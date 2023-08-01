Going out with this girl for a while now and she literally never offers to pay for anything.



Am I being too 'new school' and thinking she should at least get a round in?



Depends.What is your relative income. Do you like paying for everything.I alwyas used to like paying for stuff for the first few dates as it made me feel good. If you get serious and start sleeping together then I preferred if she offered to pay for things here and there. I made more than any of my dates, but I liked the thought that she offered.Ultimately if paying for everything is not for you then you just have to make a choice. I never liked that I paid for everything with some ladies and so I treated the relationship accordingly. Wouldnt go anywhere nice, enjoyed the dates and the sleep overs and coasted it until it inenevitably ended.