Internazionale vs Liverpool
20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen
Referee: TBC
Champions League football returns this week, with Internazionale hosting Liverpool in first leg of their Round of 16 tie. The meeting(s) represent only the third time the sides have been drawn together, offering up just their 5th & 6th ever competitive meetings. Both Inter and their visitors this week made light work of their progression from the Group Stage; both sides find themselves in 2nd place in their respectively domestic leagues, with ambitions of success on multiple fronts.
The clubs have met just four times in their history, owing to a pair of two-legged ties in 1965 & 2008 respectively. The then English champions met the then European champions in the Semi Final back in 1965 the Reds went to Milan holding a 3-1 lead courtesy of their first leg victory at Anfield, but Internazionale claimed a(nallegedly controversial
) 3-0 home victory to claim their place in the final (in which they beat Benfica 1-0, also in Milan, to claim a second and back-to-back European Cup win). It was over four decades until the sides were next drawn together, this time in 2007-08s Round of 16 and at a time when Rafa Benitez had overseen Liverpools return to the European elite. The 2006-07 finalists progressed to the Quarter Finals via a pair of assured performances, with late goals from Steven Gerrard & Dirk Kuyt providing a 2-0 lead from the Anfield tie and Fernando Torres settling the second-leg 1-0 in Milan. The Reds Quarter & Semi Final ties with Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively were dramatic encounters, with Avram Grants Chelsea ultimately providing too much during a Semi that went to extra time.
A reflection on players whove represented both clubs brings to mind an almost amusing cast of characters, largely made up of players whove had relatively forgettable spells in both Liverpool and Milan (Paul Ince remarkably managing to have more successful spells that at least three other players: Mario Balotelli, Robbie Keane, and Victor Moses). Xherdan Shaqiri is comfortably the most decorated of the seven players whove represented both clubs claiming English, European, and World titles during his time at Anfield whilst Philippe Coutinho has a strong claim at having made the most significant on-pitch impact, during his five years with Liverpool after having emerged as a promising youngster with Inter.
Inter finished bottom of their group last season, but achieved domestic success with a first Serie A title since 2010 the Italian champions have fared better in Europe so far this season, progressing through the Group Stage (their group featuring Real Madrid, Sheriff Tiraspol, and Shakhtar Donetsk) with ease under Simone Inzaghi (who replaced Antonio Conte during the summer). Liverpool fell at the Quarter Final stage last season, with Real Madrid proving too much for Jurgen Klopps side during an injury-ravaged season in which their finishing Premier League position of 3rd would feel like an unlikely triumph the Reds took maximum points from games against Atleti, Milan, and Porto this year. Inter have won the competition three times, during what appear to be their two golden periods back-to-back victories under Helenio Herrera in 1964 & 65, and one under Jose Mourinho as part of a first Italian treble in 2010 whilst reaching a first two finals and winning three UEFA Cups. Liverpool, of course, have lifted the trophy on six occasions, whilst reaching a further four finals and winning three UEFA cups.
Inzaghis Nerazzurri have performed well this season, largely sustaining the much-improved & successful period overseen by Antonio Conte prior to 2018-19, Inter had been absent from the Champions League for six whole seasons, and were without a title since their fifth in succession in 2010. Their form through autumn & the new year saw them top Serie A, but 7 precious points have been dropped in recent weeks: the 2-1 defeat to Milan the city rivals with whom they share their ground will have been particularly frustrating; the top three (Milan, Inter, and Napoli) are extremely close, with Milan holding a points advantage but Inter having a vital (and potentially table-topping game in hand). Liverpool of course appear some way adrift of City, but with a game in hand and a crucial meeting with leaders Man City yet to come the relentless efficiency of City can make every draw feel like a loss for the Reds, but Klopps sides themselves have been assured & efficient during a January in which it was feared the absences of Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah may have proved costly.
Both sides will approach this Round of 16 tie with genuine ambitions of progressing to the Quarter Finals a potential fourth time in five years for Liverpool, or a first since 2011 for Inter. Lautaro Martínez and free-signing Edin Deko have done a good job of replacing the goals of Romelu Lukaku this season, whilst Ivan Periić offers industry & threat from wide positions. Inzaghis side cling to a game-in-hand advantage in Serie A, but welcome Liverpool to Milan off the back of a loss to & a draw with title rivals AC & Napoli respectively Inter will be keen to assert their credentials in order to keep creeping doubts at arms-length. Klopp has welcomed back AFCON trio Keita, Mane, and Salah during the last couple of weeks, whilst new-signing Luis Dias and back-from-injury Harvey Elliott really add to the potency & strength-in-dept of a confident & efficient Liverpool outfit the three points claimed at Burnley at the weekend were hard-fought & hard-won, but the Reds will likely feel much more at home playing European football under the floodlights in Milan.