Cracker of an OP Jack.

It's crept up on me this one. But it's gonna be a grand tie. Are Italian stadiums at full capacity ? I hope so. After the penance of bread and water in the misery of Burnley it will be so good to see a football match where the ball stays on the ground. Top Italian side, "history" between the clubs. Can't wait. It's 5 subs as well I think which will suit us (at least).

Thiago starts for me. Otherwise unchanged team. Be bold Reds. Go for it.