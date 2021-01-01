Oil team going out is a good thing for me
F*ck off PSG ye bottle'n bastids!
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Is 2 nil the worst lead in football lol
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Commentators and pundits have the memory of a goldfish..... About 3 seconds 😁
Seems appropriate.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Vinícius Júnior runs like a rapid Bernie Clifton and Oswald the Ostrich
Not a single bead of sweat of the head of Messi at the final whistle. Don't think a single hair was out of place.
Owen, Ferdinand, Macmanmanamnaamamman, talking absolute shite, while some anonamong nods and gurns enthusiastically.
They are utter dogshit on BT. Owen, Ferdinand, Macmanmanamnaamamman, talking absolute shite, while some anonamong nods and gurns enthusiastically. As bad as the BBC and ITV are, at least you would listen to them at half time/full-time.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
You bastard, was taking my tablets as I was reading this and almost choked on them
Yet unfortunately we're in 2022 and people will still turn it over to watch a foreign stream if there is a knowledgeable female commentator or pundit doing a live game. Easily the worst era in memory for commentary and punditry. Majority of them are brain dead
Definitely want to avoid Madrid in the next round.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Donnarumma should've stayed with Inter. They'll never forgive him for leaving them, and he'll never win the CL with PSG. It was a pure moneybags move.
