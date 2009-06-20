« previous next »
Author Topic: Dating thesedays..  (Read 11617 times)

AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #160 on: June 15, 2023, 08:23:17 am
Im not worried whatsoever about people ghosting me etc as before I got into this relationship I was a bit of a c*nt myself and putting in work and ghosting girls too, so I can be ruthless if I need to be.

Ill just save loads for a deposit on a house or even try and buy my parents house I think.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #161 on: June 15, 2023, 09:40:03 am
Maybe don't add to the ghosting problem, it's all anyone complains about with online dating  :D
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #162 on: June 15, 2023, 09:42:59 am
Think I posted the same earlier in the thread, but when I was in The Dating Game I gave speed dating a go and it was brilliant, really fun nights every time.  Highly recommended.


AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #163 on: June 23, 2023, 10:56:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on June 15, 2023, 09:42:59 am
Think I posted the same earlier in the thread, but when I was in The Dating Game I gave speed dating a go and it was brilliant, really fun nights every time.  Highly recommended.

Never tried, looked interesting though. probably really efficient at narrowing down to the few people in the dating pool that showed up that are even close to being a match for you. They never had it in my small town and wish I showed up to ones in the bigger cities about an hour away.
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #164 on: July 3, 2023, 07:56:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2023, 12:34:25 pm
Dodged a bullet there by the look of it.
I call it a grenade.

Worst thing about dating older is the baggage.  Do you really want to deal with someone else's problems when they're probly worse than yours?


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #165 on: July 3, 2023, 09:33:18 pm
I'm thinking of trying again. I'm pretty useless at it though. I carry my own baggage but my life is hardly interesting. People seem to be way too picky or suspiciously open.




reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #166 on: July 3, 2023, 10:01:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  3, 2023, 09:33:18 pm
I'm thinking of trying again. I'm pretty useless at it though. I carry my own baggage but my life is hardly interesting. People seem to be way too picky or suspiciously open.

You go for it mate but maybe don't think of it as "trying again" and allow things to develop organically 👍
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #167 on: July 4, 2023, 10:46:17 am
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2023, 10:01:07 pm
You go for it mate but maybe don't think of it as "trying again" and allow things to develop organically 👍

Indeed. It seems difficult for anything to grow naturally these days. There's a lot of impatience in the world and people only see the surface. I often feel immediately on the defensive and that I have to justify myself.




AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #168 on: July 5, 2023, 08:54:47 am
Bit shit like init? These apps are shite.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #169 on: July 17, 2023, 11:58:50 am
Been hit with a 'Take Care' message after a fourth date.

On to the next one.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #170 on: July 17, 2023, 12:46:34 pm
Dating apps: proof of ghosts  ;)
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #171 on: July 17, 2023, 01:47:38 pm
Seeing this pop up, I've went and downloaded Hinge, haven't really looked into why it's different or if it's any better than the others.

Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.


Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #172 on: July 17, 2023, 02:28:01 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2023, 12:46:34 pm
Dating apps: proof of ghosts  ;)

I see dead people
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #173 on: July 17, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 17, 2023, 01:47:38 pm
Seeing this pop up, I've went and downloaded Hinge, haven't really looked into why it's different or if it's any better than the others.

Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.

I thought you'd written minge at first  :o


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #174 on: July 17, 2023, 05:13:38 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 17, 2023, 01:47:38 pm

Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.


AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #175 on: July 20, 2023, 10:49:22 am
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!
PeterJM

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #176 on: July 21, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #177 on: July 21, 2023, 11:05:21 pm
How can you be sure she is out of your league?

She might see it the other way around or even level par. You miss 100% of the shots you dont take.

Its deadly though, Ive been getting matches a plenty and Im having the exact same confidence issue. Just need to set up the date and it matters fuck all if theres no connection there anyway.


Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #178 on: July 21, 2023, 11:12:05 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on July 21, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Don;t get pissed, be yourself, make sure to breathe, when's she's talking actually listen don't be in your own head, when you talk be sure to do so with both your heart and mind and not your cock, be vulnerable, open doors for her....and if you think the mood is right give her a wee slap on the bottom as she goes through.

