Met an American girl via POF a few years back, she was living in York and claimed to be working as an alternative model - she had pictures to back it up so I had no reason to doubt that part.
Saw her a few times, eventually she confessed that as she couldn't legally work in the UK she was working as a dominatrix, mainly online. So I absorbed that bit of information, but something still didn't feel quite right.
After doing a bit of digging online I discovered that yes, she did do a bit of dominatrix-style stuff, but her main earner was as a full-on 15 minute quickie in the back of your car prostitute. I read some of the graphic reviews her 'clients' had left and never saw her again after that.
That was 2014, I've stayed away from online dating ever since.