
On 9 March 2022, after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-3 away loss (2-3 aggregate score) to Real Madrid in the 202122 UEFA Champions League round of 16, al-Khelaifi allegedly assaulted a linesman and broke his flag and threatened a Madrid employee with murder.[23]

 :lmao

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasser_Al-Khelaifi

How long before the scumbag's lawyers are onto this?  :tosser
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #717 on: March 11, 2022, 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 11, 2022, 02:43:43 pm

Khelaifi's Wiki has now been updated:

 :lmao

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasser_Al-Khelaifi

How long before the scumbag's lawyers are onto this?  :tosser
I fear for the person who updated that page. Hope they manage to remain anonymous.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #718 on: Yesterday at 03:34:27 am »
Tuesday
Ajax (2) v (2) Benfica   
Man Utd (1) v (1) Atlético
   
Wednesday
Juventus (1) v (1) Villarreal   
Lille (0) v (2) Chelsea

Form guide Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first):
Ajax WWWL Benfica DWW

Derek Brookman, Ajax reporter . After conceding only five goals in 23 Eredivisie matches until February 27, the Dutch champions have let in two in each of their last two league games. In doing so, they lost to 11th-placed Go Ahead Eagles, and needed a last-minute Tadić penalty to defeat 15th-placed RKC. Ajax have frequently struggled against 'lesser' teams this season, but have generally been able to raise their game when the stakes are high  which they most certainly are when Benfica visit.
Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter , Benfica surprised many  perhaps even Ajax  by securing a 2-2 draw in the first leg to leave this tie in the balance. The Eagles capitalised well on spaces Ajax left at the back and they will look to do that again against opponents unlikely to change their style of play.

Juventus  WWW﻿W  Villarreal WLW

Paolo Menicucci;  Juventus have a different face compared to the first half of the season, especially after the arrival of Vlahović. They are conceding less and less in defence and the Serbian striker does not need many chances to provide goals.
Joseph Walker;  a battling first-leg display means all is to play for in Turin with Villarreal taking confidence from how little they restricted Juventus to in their meeting in Spain. The elephant in the room for Unai Emery's side remains scoring goals and putting away their chances.

(UEFA.com)
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #719 on: Today at 03:04:59 am »
Form since the first leg. Atlético WWW Man U WLD

Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter
Atleti could, perhaps should, have been out of sight before United grabbed a late equaliser in the first meeting, meaning they need to get a result at Old Trafford. They will be buoyed with just how quiet they kept arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg, and will need to do so again in order to secure a place in the quarter-finals  despite having not been at their watertight best at the back this term so far.

Simeone: "I imagine a dynamic game, at times alternating in pressure  what usually happens in a stadium like this. We will also have our counterattack to take advantage of any mistakes they make. They have a counterattack too, which is one of their best weapons﻿."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 