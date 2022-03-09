Tuesday

Ajax (2) v (2) Benfica

Man Utd (1) v (1) Atlético



Wednesday

Juventus (1) v (1) Villarreal

Lille (0) v (2) Chelsea



Form guide Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first):

Ajax WWWL Benfica DWW



Derek Brookman, Ajax reporter . After conceding only five goals in 23 Eredivisie matches until February 27, the Dutch champions have let in two in each of their last two league games. In doing so, they lost to 11th-placed Go Ahead Eagles, and needed a last-minute Tadić penalty to defeat 15th-placed RKC. Ajax have frequently struggled against 'lesser' teams this season, but have generally been able to raise their game when the stakes are high  which they most certainly are when Benfica visit.

Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter , Benfica surprised many  perhaps even Ajax  by securing a 2-2 draw in the first leg to leave this tie in the balance. The Eagles capitalised well on spaces Ajax left at the back and they will look to do that again against opponents unlikely to change their style of play.



Juventus WWW﻿W Villarreal WLW



Paolo Menicucci; Juventus have a different face compared to the first half of the season, especially after the arrival of Vlahović. They are conceding less and less in defence and the Serbian striker does not need many chances to provide goals.

Joseph Walker; a battling first-leg display means all is to play for in Turin with Villarreal taking confidence from how little they restricted Juventus to in their meeting in Spain. The elephant in the room for Unai Emery's side remains scoring goals and putting away their chances.



(UEFA.com)