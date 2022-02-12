« previous next »
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.

I really didn't understand the rationale for the change, i'd imagine it just makes ties more likely to be decided by the lottery of pens. Also I don't recall any calls down the years from managers, players and fans for the away goals rule to be done away with. 
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.

They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
8 players surrounding and screaming and jostling a referee had nothing to do with it?

Er.

Ok.

The ref only gave a yellow, the VAR told him it should be a red. Either way if Dunk just kicks the ball away when under pressure nothing happens. Same with the goal, Bissouma just lost the ball in a bad spot. Up until those mistakes Brighton was clearly the better team but they shot themselves in the foot and that's that.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
I think that the best solution. UEFA had data on teams are scoring more away now anyways but any pandemic related data should be thrown out that not true away games, also the rule makes teams attack because they have a incentive for it, it still hard to score away.
I dont expect Klopp to park the bus. He going to want to go and win the game.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately

It was implemented to prevent replays due to the extra potential travel cost at that time in the world, not make either side more or less attacking on it's own. The point of the rule existing is moot now with how easy travel is. I can see the point in that it does make the away side less willing to take risks though I think everybody is just viewing this change through the prism of this one game which is problematic. As I think today was more to do with the fact that Real Madrid are just a bad team relative to the best in Europe and Ancelotti isn't a very adventurous manager to boot. The little I've seen of their La Liga games aren't very different to today, they're just superior in both boxes relative to the rest of La Liga.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...

from his perspective a very good goal, from a keeper perspective really poor, between his spread legs, it's close in i know but he doesn't even have to go with his legs there, poor

RM were dogshit imo - if they went there for a 0-0 you could argue they as good as done what they'd intended but they could hardly string three passes together. i can't imagine they can play worse, so maybe they can turn it around in the second leg but if they played that way cos they fear the attack of psg, which means they'll do similar next time, they're done
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 06:12:42 am
I had no idea they changed the away goals rule. Shocking alteration that.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 06:53:03 am
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 07:38:58 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.

Simeone said it was unfair when they knocked us out 2 years ago because of it.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 07:46:10 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.

Yeah they did but as always with the people who make changes, they have to go to the extreme.

All it needed was it didn't apply in extra time, and maybe to even it out a bit for the away team make it so penalties are always infront of the away end/the away team go first which is a known advantage, that then becomes a reward for surviving an extra 30 mins away maybe.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:56:36 am
Interested in hearing PeterTheReds thoughts on whether Sporting are electricians, plasterers and post office managers yet. Absolutely dreadful side. Every man and his dog could see theyd get slapped about.

As for Real, wow. How shit is La Liga these days? Truth is the Premier League is light years ahead bar one or two sides in a couple of leagues.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:23:15 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) straight red card against Manchester Utd 54' - https://streamja.com/n33BA

Kelleher's is far more of a red than that.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:46:24 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

Not for me i think the peril works both ways and encourages teams not to park the bus away from home. No need for its removal for me.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:48:30 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

That is part of the reason the victory against them was so incredible. From 1-11 we had to be perfect all night long. Even at 4-0 they had 20 odd minutes [or something like that] to get back in it - I didn't quite believe it was done till it was done.

The only change that should have come in is that away goals don't count AET as that contained an element of unfairness. Away goals was part of the thrill of european competition.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:52:23 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

I can definitely see why you wouldn't want a repeat of the CL semis from that season in terms of away goals Rich ;)
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:02:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:23 am
I can definitely see why you wouldn't want a repeat of the CL semis from that season in terms of away goals Rich ;)

You have a point.  Thankfully they counted.  Ajax in the final would have been harder than Spurs.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:18:11 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

Yeah I get you but it is just another rule that favours the big teams and increases the %'s of seeing the best of the best in the quarters/semis.

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:40:07 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 12:18:11 pm
Yeah I get you but it is just another rule that favours the big teams and increases the %'s of seeing the best of the best in the quarters/semis.

1/ Are we not one of the big teams?

2/ I don't know about you, but personally, I'd rather see the best of the best in the quarters and semis. Nobody wants to watch City trounce a third-rate side in the quarter-finals. Not even the City fans as shown in their attendances.  ;D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:42:38 pm
Gotta love an over reaction to one hand picked game
Fair to say people will probably feel completely different based on how we set up tonight

The away goal was an anachronism and a weird competitive distortion - most goals wins seems like a decent way to decide who goes through
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:07:52 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:40:07 pm
1/ Are we not one of the big teams?

2/ I don't know about you, but personally, I'd rather see the best of the best in the quarters and semis. Nobody wants to watch City trounce a third-rate side in the quarter-finals. Not even the City fans as shown in their attendances.  ;D

Yeah we are but I still appreciate an underdog story

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:36:46 pm
thank fuck they changed the away goals rule otherwise Sporting would really struggle after 5-0 loss at home.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:42:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:56:36 am
Interested in hearing PeterTheReds thoughts on whether Sporting are electricians, plasterers and post office managers yet. Absolutely dreadful side.

 ;D
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 06:05:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Gotta love an over reaction to one hand picked game
Fair to say people will probably feel completely different based on how we set up tonight

The away goal was an anachronism and a weird competitive distortion - most goals wins seems like a decent way to decide who goes through

Away goals were brought in in the 60's to prevent games going to a third. Back then, they didn't have penalty shootouts, they either played another game or even worse tossed a disc - we both won and lost ties on the toss of a disc.

Checking results, in 1964 Rangers beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home and lost 4-2 away, they then won the playoff 3-1 at Highbury. It was decided that making away goals double was better than having to have a playoff at a neutral ground.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 07:13:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Gotta love an over reaction to one hand picked game
Fair to say people will probably feel completely different based on how we set up tonight

The away goal was an anachronism and a weird competitive distortion - most goals wins seems like a decent way to decide who goes through

It's always been if you score more goals you go through...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 07:16:42 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:40:07 pm
1/ Are we not one of the big teams?

2/ I don't know about you, but personally, I'd rather see the best of the best in the quarters and semis. Nobody wants to watch City trounce a third-rate side in the quarter-finals. Not even the City fans as shown in their attendances.  ;D

But a number of the big teams are not in a good state at the moment, so playing City will make little difference as City will probably still beat those "big teams." It's like when Ajax came through the other year, I would rather teams like that had every chance as they can surprise the biggest teams. We should always welcome smaller teams who have talent to come through otherwise it's just like a super league with the same old clubs playing.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:24:39 pm
Hmmm, Thiago subjected to the same "unfortunate" arm-lock as Salah took from Ramos just a few minutes ago...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:56:38 pm

Salzburg [1] - 0 Bayern Munich; Chukwubuike Adamu goal on 21' - https://streamja.com/299JL & https://streamff.com/v/e04726
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:05:23 pm
 Inzaghi is very Italian  ;D
