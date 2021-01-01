I guess we're all hoping they play like AC did against us at the end of last year. With no away goals, it might encourage Inter to come out and be bold, instead of wanting to keep a clean sheet at home in the first leg. If the best these can do tomorrow is a draw, or we go there and win, I doubt they'll even fancy themselves for the 2nd leg. Tomorrow they'll have to be next to perfect if they want to go through. I think the midfield will be key, they're missing their best centre mid in Barrella, and we have Thiago back looking sharp. If Henderson isn't fit I'd fancy any of Keita/Elliot/Jones etc. They aren't used to anything like Liverpool in Serie A, so I think we can go there, stamp our authority on it, and hopefully bring a win back to Anfield in the second leg.