Granted that last one isn;t for everyone ;D ;D ;D ;D

I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #179 on: July 21, 2023, 11:56:53 pm
Look if If I can land someone you all can. When I met my fiancee initially the joke between family and friends was" Is she blind, deaf and desperate?  :D  I bet you fuckers are wondering that too now. ;D
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #180 on: July 22, 2023, 10:49:25 am
Quote from: PeterJM on July 21, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Good luck!!!

That was pretty good advice on the post above.

Rooting for you!!


The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #181 on: July 22, 2023, 10:51:55 am
Quote from: PeterJM on July 21, 2023, 10:51:11 pm
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Hope it goes well.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #182 on: July 22, 2023, 02:46:28 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 21, 2023, 11:12:05 pm
Granted that last one isn;t for everyone ;D ;D ;D ;D

It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #183 on: July 22, 2023, 05:42:32 pm
Quote from: Claire. on July 22, 2023, 02:46:28 pm
It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!

Or smacked cross the face...


Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #184 on: July 22, 2023, 05:51:18 pm
Quote from: Claire. on July 22, 2023, 02:46:28 pm
It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 22, 2023, 05:42:32 pm
Or smacked cross the face...

But just imagine if she gives a sly smile.

PeterJM

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #185 on: July 22, 2023, 05:56:40 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 22, 2023, 10:49:25 am
Good luck!!!

That was pretty good advice on the post above.

Rooting for you!!

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 22, 2023, 10:51:55 am
Hope it goes well.

Cheers! I'll keep you all posted on how it goes.
AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 20, 2023, 10:49:22 am
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!

Friend zoned is not too bad. Better than ghosted which I always used to hate.

Any woman serious on dating is not going to let her self get emotional with a guy just out of a 12 year relationship. Friend zoning you is her way of telling you that you are not ready.

Good luck with it, its a difficult path.
Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 12:19:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2023, 11:56:53 pm
Look if If I can land someone you all can. When I met my fiancee initially the joke between family and friends was" Is she blind, deaf and desperate?  :D  I bet you fuckers are wondering that too now. ;D

Are you sure it's not Capon catfishing you?
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:19:50 pm
Are you sure it's not Capon catfishing you?

Ssshhhh, you'll spoil the surprise


irc65

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
Not sure whether this is the best place for this as it's not exactly about dating. Would be interested to know what people think though.

My situation is that I am at the end of my marriage of over 20 years. My wife and I have decided to separate. I wouldn't describe it as amicable exactly, but we have both agreed that we need to move on. We currently live together in our house. I sleep in my daughter's room while she's away at uni, but at present she is at home so I'm on the couch. Me and my wife generally get on OK most of the time, but we are treading on eggshells, and it doesn't take much for a discussion to tip over into an argument. We decided to separate before the pandemic, but that complicated things somewhat as her mum became ill with cancer at the beginning of the pandemic, and my wife moved out to became her mum's full time carer for over a year before she passed away. So the separation has taken a while to happen, but essentially our marriage has been dead for a few years.

My mental health isn't great and I really need to remove myself from this situation. So the plan is that in the next few weeks, I move out and my wife stays in the house for a year or so, when we will hopefully sell it. She is trying to start her own business working from home so doesnt really have an income ATM. Which means that I will need to cover the cost of both my rented accommodation and our house until she starts to get some money coming in. Our son currently lives at home after finishing uni and is having a hard time looking for work but hopefully he will be able to contribute too before long. Our daughter needs somewhere to come back to as she completes her final year at uni which starts in  September. So selling the house now isn't really viable. But I do deffo need to move out for my own wellbeing. 

We live in London and I can't afford to rent somewhere down here and continue to pay the mortgage, bills etc. for our house. So I have decided to move temporarily to Liverpool as I have always wanted to live there and rented property is more affordable compared to where I live. When we sell the house, my half of the equity should be enough to buy a flat outright in Liverpool, if I decide I want to stay there. Renting for a few months will help to test out whether moving to Liverpool may work for me longer term.

Here's the thing though. Over the last year or so, I have been working on a project with a colleague and I think I have fallen in love with her. She started working with my team during the pandemic. I had an intro meeting on line soon afterwards and thought "hmm, she's quite hot", as you do I suppose superficially when you meet someone new and your own relationship status is complex. We weren't really working directly together at that point, and I'd see her occasionally in larger team meetings. A few months after the first on line meeting, she set up another on-line catch up, where out of the blue she told me that she had recently separated from her husband and grilled me on my own circumstances (where I lived, interests, kids and marital situation). So after that meeting I continued to think "she's quite hot" and also "it looks like she might feel the same about me". This was quite a novel experience for me. 

