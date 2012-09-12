« previous next »
Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February

Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Internazionale vs Liverpool

20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
UEFA Champions League  Round of Sixteen
Referee: TBC


Champions League football returns this week, with Internazionale hosting Liverpool in first leg of their Round of 16 tie. The meeting(s) represent only the third time the sides have been drawn together, offering up just their 5th & 6th ever competitive meetings. Both Inter and their visitors this week made light work of their progression from the Group Stage; both sides find themselves in 2nd place in their respectively domestic leagues, with ambitions of success on multiple fronts.

The clubs have met just four times in their history, owing to a pair of two-legged ties in 1965 & 2008 respectively. The then English champions met the then European champions in the Semi Final back in 1965  the Reds went to Milan holding a 3-1 lead courtesy of their first leg victory at Anfield, but Internazionale claimed a(nallegedly controversial) 3-0 home victory to claim their place in the final (in which they beat Benfica 1-0, also in Milan, to claim a second  and back-to-back  European Cup win). It was over four decades until the sides were next drawn together, this time in 2007-08s Round of 16 and at a time when Rafa Benitez had overseen Liverpools return to the European elite. The 2006-07 finalists progressed to the Quarter Finals via a pair of assured performances, with late goals from Steven Gerrard & Dirk Kuyt providing a 2-0 lead from the Anfield tie and Fernando Torres settling the second-leg 1-0 in Milan. The Reds Quarter & Semi Final ties  with Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively  were dramatic encounters, with Avram Grants Chelsea ultimately providing too much during a Semi that went to extra time.


A reflection on players whove represented both clubs brings to mind an almost amusing cast of characters, largely made up of players whove had relatively forgettable spells in both Liverpool and Milan (Paul Ince remarkably managing to have more successful spells that at least three other players: Mario Balotelli, Robbie Keane, and Victor Moses). Xherdan Shaqiri is comfortably the most decorated of the seven players whove represented both clubs  claiming English, European, and World titles during his time at Anfield  whilst Philippe Coutinho has a strong claim at having made the most significant on-pitch impact, during his five years with Liverpool after having emerged as a promising youngster with Inter.


Inter finished bottom of their group last season, but achieved domestic success with a first Serie A title since 2010  the Italian champions have fared better in Europe so far this season, progressing through the Group Stage (their group featuring Real Madrid, Sheriff Tiraspol, and Shakhtar Donetsk) with ease under Simone Inzaghi (who replaced Antonio Conte during the summer). Liverpool fell at the Quarter Final stage last season, with Real Madrid proving too much for Jurgen Klopps side during an injury-ravaged season in which their finishing Premier League position of 3rd would feel like an unlikely triumph  the Reds took maximum points from games against Atleti, Milan, and Porto this year. Inter have won the competition three times, during what appear to be their two golden periods  back-to-back victories under Helenio Herrera in 1964 & 65, and one under Jose Mourinho as part of a first Italian treble in 2010  whilst reaching a first two finals and winning three UEFA Cups. Liverpool, of course, have lifted the trophy on six occasions, whilst reaching a further four finals and winning three UEFA cups.


Inzaghis Nerazzurri have performed well this season, largely sustaining the much-improved & successful period overseen by Antonio Conte  prior to 2018-19, Inter had been absent from the Champions League for six whole seasons, and were without a title since their fifth in succession in 2010. Their form through autumn & the new year saw them top Serie A, but 7 precious points have been dropped in recent weeks: the 2-1 defeat to Milan  the city rivals with whom they share their ground  will have been particularly frustrating; the top three (Milan, Inter, and Napoli) are extremely close, with Milan holding a points advantage but Inter having a vital (and potentially table-topping game in hand). Liverpool of course appear some way adrift of City, but with a game in hand and a crucial meeting with leaders Man City yet to come  the relentless efficiency of City can make every draw feel like a loss for the Reds, but Klopps sides themselves have been assured & efficient during a January in which it was feared the absences of Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah may have proved costly.


