Just watched the replays. Not that I give a flying one, but the first RM goal, from the Donarumma mistake, is a clear foul.
It is Real. They get away with everything in the CL. VAR keep them in it by taking goals off for PSG, but didn't disallow a clear foul. You would think we would have to much for them, but I would hate playing them. They always get the "Magic" lucky breaks. Like vs us in the Final. Shithouses the lot of them. Will try ever dirty trick in the book and get way with it most of the time.
Feels like one of those ties where playing at home in the second leg might be especially important. We're obviously the better side, but Real do have that CL mystique that seems to help them especially at home. I would still rather play Real over Bayern or City if we're simply trying to get the easier draw.
'Al Khelaïfi makes a mess: tries to break into the referee's locker room!'https://as.com/futbol/2022/03/09/champions/1646865985_567339.htmland also at https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1501699340217327618^ He seems a nice bloke! Threatening to kill someone for filming his tantrums... 'Inside Real Madrid' should be an interesting watch - if that footage appears in it...