I guess since then, I developed a bit of a crush on her. But I was at that point still quite a long way from physically separating from my wife, and to be honest wasn't really in the right frame of mind to even contemplate being in a relationship with someone else.

Then just over a year ago we started working directly together on a new project and I began to connect with her on a whole new level. I found that we have similar interests and are aligned politically, morally etc. which has been important in our work as it is aimed at improving outcomes of very vulnerable kids. We have quite different working styles and personalities (she is very extroverted and I am the opposite) but we work really well together and have made a great team. As she knows from her own experience what I have been going through in my marriage, she has encouraged me to talk about how I've been feeling on occasions when I have been low and has been very candid about her own experiences.

However, working with her on a day to day basis and getting to know her a lot better reawakened something in me that I haven't felt since I first got together with my wife. My colleague is kind, smart, strong, independent, super-intelligent, beautiful, and we make each other laugh. A lot. Laughing with her has helped massively as the last year or so has generally been very shite for me and have had quite severe depression and anxiety.

We don't meet face-to-face much as we work from home most of the time. Sometimes when we are in the office together, we go out at lunchtime. A few months ago, we were sitting on a bench in the park next to the Houses of Parliament when she mentioned that she was in a relationship and that's when I knew that this was more than just a crush, as it felt like she had reached into my chest, pulled out my heart and hurled it into the river. 

I have ASD and am proficient at masking, having done this all of my life, so I don't think she realised at the time how this revelation affected me. Moreover, we had to deliver our project, so I determined to remain professional and our friendship continued to grow as we worked together, while my real feelings remained hidden. Needless to say though, while I continued to massively enjoy her company, whenever she mentioned her partner I got the same feeling as the first time next to the river. Unrequited love really sucks.

Our project has now ended and we are both moving on to new projects in the same department. While our paths may cross occasionally, we won't be seeing anywhere near as much of each other. We had a celebratory end of project on-line meeting a couple of weeks ago, and it got quite emotional. She said some very nice things about me and I am not ashamed to say that I shed a few tears. She wants us to continue to be friends and we have agreed to catch up on line if we can for an hour or so every week. While she clearly values our friendship, since the meeting when she revealed she was separated, there's nothing else to indicate that her feelings towards me are in anyway similar to mine for her. 

During the long period over which my marriage was gradually ending, I have always been fairly ambivalent about being in a relationship in the future. My dominant thought has always been "why the fuck would I want to put myself through this again?".  What I have learned from this though is that I may well be up a relationship after I physically separate from my wife. Connecting with my colleague has helped my wellbeing, improved my self-esteem and has generally made me feel better about myself. Any future relationship would though have to be with someone who ticks the same boxes as she does, and crucially with someone who feels the same way about me. That person may not exist, who knows, but I think I'd like to try to find out if they are out there somewhere.

I have thought a lot about what might have happened if, back when my colleague enquired about my situation, I'd been able to say "yeah, I'm separated too". Might we have connected then? Maybe or maybe not. She met her current partner round about the same time, and may well have got together with him anyway. But this has made me think about other possible missed opportunities if I continue in a dead marriage and has undoubtedly hastened my resolve to end my marriage.

So, what to do about my colleague? When I physically separate from my wife,  I don't think I can contemplate even thinking about a new relationship while I still have these feelings for my colleague, so I think I am going to have to end our friendship and not see her again. That is the only way I will be able to move on. I want to do this respectfully and kindly and I would like to tell her how I feel and why I need to move on. We are both very professional people and I'm sure we'd be OK if we bump into each other at work.

I have considered writing all of this down and sending it to her as I'm much better at communicating this way than verbally but writing to her would seem kind of impersonal. So I'm thinking of suggesting to her that instead of meeting on line next week, we could meet in person so I could explain how I feel about her and why we can't be friends. It is going to be a very hard conversation, and will most likely break my heart for a while afterwards. But I feel like I owe her a proper explanation, and I'd like to say goodbye properly.   

