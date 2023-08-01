Thoughts on dating someone who already has a child when you don't? Is it a no-no, a dealbreaker or is it overblown and it works?
What's your opinion on it?
Lots to consider, but obviously depends on how well you know the girl and the kid at this stage.
Is the dad involved? Is he going to be a c*nt when he finds out his ex is seeing someone? If so it's not worth the hassle.
Is the kid a c*nt? If so it's not worth the hassle.
How would you see yourself in 5 years with the kid? If you've no interest in kids at all then it's not worth the hassle.