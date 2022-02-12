Well I tell you what



Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals



And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately



It was implemented to prevent replays due to the extra potential travel cost at that time in the world, not make either side more or less attacking on it's own. The point of the rule existing is moot now with how easy travel is. I can see the point in that it does make the away side less willing to take risks though I think everybody is just viewing this change through the prism of this one game which is problematic. As I think today was more to do with the fact that Real Madrid are just a bad team relative to the best in Europe and Ancelotti isn't a very adventurous manager to boot. The little I've seen of their La Liga games aren't very different to today, they're just superior in both boxes relative to the rest of La Liga.