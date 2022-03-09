« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 18848 times)

Offline OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
Just watched the replays. Not that I give a flying one, but the first RM goal, from the Donarumma mistake, is a clear foul.

It is Real. They get away with everything in the CL. VAR keep them in it by taking goals off for PSG, but didn't disallow a clear foul. You would think we would have to much for them, but I would hate playing them. They always get the "Magic" lucky breaks. Like vs us in the Final. Shithouses the lot of them. Will try ever dirty trick in the book and get way with it most of the time.
Offline spartan2785

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
It is Real. They get away with everything in the CL. VAR keep them in it by taking goals off for PSG, but didn't disallow a clear foul. You would think we would have to much for them, but I would hate playing them. They always get the "Magic" lucky breaks. Like vs us in the Final. Shithouses the lot of them. Will try ever dirty trick in the book and get way with it most of the time.

Feels like one of those ties where playing at home in the second leg might be especially important.  We're obviously the better side, but Real do have that CL mystique that seems to help them especially at home.  I would still rather play Real over Bayern or City if we're simply trying to get the easier draw.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 pm »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm
Feels like one of those ties where playing at home in the second leg might be especially important.  We're obviously the better side, but Real do have that CL mystique that seems to help them especially at home.  I would still rather play Real over Bayern or City if we're simply trying to get the easier draw.

I think we will beat Bayern easily. They are nothing special and the system they play is ripe for counter attacks. Salah and Mane will have it easy.

Best we avoid City and Real till semi finals. We should get past Juve/United/Atletico and others.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:09:07 am »
Benzema is ridiculously clinical, finish for the third was so quick and Mbappes dummy on Courtois was prime R9 stuff
Offline Samie

« Reply #684 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
They may as well sack Poch now as Qatar doesn't want anythnig but the Champions League.
Online kavah

Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #685 on: Today at 12:54:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
'Al Khelaïfi makes a mess: tries to break into the referee's locker room!'

https://as.com/futbol/2022/03/09/champions/1646865985_567339.html


and also at https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1501699340217327618


^ He seems a nice bloke! Threatening to kill someone for filming his tantrums... 'Inside Real Madrid' should be an interesting watch - if that footage appears in it...


What a bully, of course he'd get away with that kind of tantrum in Qatar because of his immense wealth and connections to the top brass.

The Twitter link:

Al-Khelaïfi has tried to attack a @RealMadrid employee who was recording his complaints to the referee
He yelled "I'm going to kill you"
His bodyguards have stopped him
