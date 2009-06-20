Not sure whether this is the best place for this as it's not exactly about dating. Would be interested to know what people think though.



My situation is that I am at the end of my marriage of over 20 years. My wife and I have decided to separate. I wouldn't describe it as amicable exactly, but we have both agreed that we need to move on. We currently live together in our house. I sleep in my daughter's room while she's away at uni, but at present she is at home so I'm on the couch. Me and my wife generally get on OK most of the time, but we are treading on eggshells, and it doesn't take much for a discussion to tip over into an argument. We decided to separate before the pandemic, but that complicated things somewhat as her mum became ill with cancer at the beginning of the pandemic, and my wife moved out to became her mum's full time carer for over a year before she passed away. So the separation has taken a while to happen, but essentially our marriage has been dead for a few years.



My mental health isn't great and I really need to remove myself from this situation. So the plan is that in the next few weeks, I move out and my wife stays in the house for a year or so, when we will hopefully sell it. She is trying to start her own business working from home so doesnt really have an income ATM. Which means that I will need to cover the cost of both my rented accommodation and our house until she starts to get some money coming in. Our son currently lives at home after finishing uni and is having a hard time looking for work but hopefully he will be able to contribute too before long. Our daughter needs somewhere to come back to as she completes her final year at uni which starts in September. So selling the house now isn't really viable. But I do deffo need to move out for my own wellbeing.



We live in London and I can't afford to rent somewhere down here and continue to pay the mortgage, bills etc. for our house. So I have decided to move temporarily to Liverpool as I have always wanted to live there and rented property is more affordable compared to where I live. When we sell the house, my half of the equity should be enough to buy a flat outright in Liverpool, if I decide I want to stay there. Renting for a few months will help to test out whether moving to Liverpool may work for me longer term.



Here's the thing though. Over the last year or so, I have been working on a project with a colleague and I think I have fallen in love with her. She started working with my team during the pandemic. I had an intro meeting on line soon afterwards and thought "hmm, she's quite hot", as you do I suppose superficially when you meet someone new and your own relationship status is complex. We weren't really working directly together at that point, and I'd see her occasionally in larger team meetings. A few months after the first on line meeting, she set up another on-line catch up, where out of the blue she told me that she had recently separated from her husband and grilled me on my own circumstances (where I lived, interests, kids and marital situation). So after that meeting I continued to think "she's quite hot" and also "it looks like she might feel the same about me". This was quite a novel experience for me.



I guess since then, I developed a bit of a crush on her. But I was at that point still quite a long way from physically separating from my wife, and to be honest wasn't really in the right frame of mind to even contemplate being in a relationship with someone else.



Then just over a year ago we started working directly together on a new project and I began to connect with her on a whole new level. I found that we have similar interests and are aligned politically, morally etc. which has been important in our work as it is aimed at improving outcomes of very vulnerable kids. We have quite different working styles and personalities (she is very extroverted and I am the opposite) but we work really well together and have made a great team. As she knows from her own experience what I have been going through in my marriage, she has encouraged me to talk about how I've been feeling on occasions when I have been low and has been very candid about her own experiences.



However, working with her on a day to day basis and getting to know her a lot better reawakened something in me that I haven't felt since I first got together with my wife. My colleague is kind, smart, strong, independent, super-intelligent, beautiful, and we make each other laugh. A lot. Laughing with her has helped massively as the last year or so has generally been very shite for me and have had quite severe depression and anxiety.



We don't meet face-to-face much as we work from home most of the time. Sometimes when we are in the office together, we go out at lunchtime. A few months ago, we were sitting on a bench in the park next to the Houses of Parliament when she mentioned that she was in a relationship and that's when I knew that this was more than just a crush, as it felt like she had reached into my chest, pulled out my heart and hurled it into the river.



I have ASD and am proficient at masking, having done this all of my life, so I don't think she realised at the time how this revelation affected me. Moreover, we had to deliver our project, so I determined to remain professional and our friendship continued to grow as we worked together, while my real feelings remained hidden. Needless to say though, while I continued to massively enjoy her company, whenever she mentioned her partner I got the same feeling as the first time next to the river. Unrequited love really sucks.



Our project has now ended and we are both moving on to new projects in the same department. While our paths may cross occasionally, we won't be seeing anywhere near as much of each other. We had a celebratory end of project on-line meeting a couple of weeks ago, and it got quite emotional. She said some very nice things about me and I am not ashamed to say that I shed a few tears. She wants us to continue to be friends and we have agreed to catch up on line if we can for an hour or so every week. While she clearly values our friendship, since the meeting when she revealed she was separated, there's nothing else to indicate that her feelings towards me are in anyway similar to mine for her.



During the long period over which my marriage was gradually ending, I have always been fairly ambivalent about being in a relationship in the future. My dominant thought has always been "why the fuck would I want to put myself through this again?". What I have learned from this though is that I may well be up a relationship after I physically separate from my wife. Connecting with my colleague has helped my wellbeing, improved my self-esteem and has generally made me feel better about myself. Any future relationship would though have to be with someone who ticks the same boxes as she does, and crucially with someone who feels the same way about me. That person may not exist, who knows, but I think I'd like to try to find out if they are out there somewhere.



I have thought a lot about what might have happened if, back when my colleague enquired about my situation, I'd been able to say "yeah, I'm separated too". Might we have connected then? Maybe or maybe not. She met her current partner round about the same time, and may well have got together with him anyway. But this has made me think about other possible missed opportunities if I continue in a dead marriage and has undoubtedly hastened my resolve to end my marriage.



So, what to do about my colleague? When I physically separate from my wife, I don't think I can contemplate even thinking about a new relationship while I still have these feelings for my colleague, so I think I am going to have to end our friendship and not see her again. That is the only way I will be able to move on. I want to do this respectfully and kindly and I would like to tell her how I feel and why I need to move on. We are both very professional people and I'm sure we'd be OK if we bump into each other at work.



I have considered writing all of this down and sending it to her as I'm much better at communicating this way than verbally but writing to her would seem kind of impersonal. So I'm thinking of suggesting to her that instead of meeting on line next week, we could meet in person so I could explain how I feel about her and why we can't be friends. It is going to be a very hard conversation, and will most likely break my heart for a while afterwards. But I feel like I owe her a proper explanation, and I'd like to say goodbye properly.



Of course there's also an outside chance that I tell her how I feel she may collapse into my arms and say that she has felt the same as me all along, in which case I'd need to review the decision to move to Liverpool. The more likely scenario I think is though that she will agree that it's best for us both to end things now. She has her own life, seems very happy in it and I don't want to cause her unnecessary stress and anxiety. Dropping this bombshell might unsettle her temporarily, but she is strong and resilient and would move on pretty quickly I'm sure. Continuing to hide my feelings while remaining friends would kill me. So, a clean break would be better for both of us I think.



Would be interested to know what people with more recent experience than me in matters of the heart think. Am I doing the right thing, and are there any alternatives that I should consider?



At the very least, writing this has been cathartic. If you have made it to the end, thanks for sticking with me! I hope for you it's been a welcome diversion from all of the nonsense in the transfer forum and the endless circular arguments about the morality of current and ex-reds moving to the Saudi league.