Both sides will approach this Round of 16 tie with genuine ambitions of progressing to the Quarter Finals  a potential fourth time in five years for Liverpool, or a first since 2011 for Inter. Lautaro Martínez and free-signing Edin Deko have done a good job of replacing the goals of Romelu Lukaku this season, whilst Ivan Periić offers industry & threat from wide positions. Inzaghis side cling to a game-in-hand advantage in Serie A, but welcome Liverpool to Milan off the back of a loss to & a draw with title rivals AC & Napoli respectively  Inter will be keen to assert their credentials in order to keep creeping doubts at arms-length. Klopp has welcomed back AFCON trio Keita, Mane, and Salah during the last couple of weeks, whilst new-signing Luis Dias and back-from-injury Harvey Elliott really add to the potency & strength-in-dept of a confident & efficient Liverpool outfit  the three points claimed at Burnley at the weekend were hard-fought & hard-won, but the Reds will likely feel much more at home playing European football under the floodlights in Milan.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Victor bloody Moses!
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Thanks Jack, nice one.

The home leg in 65 is one of those games you wish there was a time machine for, so you could go back and experience it. Im looking forward to Timbos (and anyone elses) recollections of that night, but they probably, rightly will be saved for the return game.

We went the 2008 game as the lure of the San Siro was too much to resist. A fantastic night, with a large and loud following for the Reds, mostly stood right behind the goal too (unlike AC who apparently stick the away fans up out of the way). I hope Inter still do that as it was great to be low down looking up at the towering stands. From memory, someone had launched a Vespa off the upper tier at a game a few weeks before  :o

Luckily we didnt get any Vespas, but a plastic seat did come flying over the fence from the home supporters when Torres scored; followed seconds later the other way by a hospital crutch flung by a Kopite with a broken leg, who I always thought mustve regretted that as he hobbled round the bars of Milan later. Also remember a great Beatles sing-a-long after the match while we waited to be let out. Happy times.

Looking forward to this one. Will be a real test for us I reckon.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Interesting to see how no away goals will effect the approaches of the teams in the CL. You'd think it would be more open. One thing's for sure, they'll be more extra times which is the last thing the players need right now.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Alisson

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Mane
Jota

Any result we can take back to Anfield is great. No away Away goals but they are behind AC milan and we put them to the sword home and away. No reason we cant do the same here
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Alisson

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Mane
Jota

Any result we can take back to Anfield is great. No away Away goals but they are behind AC milan and we put them to the sword home and away. No reason we cant do the same here

Too early for Elliot to start this kind of game.

It's Fabinho, Thiago and ____ (Keita or Henderson).

Front three looks right to me as well.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:44:18 pm
Too early for Elliot to start this kind of game.

It's Fabinho, Thiago and ____ (Keita or Henderson).

Front three looks right to me as well.

Most likely Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson I'd say, based on how we rotated against Burnley.
No away goals, interesting times. I'd have preferred they kept them to be honest. On average, who will it benefit more, the team who plays away first or second?

Should be an interesting test, I think we'll have too much over both legs though. I don't expect us to lose either and wouldn't be surprised if we win on Wednesday, which would be big going into the second leg. Expecting a sterner test than their local rivals gave us, but they both ended up being one goal wins, albeit with a changed team in the second match. There's nothing on Liverpool's level in Serie A, and I'd expect us to take advantage of them in ways their league rivals can't. Dzeko looks to be a great signing for them, even at his current age I'd prefer to have him than Lukaku. A few other experienced players like Perisic and Sanchez too. Handanovic has been a great keeper for them but he doesn't look the same anymore and can be dodgy these days, test him straight away.

Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago in the middle for me, same defence as yesterday with Bobby dropping out for Jota.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:44:18 pm
Too early for Elliot to start this kind of game.

It's Fabinho, Thiago and ____ (Keita or Henderson).

Front three looks right to me as well.

Was too early for Nat Phillips at the San Siro and he Cruyff turned zlatan in our own box.

If this was the 2nd leg I would agree. But I think he's ready for this
We should have too much for them, especially given that they apparently will be without Bastoni in the first leg and Barella in both legs.

We will have to be extremely careful defending set pieces. Skriniar, De Vrij and Dzeko all big threats and Calhanoglu is arguably the best set piece specialist in Europe.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:03:19 pm
Was too early for Nat Phillips at the San Siro and he Cruyff turned zlatan in our own box.

