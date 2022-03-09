Just watched the replays. Not that I give a flying one, but the first RM goal, from the Donarumma mistake, is a clear foul.



It is Real. They get away with everything in the CL. VAR keep them in it by taking goals off for PSG, but didn't disallow a clear foul. You would think we would have to much for them, but I would hate playing them. They always get the "Magic" lucky breaks. Like vs us in the Final. Shithouses the lot of them. Will try ever dirty trick in the book and get way with it most of the time.