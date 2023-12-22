« previous next »
Dating thesedays..

How many parents on here have ever had one of their kids say "Thanks for putting up with all my shit for all those years."

*wtf is a postcard?



*wtf is a postcard?

My 15 year old only seems to speak to me to take the piss out of me these days. Beginning to understand why my dad hasnt spoken in about 30 years now. Not worth the grief!
You must have made a good first impression young man.

Hard to believe, no?
How many parents on here have ever had one of their kids say "Thanks for putting up with all my shit for all those years."

*wtf is a postcard?



*wtf is a postcard?
I lost my dad when I was 13 so he would have only known me as a kid with no sense of such things. My mom, on the other hand, got plenty of love, time and holidays from all 4 of her sons, and I visited her a good 300 days a year through her last six or seven years in a nursing home. The unusual side effect of that is that the carers and nurses noticed I was a loving son, and a few of them apparently extrapolated from that that I might be a good partner. I turned down the offers of dates whilst mom was alive, as i was concerned about the clash of interests. Now though, the manager of the home has asked me out, over a year since mom has passed. I have said yes this time, even though she is 8 years younger as she is easy to get along with, and I think we can be supportive of each other even if we never get it on.