If this was the 2nd leg I would agree. But I think he's ready for this

I believe the AC milan game was a dead rubber.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 03:03:48 pm
Victor bloody Moses!

Disappointed Jack missed out Daniele Padelli.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

reckon we'll see a different midfield just due to the options we have.

Great Op by the way. A couple of my friends are inter fans and are not looking forward to the game at all.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Disappointed Jack missed out Daniele Padelli.

I nearly dropped him in there actually - was present for his only appearance for us, in the final game before the Athens final. It was also Robbie Fowler's final game for us (definitely at Anfield, at that stage) - he was subbed off and we were awarded a penalty in front of the Kop just a short while later  :-\ ;D
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:26:11 pm
I nearly dropped him in there actually - was present for his only appearance for us, in the final game before the Athens final. It was also Robbie Fowler's final game for us (definitely at Anfield, at that stage) - he was subbed off and we were awarded a penalty in front of the Kop just a short while later  :-\ ;D

Nice. Didn't he also make a mistake for Charlton's goal? :P

Thanks for the OP as well, really whetted the appetite for the tie. Feels like it's going to be a proper knockout tie after last year's behind closed doors games. And that period under Rafa was the first time I saw us become a real European powerhouse, it only lasted 4/5 years but what a ride it was! We pretty much controlled Inter in the two games well, what a team we were in Europe.

So glad we're back at that level under Klopp's genius :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Our squad is looking so strong, awesome options from the bench.

I'm the last person to get over confident before a game but I fancy us to put on a top display.

0-2
Thiago, Fab and Henderson in the middle surely.

Jota and Mo plus one other.

Can Matip play again or will Konate come in ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Referee
Szymon Marciniak POL

Assistant referees
Paweł Sokolnicki POL
Tomasz Listkiewicz POL

Fourth Official
Paweł Raczkowski POL

Video Assistant Referee
Tomasz Kwiatkowski POL

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Bartosz Frankowski POL

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:04:24 pm
We should have too much for them, especially given that they apparently will be without Bastoni in the first leg
Football Italia or someone similar claiming he's recovered.
Buzzing for this.. I think the CL along with the domestic cups are well within grasp this season..

A nice professional 0-2 please Redmen..  :wave

A nice professional 0-2 please Redmen..  :wave
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Referee
Szymon Marciniak POL

He's ref'd us 5 times in Europe over the years. We've won 3 ( Beşiktaş, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan), lost 2 ( To PSG and Atletico Madrid both away)

He's ref'd Inter 4 times.. 2W ( Slavia Prague, Shakhtar), 1D ( Barca), 1L ( Wolfsburg}.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Thiago Fabinho Keita midfield please.
Thanks for the OP jack, as others have noted whets the appetite. Im especially buzzing for this as its my first ever European away in a proper iconic stadium.
Guess the side may depend largely on whether Henderson is ok after his knock against Burnley, if not Id love to see a Fabinho, Thiago, Keita midfield. Otherwise suspect itll be the same defence as Sunday, but perhaps Jota for Firmino up top.
However with a full squad to pick from well be strong, and have great options on the bench so hopeful of a positive result to take back to Anfield in a few weeks
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:34:20 pm
Thiago Fabinho Keita midfield please.

Not sure I would trust Keita.

Hes clearly talented but not sure hes done enough to warrant a starting place in our biggest match of season.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Even the Champions League twitter account has begun the Harvey Elliott propaganda. They know what's coming.  ;D
I think we'll batter them home and away.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:49:13 pm
Not sure I would trust Keita.

Hes clearly talented but not sure hes done enough to warrant a starting place in our biggest match of season.

Who would you trust instead? This comment is a bit baffling actually, other players havent been in great form, the last big game we had I saw Milner and Henderson put two of the worst performances Ive seen from our two CMs in the last couple years, yet its Keita we shouldnt trust.
Alisson

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Milner

Salah
Diaz
Jota

For me, maybe even Tsimikas too.  8 games in the next 29 days - plenty of rotational options.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

No doubt for me that Mane, Mo and Jota start up front. I expect Henderson in midfield with Thiago and Fabinho too. Back 4 picks itself, same as at the weekend.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE
