Author Topic: Dating thesedays..  (Read 27444 times)

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Say it how it will be from the off and there's no need for red flags as they're out the door at the first misstep.

I went on a date a few months after divorcing my control freak ex and he tried to insist I needed escorting to the ladies so blokes wouldn't talk to me!! 

No I fucking don't, I'm a big girl and can take care of myself even if you're insecure.

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:36:02 pm »
I hope you walked out and left the knobhead to pick up the bill?
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm »
Fucking hell!

I've realised I missed a couple with my latest one very early on.

I remember she picked me up from work and driving home I looked out the window at a car for sale and she says "why are you staring at that girl" and started giving me shit. I ended up saying I was looking at the car and turn back around and I'll even tell you what the price of the car was, she ended up doing it and got her eye wiped when I was right. There wasn't even a girl in sight at the time she accused me  :butt

She also went through my phone behind my back about one month into it and then because I was pissed off over it she tells me she loves me.

She was a manipulative abuser looking back.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
I told him I didn't need a minder, that I'll talk to whoever I like so either accept it or fuck off.

He was only a baby at 22 in comparison to me though  ;)
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:41:27 pm »
That was your first red flag mate, it was always going downhill from then on 👍
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:43:00 pm »
Debs is a cougar :lmao
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:44:28 pm »
Ah the old "I was looking at a car excuse" ;D
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm »
People my age bore me to death Rob.  I'd much rather be out clubbing with my niece and her mates than my have a "nice meal" with my sister 😂
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
You still goin on aboot that fucking bird you dated for 12 years? Didnt  she die from the bubonic plague in the late 18 hundreds?  Was fucking ages ago mate. Aboot time you moved on. You sound like my Grandad talking aboot how hed never seen a banana till the 1950s
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Its the year 2095.

IMG-2515-07-Asi-Liq-T-transformed" border="0

Ahh, that takes me back. Gangam Style 12 record. It was number 1 back then. 2012. Loved that song. Over 80 years ago it came out. . I was dating a lad called Andy back then. 12 years we went out. Hes still fucking goin on aboot it now, the mad c*nt. Ive still got all the boxes of dog shit he sent me every year on the anniversary of when we split up. Its  my birthday next week so Im due another. Garage is fucking chocka with em
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

In fairness she is actually married now to an Indian bloke.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
:lmao
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
You sound like my Ma in law, she was the same.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
FFS 😂😂😂😂 gangham style would never be on one of my playlists!!!

We've just spent the day reorganising the decks, all the wiring and speakers to make it a bit tidier and the furniture in the conservatory ready for the Xmas and New Years parties.

We've recently added new speakers, a vinyl deck, amp and graphic to the setup so there were cables everywhere.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Andy sure does like to pick 'em. Just don;t show them around the school mate, they'll do a runner.  ;D
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Andy also Scottish birds are batshit crazy and not in a good way, stay away mate.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
This last one was Northern Irish  ;D
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
We party at home now rather than go out, in fact I can't remember the last time we went out but it's probably 15yrs or so.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:56:25 pm »
 :D

Sort your women out Celtic nations...
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
Barney broke her before she met you?
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #341 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm »
I must've given her expectations of being respected.

Seems a lot of women have had a lucky escape judging by some posts here.
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #342 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Bet he never even offered to single handedly move her white goods.
