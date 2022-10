So this one girl right, she said she's never been on a date. she's a mother of 1, lives at home with the parents. And i was like, huh? youve never been to a restaurant? She says no, always been a group. This baffled me i have to say. I said, okay, lets go on a date then, and she said crazy stuff like "i dont eat after 6pm", so no restaurants. okay. so bowling? pool? nope. She just wants to take a ride in a car. WTF is that?



Its crazy out there lads.