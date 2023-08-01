« previous next »
Author Topic: Dating thesedays..  (Read 14720 times)

Offline PeterJM

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #200 on: August 1, 2023, 01:49:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  1, 2023, 10:09:53 am
I'm in a similar position. Maybe we are speaking to the same girl  ;D
We very well could be haha
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #201 on: September 25, 2023, 09:09:02 am »
Went on a date this weekend, back to hers, couldn't get it up as was too pissed.

Any tips on how to get going when drunk?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #202 on: November 27, 2023, 02:22:42 pm »
Going out with this girl for a while now and she literally never offers to pay for anything.

Am I being too 'new school' and thinking she should at least get a round in?
Offline Draex Navidad

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #203 on: November 27, 2023, 02:30:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 25, 2023, 09:09:02 am
Went on a date this weekend, back to hers, couldn't get it up as was too pissed.

Any tips on how to get going when drunk?

Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2023, 02:22:42 pm
Going out with this girl for a while now and she literally never offers to pay for anything.

Am I being too 'new school' and thinking she should at least get a round in?

Same girl? :D

She's making you pay lad.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #204 on: November 27, 2023, 02:30:27 pm »
She should definitely be paying her way.

I was out with the missus on Saturday for a rare night to ourselves. I paid for dinner and drinks in the restaurant. Got the first round in at the pub. Wasn't until I asked her if she's going to the bar did she get her card out and I'd to go and get the next pint myself  :D
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #205 on: November 27, 2023, 02:33:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2023, 02:22:42 pm
Going out with this girl for a while now and she literally never offers to pay for anything.

Am I being too 'new school' and thinking she should at least get a round in?

Depends.

What is your relative income. Do you like paying for everything.

I alwyas used to like paying for stuff for the first few dates as it made me feel good. If you get serious and start sleeping together then I preferred if she offered to pay for things here and there. I made more than any of my dates, but I liked the thought that she offered.

Ultimately if paying for everything is not for you then you just have to make a choice. I never liked that I paid for everything with some ladies and so I treated the relationship accordingly. Wouldnt go anywhere nice, enjoyed the dates and the sleep overs and coasted it until it inenevitably ended.
Offline child-in-time

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #206 on: November 27, 2023, 02:34:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2023, 02:22:42 pm
Going out with this girl for a while now and she literally never offers to pay for anything.

Am I being too 'new school' and thinking she should at least get a round in?
Nope. She should at least offer to split it halfway or pay her part of the bill. Whether you take it or not, its up to you. But not offering at all shows a sense of entitlement.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #207 on: November 27, 2023, 02:34:58 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on November 27, 2023, 02:34:02 pm
But not offering at all shows a sense of entitlement.

Well put.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Thoughts on dating someone who already has a child when you don't? Is it a no-no, a dealbreaker or is it overblown and it works?
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:22:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:29:43 am
Thoughts on dating someone who already has a child when you don't? Is it a no-no, a dealbreaker or is it overblown and it works?

What's your opinion on it?

Lots to consider, but obviously depends on how well you know the girl and the kid at this stage.
Is the dad involved? Is he going to be a c*nt when he finds out his ex is seeing someone? If so it's not worth the hassle.
Is the kid a c*nt? If so it's not worth the hassle.
How would you see yourself in 5 years with the kid? If you've no interest in kids at all then it's not worth the hassle.
Online tubby

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #210 on: Today at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 11:22:56 am
How would you see yourself in 5 years with the kid? If you've no interest in kids at all then it's not worth the hassle.

This is it for me.  Do you want to be a father to someone else's kid?

I've never wanted kids so when I was in the dating game, this was always an easy one for me.  But I do remember one girl who still wanted to meet in real life after talking online, despite her wanting kids and me saying that I would never.  We had a nice little date, got on well, but then had to go our separate ways at the end of it.  Weird.
Online Ray K

Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 11:22:56 am
Is the kid a c*nt? If so it's not worth the hassle.

It's a wonder that there isn't a 'Dear Barney' advice column in the likes of Take a Break magazine.
