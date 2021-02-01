« previous next »
Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
This is where the excitement starts. The Champions League knockouts, the biggest one of them all - that stage of the season where it's all big games from here.

Disappointed to see away goals go - that added an extra layer of intrigue to ties and has played it's part in some dramatic ties over the years. I think it will work to our favour though - any team that has to attack us will get picked off.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
That's a great opening post, really looking forward to this game.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
We're clearly the superior team but Inter are no mugs and we'll need to play at the level we can to get something here. There's no reason to doubt that we won't but we have had the occasional terrible CL away performances under Klopp but thankfully those have been few and far between. Fully expect us to bring a lead home to Anfield.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Thanks Jack for the OP.

Odd how revenge is still in the air despite the passage of 55 years and the ease with which we moved past them in 2008.

Three things are worth pointing out. 1. They have the nicest kit in Italy 2. Dzeko is a very good player and has been for many years. 3. Serie-A is Championship level these days and therefore we should beat off these plucky foes.

Oh, and 4. Fabinho hat trick.

Heard of or seen Ancona, Perugia, Piacenza, Ravenna, Triestina or Varese? Some juicy red stuff there ;D

Perugia shouldn't be all-red but rather have white shorts but as a design concept I'll take it!

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Inter currently have played the same as us, won the same us, drawn the same as us and lost the same as us. In the league anyway.

Weird eh?  Of course we have scored loads more goals
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Heard of or seen Ancona, Perugia, Piacenza, Ravenna, Triestina or Varese? Some juicy red stuff there ;D

Perugia shouldn't be all-red but rather have white shorts but as a design concept I'll take it!



Have some of those players been photoshopped in? The guy bottom left and keeper in pale blue look like passport pictures have been dropped on someone else's bodies
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Nice OP. That photo of Baby Coutinho really got me.  ;D
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Cracker of an OP Jack.
It's crept up on me this one. But it's gonna be a grand tie. Are Italian stadiums at full capacity ? I hope so. After the penance of bread and water in the misery of Burnley it will be so good to see a football match where the ball stays on the ground. Top Italian side, "history" between the clubs. Can't wait. It's 5 subs as well I think which will suit us (at least).
Thiago starts for me. Otherwise unchanged team. Be bold Reds. Go for it.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
50% capacity. We have 2180 fans there.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Thanks Jack
 Internazionale Milan. Great City, Iconic Stadium, good people. This is what it's all about in the Champions league.
Hope all the Reds out there have an absolutely boss time, looks like it's still very cold so wrap up warm  :scarf
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Thanks Jack for the OP.

Team wise, in defence I think its just a decision as to whether to play Matip or rest him. I think Konate will play.
I think our midfield will be Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as I think Klopp will go with experience and to keep things tight.

I think Firmino will start along with Mane and Salah. I thought Bobby had an odd game against Burnley. At times he looked good but then he gave the ball away or under hit his passes. Bobbys work rate will help to press their defence.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Great OP Jack. Excited for the game. Just a reminder for everybody that the Away Goal rule is gone.
I think we will see
Alisson
Trent - Matip - Virgil - Robertson
Fabinho
Keita or Elliott- Thiago
Salah - Jota- Mane
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
In the distance they heard the roar and crash of giants fighting...
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Great OP Jack. Excited for the game. Just a reminder for everybody that the Away Goal rule is gone.
I think we will see
Alisson
Trent - Matip - Virgil - Robertson
Fabinho
Keita or Elliott- Thiago
Salah - Jota- Mane

thanks for the OP jack!

think midfield will be Hendo, Fab, Thiago.

Its an away game after all and we know klopp likes to keep it tight.

Having Ox, Jones, Keita and milner on the bench does bring options if things aren't going right for the midfield.

Diaz and elliot will be the alternative option up front. and hope divock is in the squad as well. He does offer another varied threat.

If we go all out blazing with our press, doubt inter will have much for us as a threat. 
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Come on Redmen!!
Really informative op thanks Jack. I seem to remember the away goals rule came in to avoid the away team parking the bus. As a result, with them being scrapped we should focus on not losing and play on the break. Not really our style though but could be theirs in two weeks time.
Had not seen their recent form so that is a nice surprise. A narrow away win I reckon. Henderson likely to play alongside Fab and Thiago.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Have some of those players been photoshopped in? The guy bottom left and keeper in pale blue look like passport pictures have been dropped on someone else's bodies

'Houston, we have a problem'.

Alright, club editing team let's try and fix our new recruits onto the squad ;D

You probably would have to write to Perugia and ask, that's their under 20s team so probably they didn't have enough time or had it as a priority to take a new picture or something.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
50% capacity. We have 2180 fans there.

Outside sporting venue months after everyone has had ample opportunity to be vaccinated, the latest variant demonstrably milder than the previous one. And yet the italians are at 50%. Who'd of thought the Italians would be the cautious ones!*

*They may well be right to be cautious!
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Outside sporting venue months after everyone has had ample opportunity to be vaccinated, the latest variant demonstrably milder than the previous one. And yet the italians are at 50%. Who'd of thought the Italians would be the cautious ones!*

*They may well be right to be cautious!

Perhaps they have a government that actually cares for them as individuals?
