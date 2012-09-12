Thanks Jack, nice one.The home leg in 65 is one of those games you wish there was a time machine for, so you could go back and experience it. Im looking forward to Timbos (and anyone elses) recollections of that night, but they probably, rightly will be saved for the return game.We went the 2008 game as the lure of the San Siro was too much to resist. A fantastic night, with a large and loud following for the Reds, mostly stood right behind the goal too (unlike AC who apparently stick the away fans up out of the way). I hope Inter still do that as it was great to be low down looking up at the towering stands. From memory, someone had launched a Vespa off the upper tier at a game a few weeks beforeLuckily we didnt get any Vespas, but a plastic seat did come flying over the fence from the home supporters when Torres scored; followed seconds later the other way by a hospital crutch flung by a Kopite with a broken leg, who I always thought mustve regretted that as he hobbled round the bars of Milan later. Also remember a great Beatles sing-a-long after the match while we waited to be let out. Happy times.Looking forward to this one. Will be a real test for us I reckon.