Champions League Round of 16

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:54:51 pm
Why do Qatar bother, what a waste of money spending all those sportswashing Euros on a Ligue One team.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:00 pm
don't like madrid but it is fun to laugh at PSG. They look so good when they are on top but always fall apart under pressure.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:04 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:41:23 pm
Oil team going out is a good thing for me

And me. Moreover, they are essentially a bunch of over the hill mercenaries who lay down their arms when the going gets tough. Messi and Neymar in particular.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:13 pm
Neymar was garbage.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:25 pm
Hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

A true reflection of that club. Spineless, soulless, with no guts or character.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:31 pm
Modric is so good
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:39 pm
PSG went out with a whimper again :D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:42 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:53:29 pm
F*ck off PSG ye bottle'n bastids!  ;D

Thats the spirit.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:55:47 pm
Awe bless..... Have a few more barrels of oil!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:56:09 pm
Love these celebrations aswell cos these have got no chance of winning it
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:56:19 pm
Is 2 nil the worst lead in football lol
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:56:26 pm
One sportswasher down. Two to go.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:56:38 pm
Bayern 7 v 1 Red Bull Salzburg (8-2 agg)
Liverpool 0 v 1 Inter (2-1 agg)
Man City 0 v 0 Sporting (5-0 agg)   
Real Madrid 3 v 1 PSG (3-2 agg)   

   
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:57:11 pm
Definitely want to avoid Madrid in the next round.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:57:29 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:56:19 pm
Is 2 nil the worst lead in football lol

I thought that was well known?
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:57:36 pm
Where's Ramos when you need him
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:57:44 pm
jury's out on junior for me, great on the press, great running but...that end product....sheesh
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:58:26 pm
Ha ha, fuck off you sportswashers
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:58:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:51:40 pm
Commentators and pundits have the memory of a goldfish..... About 3 seconds 😁
They are utter dogshit on BT. Owen, Ferdinand, Macmanmanamnaamamman, talking absolute shite, while some anonamong nods and gurns enthusiastically. As bad as the BBC and ITV are, at least you would listen to them at half time/full-time.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:59:09 pm
You have to assume the dysfunction inside PSG would make even ManU blush. Probably a pretty good story there. But since they are playing in Ligue 1 nobody gives a shit outside of their 2 or 3 meaningful CL games. Qatar can point to how their now running UEFA and the ECA but really who fucking cares? Just lighting money on fire basically.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:59:17 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:56:19 pm
Is 2 nil the worst lead in football lol

3-0 isn't a great one in the CL either ;D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:59:23 pm
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:59:33 pm
Not a single bead of sweat of the head of Messi at the final whistle. Don't think a single hair was out of place.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:00:50 pm
Spanish journalism is going to be unbearable for a couple days.  :D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:00:54 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:44:57 pm
Vinícius Júnior runs like a rapid Bernie Clifton and Oswald the Ostrich

You bastard, was taking my tablets as I was reading this and almost choked on them :D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:01:04 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Not a single bead of sweat of the head of Messi at the final whistle. Don't think a single hair was out of place.


I always said me and Messi were alike
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:01:18 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Not a single bead of sweat of the head of Messi at the final whistle.

Same medical issue as Prince Andrew
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:01:29 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:58:58 pm
Owen, Ferdinand, Macmanmanamnaamamman, talking absolute shite, while some anonamong nods and gurns enthusiastically.

"Anonamong," nicking that one, DW...

Promise at least to consider proper source-citing... :D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:02:49 pm
Brilliant, one down two to go
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:02:54 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:58:58 pm
They are utter dogshit on BT. Owen, Ferdinand, Macmanmanamnaamamman, talking absolute shite, while some anonamong nods and gurns enthusiastically. As bad as the BBC and ITV are, at least you would listen to them at half time/full-time.

Yet unfortunately we're in 2022 and people will still turn it over to watch a foreign stream if there is a knowledgeable female commentator or pundit doing a live game. Easily the worst era in memory for commentary and punditry. Majority of them are brain dead
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:02:57 pm
sportwashing bottlers once again in a masterclass on how to totally shit the bed

good riddance cheating twats
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:03:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:00:54 pm
You bastard, was taking my tablets as I was reading this and almost choked on them :D

I don't even wanna know what you do with phones...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:05:12 pm
Just seen the PSG score. I would say I'm surprised but I'm not, biggest bottlers in football. I don't think they're winning this trophy anytime soon, mentality midgets.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:06:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:02:54 pm
Yet unfortunately we're in 2022 and people will still turn it over to watch a foreign stream if there is a knowledgeable female commentator or pundit doing a live game. Easily the worst era in memory for commentary and punditry. Majority of them are brain dead

Not lived in UK about 6 years now, are there still no no-commentator options on broadcasts?  Fuck, I'd give an extra fiver a month just for that...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:06:50 pm
Benzema must have eyes in the back of his head to stay on side for the 2nd - genius, he's just asks for Modric to roll it to him
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:08:03 pm
Just watched the replays. Not that I give a flying one, but the first RM goal, from the Donarumma mistake, is a clear foul.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:08:04 pm
PSG are shite, defensively awful...just a bunch of petulant egos upfront...pissed away a fortune acheiving next to fuck all.


Poch perfect for United
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:08:38 pm
Quote from: Stevie93 on Today at 09:57:11 pm
Definitely want to avoid Madrid in the next round.

Yep. Final versus them in Paris please. 1981 revisited!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:09:35 pm
Donnarumma should've stayed with Inter. They'll never forgive him for leaving them, and he'll never win the CL with PSG. It was a pure moneybags move.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:10:17 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:09:35 pm
Donnarumma should've stayed with Inter. They'll never forgive him for leaving them, and he'll never win the CL with PSG. It was a pure moneybags move.

AC
