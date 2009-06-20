Think I posted the same earlier in the thread, but when I was in The Dating Game I gave speed dating a go and it was brilliant, really fun nights every time. Highly recommended.
Dodged a bullet there by the look of it.
I'm thinking of trying again. I'm pretty useless at it though. I carry my own baggage but my life is hardly interesting. People seem to be way too picky or suspiciously open.
You go for it mate but maybe don't think of it as "trying again" and allow things to develop organically 👍
Dating apps: proof of ghosts
Seeing this pop up, I've went and downloaded Hinge, haven't really looked into why it's different or if it's any better than the others.Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Granted that last one isn;t for everyone
It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!
Or smacked cross the face...
Good luck!!!That was pretty good advice on the post above.Rooting for you!!
Hope it goes well.
Been friendzoned haha. Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!
Look if If I can land someone you all can. When I met my fiancee initially the joke between family and friends was" Is she blind, deaf and desperate? I bet you fuckers are wondering that too now.
Are you sure it's not Capon catfishing you?
I've gotten with partners after being friend zonedLove is love, attraction is attractionMaybe it's a test
It didn't work out quite how i'd hoped.
Annoying. What went wrong in your opinion?
Her past relationships are still a big obstacle in her life.It's a shame as she's a really lovely person. I'm gutted for myself as i wasn't even looking to meet then she appeared and that changed.
Ah okay. Least it's an experience - going to stay in touch with her?
