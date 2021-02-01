Great OP Jack. Excited for the game. Just a reminder for everybody that the Away Goal rule is gone.
I think we will see
Alisson
Trent - Matip - Virgil - Robertson
Fabinho
Keita or Elliott- Thiago
Salah - Jota- Mane
thanks for the OP jack!
think midfield will be Hendo, Fab, Thiago.
Its an away game after all and we know klopp likes to keep it tight.
Having Ox, Jones, Keita and milner on the bench does bring options if things aren't going right for the midfield.
Diaz and elliot will be the alternative option up front. and hope divock is in the squad as well. He does offer another varied threat.
If we go all out blazing with our press, doubt inter will have much for us as a threat.