Champions League Round of 16

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.

I really didn't understand the rationale for the change, i'd imagine it just makes ties more likely to be decided by the lottery of pens. Also I don't recall any calls down the years from managers, players and fans for the away goals rule to be done away with. 
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:14:02 pm
No away goals is going to be shite.
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:55:35 pm
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.

They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that the team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:34 pm
8 players surrounding and screaming and jostling a referee had nothing to do with it?

Er.

Ok.

The ref only gave a yellow, the VAR told him it should be a red. Either way if Dunk just kicks the ball away when under pressure nothing happens. Same with the goal, Bissouma just lost the ball in a bad spot. Up until those mistakes Brighton was clearly the better team but they shot themselves in the foot and that's that.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 11:09:20 pm
They defo needed to get rid of it for extra time. Makes zero sense in a draw after two 90 mins that team away gets an extra 30 mins to get the one goal to make it all but over.
I think that the best solution. UEFA had data on teams are scoring more away now anyways but any pandemic related data should be thrown out that not true away games, also the rule makes teams attack because they have a incentive for it, it still hard to score away.
I dont expect Klopp to park the bus. He going to want to go and win the game.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:56:06 pm
Well I tell you what

Weve seen our first taste of a big tie without away goals

And you can see why it was implemented in the first place immediately

It was implemented to prevent replays due to the extra potential travel cost at that time in the world, not make either side more or less attacking on it's own. The point of the rule existing is moot now with how easy travel is. I can see the point in that it does make the away side less willing to take risks though I think everybody is just viewing this change through the prism of this one game which is problematic. As I think today was more to do with the fact that Real Madrid are just a bad team relative to the best in Europe and Ancelotti isn't a very adventurous manager to boot. The little I've seen of their La Liga games aren't very different to today, they're just superior in both boxes relative to the rest of La Liga.
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:57:39 pm
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...

from his perspective a very good goal, from a keeper perspective really poor, between his spread legs, it's close in i know but he doesn't even have to go with his legs there, poor
