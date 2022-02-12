« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 9723 times)

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.

I really didn't understand the rationale for the change, i'd imagine it just makes ties more likely to be decided by the lottery of pens. Also I don't recall any calls down the years from managers, players and fans for the away goals rule to be done away with. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,962
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm »
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.

They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,399
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
8 players surrounding and screaming and jostling a referee had nothing to do with it?

Er.

Ok.

The ref only gave a yellow, the VAR told him it should be a red. Either way if Dunk just kicks the ball away when under pressure nothing happens. Same with the goal, Bissouma just lost the ball in a bad spot. Up until those mistakes Brighton was clearly the better team but they shot themselves in the foot and that's that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
I think that the best solution. UEFA had data on teams are scoring more away now anyways but any pandemic related data should be thrown out that not true away games, also the rule makes teams attack because they have a incentive for it, it still hard to score away.
I dont expect Klopp to park the bus. He going to want to go and win the game.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,399
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately

It was implemented to prevent replays due to the extra potential travel cost at that time in the world, not make either side more or less attacking on it's own. The point of the rule existing is moot now with how easy travel is. I can see the point in that it does make the away side less willing to take risks though I think everybody is just viewing this change through the prism of this one game which is problematic. As I think today was more to do with the fact that Real Madrid are just a bad team relative to the best in Europe and Ancelotti isn't a very adventurous manager to boot. The little I've seen of their La Liga games aren't very different to today, they're just superior in both boxes relative to the rest of La Liga.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...

from his perspective a very good goal, from a keeper perspective really poor, between his spread legs, it's close in i know but he doesn't even have to go with his legs there, poor

RM were dogshit imo - if they went there for a 0-0 you could argue they as good as done what they'd intended but they could hardly string three passes together. i can't imagine they can play worse, so maybe they can turn it around in the second leg but if they played that way cos they fear the attack of psg, which means they'll do similar next time, they're done
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:05 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:12:42 am »
I had no idea they changed the away goals rule. Shocking alteration that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:53:03 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,074
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:38:58 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.

Simeone said it was unfair when they knocked us out 2 years ago because of it.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.

Yeah they did but as always with the people who make changes, they have to go to the extreme.

All it needed was it didn't apply in extra time, and maybe to even it out a bit for the away team make it so penalties are always infront of the away end/the away team go first which is a known advantage, that then becomes a reward for surviving an extra 30 mins away maybe.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:56:36 am »
Interested in hearing PeterTheReds thoughts on whether Sporting are electricians, plasterers and post office managers yet. Absolutely dreadful side. Every man and his dog could see theyd get slapped about.

As for Real, wow. How shit is La Liga these days? Truth is the Premier League is light years ahead bar one or two sides in a couple of leagues.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) straight red card against Manchester Utd 54' - https://streamja.com/n33BA

Kelleher's is far more of a red than that.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,806
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:46:24 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

Not for me i think the peril works both ways and encourages teams not to park the bus away from home. No need for its removal for me.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

That is part of the reason the victory against them was so incredible. From 1-11 we had to be perfect all night long. Even at 4-0 they had 20 odd minutes [or something like that] to get back in it - I didn't quite believe it was done till it was done.

The only change that should have come in is that away goals don't count AET as that contained an element of unfairness. Away goals was part of the thrill of european competition.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,799
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Round of 16
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:52:23 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:52 am
I'm ok with the away goal rule being removed.

The jeopardy of away matches is not really there anymore.  Going into that unknown, dodgy grounds in the Eastern block etc

The only advantage a home tie has these days is a partisan crowd and everyone has that.

The thought of Barca sneaking a spawny 88th minute 'consolation' in 2019 after playing so crap for the entire game should be enough to have you all in agreeance.

Now it's simply a straight shootout = we'll score more goals than you, full stop.  How it should be.

I can definitely see why you wouldn't want a repeat of the CL semis from that season in terms of away goals Rich ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 