Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...
from his perspective a very good goal, from a keeper perspective really poor, between his spread legs, it's close in i know but he doesn't even have to go with his legs there, poor
RM were dogshit imo - if they went there for a 0-0 you could argue they as good as done what they'd intended but they could hardly string three passes together. i can't imagine they can play worse, so maybe they can turn it around in the second leg but if they played that way cos they fear the attack of psg, which means they'll do similar next time, they're done