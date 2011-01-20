Do the Right Thing
Thank you for putting something I didn't have to google to watch!
This thread wouldn't be complete without some Godard. The opening to Bande à part is exquisite: you get a sense of all three of the main characters' personalities despite seeing them mostly for a split second at a time, the editing gives an idea of the film's chaotic energy and the subconscious superimposing tells you they're linked, while the music is showing the movie's comedic side. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0w0qkUSwfRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0w0qkUSwfRE</a>
Another favourite from him: Une Femme est une femme
, a musical comedy, where a description of the film in red and white large-type is flashing on a black screen while you hear the sound of an orchestra tuning up. Then a woman shouts: "Lights! Camera! Action!" as the three main actors flash onscreen behind their names with each word, and then the movie starts. Magical. The gradual assembly and sudden disassembly of the credits for Pierrot le Fou
is hugely inventive too.