No away goals is going to be shite.
I thought it was only an issue if goes into extra time as that point it so hard to come back from and the fairness of it basically worse 2 goals but it encourages teams to be aggressive and attack away.
Best Situation would be away goal rule but for the 2nd leg it doesn't apply for extra time. Getting 120 minutes compared to the other team 90 doesn't seem fair.
Wasn't it changed after Inter parked the bus in 1965 at Anfield then attacked at home.
It not fun to watch a team park the bus for 90 minutes knowing they can win at home.