Of course there's also an outside chance that I tell her how I feel she may collapse into my arms and say that she has felt the same as me all along, in which case I'd need to review the decision to move to Liverpool. The more likely scenario I think  is though that she will agree that it's best for us both to end things now. She has her own life, seems very happy in it and I don't want to cause her unnecessary stress and anxiety. Dropping this bombshell might unsettle her temporarily, but she is strong and resilient and would move on pretty quickly I'm sure. Continuing to hide my feelings while remaining friends would kill me. So, a clean break would be better for both of us I think. 

Would be interested to know what people with more recent experience than me in matters of the heart think. Am I doing the right thing, and are there any alternatives that I should consider? 

At the very least, writing this has been cathartic. If you have made it to the end, thanks for sticking with me! I hope for you it's been a welcome diversion from all of the nonsense in the transfer forum and the endless circular arguments about the morality of current and ex-reds moving to the Saudi league. 
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 20, 2023, 10:49:22 am
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!

I've gotten with partners after being friend zoned

Love is love, attraction is attraction

Maybe it's a test
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 06:19:42 pm
IRC65 - I can give a less complicated example along the same lines.

Worked with a girl, flirted in the office, fell for her even though she had a long term boyfriend. I left the company but we still kept in touch. Can't remember how we connected again but we did and she had broken up with the long term boyfriend. I tried to play it cool, not making my intentions clear near the beginning (BIG MISTAKE). We text loads about stuff, went for long walks, talked philosophy, this went on for months until she invited me around for dinner one evening. And proceeded to talk about her new man at it. Massive punch in the gut. Went home and talked it over with a mate, and after a few tough talks I text her and let her know my feelings (they weren't reciprocated) and that even though she was a good person I wasn't "mature" enough to just be friends. I've not talked to her since it happened and rarely think of her.

Massive life lesson of making intentions clear at the earliest point possible. Saves so much heartache and gut wrenching down the line. It's possible your colleague just wants a good friend but if you haven't made intentions clear, it's dishonest. If I was in your position, I would tell her how I feel but be prepared for one final gut punch and then move on with your life.


AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 06:36:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm
I've gotten with partners after being friend zoned

Love is love, attraction is attraction

Maybe it's a test

Me too

Sometimes some other guy pops up who might be a better option then they come back when that one doesnt work

Didnt bother me at all
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 07:05:42 pm
One of the things I disliked about dating was when you had to go to some bar you hated. I was on a date and she wanted to go to Revolution, but I didnt, and the only excuse I could think of was claiming I was banned from all Revs. Yeah that impressed her.  ;D

Glad Im not having to go out dating now. I wasnt very good.


zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #194 on: Today at 09:29:24 am
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
Of course there's also an outside chance that I tell her how I feel she may collapse into my arms and say that she has felt the same as me all along, in which case I'd need to review the decision to move to Liverpool.
Woah!

Moving to Liverpool would be be number two on my list of: What would I do if I was single?

After coming out of a decades long marriage you should just focus on yourself. Find out what does un-married irc65 look like? I think the plan to separate and go live a new life in a vibrant new city is a great one.
Quote
She has her own life, seems very happy in it and I don't want to cause her unnecessary stress and anxiety. Dropping this bombshell might unsettle her temporarily, but she is strong and resilient and would move on pretty quickly I'm sure. Continuing to hide my feelings while remaining friends would kill me. So, a clean break would be better for both of us I think.
Which you will. No matter what her response you're going to put her in a difficult situation. You would hope that she's the type of person who, if she wanted to be in a relationship with you, she wouldn't still be in a relationship with someone else.

I wouldn't tell her how you feel about her. This is a great opportunity to un-complicate your life. Stay in touch, perhaps. You do your thing and maybe your paths might cross? But as you said "Unrequited love sucks". And it'll continue to suck whilst so long as you allow yourself to keep a glimmer of hope for her alive. I think a clean break is what's best for you. And onwards to Liverpool!

I think you know your own mind. I could have responded by quoting yourself back to you  ;)
Quote
At the very least, writing this has been cathartic. If you have made it to the end, thanks for sticking with me! I hope for you it's been a welcome diversion from all of the nonsense in the transfer forum and the endless circular arguments about the morality of current and ex-reds moving to the Saudi league. 
Yeah, thanks for that ;D
