How many parents on here have ever had one of their kids say "Thanks for putting up with all my shit for all those years."



Answers on a postcard.







*wtf is a postcard?



I lost my dad when I was 13 so he would have only known me as a kid with no sense of such things. My mom, on the other hand, got plenty of love, time and holidays from all 4 of her sons, and I visited her a good 300 days a year through her last six or seven years in a nursing home. The unusual side effect of that is that the carers and nurses noticed I was a loving son, and a few of them apparently extrapolated from that that I might be a good partner. I turned down the offers of dates whilst mom was alive, as i was concerned about the clash of interests. Now though, the manager of the home has asked me out, over a year since mom has passed. I have said yes this time, even though she is 8 years younger as she is easy to get along with, and I think we can be supportive of each other even if we never get it on.