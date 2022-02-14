« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dating thesedays..  (Read 1085 times)

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • YNWA
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
It's the girls who take a picture of themselves and its just the face and the camera is above them tiled down. You then get talking exchange numbers or social media then find pictures what don't look like the one or two they posted on the dating site.

You also have the girls who are happy to send nudes right away.  A mate of mine was speaking to a girl on Badoo he met her a couple of times and like the post above someone mentioned she openly said she was speaking to another couple of guys but she was off Badoo and was no longer using dating sites. I was single at the time and I was on POF - I got a message from the girl who was speaking my mate and also met him a few times .

I told him right away and showed him the messages she was sending me, He said go with it and lets see what she's like while he was messaging her himself. I kid you not within about 15 minutes she was asking for my what's app we swapped numbers and pictures and videos were being sent to myself. She said she wasn't speaking to anyone else and was looking for some fun at the same time she was messaging my mate Kevin she was at work and planning on there next date.

He then sent her screenshots of our messages and pictures blocked her and so did I.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:24:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 14, 2022, 04:26:23 pm
Interesting to see if this results in less mixed race relationships.

Undoubtedly it most certainly does. The removal of the ethnicity filter on these websites would immediately also remove peoples personal prejudice, it would also prevent them from being able to make a visual assessment of profile pictures. Although how they would then identify who they were meeting on a live date, well that's another matter.
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:24:37 am »
Met an American girl via POF a few years back, she was living in York and claimed to be working as an alternative model - she had pictures to back it up so I had no reason to doubt that part.

Saw her a few times, eventually she confessed that as she couldn't legally work in the UK she was working as a dominatrix, mainly online. So I absorbed that bit of information, but something still didn't feel quite right.

After doing a bit of digging online I discovered that yes, she did do a bit of dominatrix-style stuff, but her main earner was as a full-on 15 minute quickie in the back of your car prostitute. I read some of the graphic reviews her 'clients' had left and never saw her again after that.

That was 2014, I've stayed away from online dating ever since.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,455
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:24:37 am
Met an American girl via POF a few years back, she was living in York and claimed to be working as an alternative model - she had pictures to back it up so I had no reason to doubt that part.

Saw her a few times, eventually she confessed that as she couldn't legally work in the UK she was working as a dominatrix, mainly online. So I absorbed that bit of information, but something still didn't feel quite right.

After doing a bit of digging online I discovered that yes, she did do a bit of dominatrix-style stuff, but her main earner was as a full-on 15 minute quickie in the back of your car prostitute. I read some of the graphic reviews her 'clients' had left and never saw her again after that.

That was 2014, I've stayed away from online dating ever since.

Morning Mr Pleat.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,698
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,799
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:24:37 am
Met an American girl via POF a few years back, she was living in York and claimed to be working as an alternative model - she had pictures to back it up so I had no reason to doubt that part.

Saw her a few times, eventually she confessed that as she couldn't legally work in the UK she was working as a dominatrix, mainly online. So I absorbed that bit of information, but something still didn't feel quite right.

After doing a bit of digging online I discovered that yes, she did do a bit of dominatrix-style stuff, but her main earner was as a full-on 15 minute quickie in the back of your car prostitute. I read some of the graphic reviews her 'clients' had left and never saw her again after that.

That was 2014, I've stayed away from online dating ever since.

The first girl I matched with after I finished my last relationship before this one (bout 7/8 years ago) pretty quickly revealed her dad was the head of some big airline company, so absolutely loaded, but lived permanently in America. So he'd just send her an 'allowance' of like £5k a month to essentially not work and ride horses all day (as well as paying all the bills in their massive house). Which was nice. Also......she'd spent a fair whack of it getting an S&M dungeon built.

Had the opposite effect to you though in terms of staying away from online dating :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
Re: Dating thesedays..
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:24:37 am
Met an American girl via POF a few years back, she was living in York and claimed to be working as an alternative model - she had pictures to back it up so I had no reason to doubt that part.

What's that then? Is it a bit like an alternative comedian, but a model? :o

Quote
Saw her a few times, eventually she confessed that as she couldn't legally work in the UK she was working as a dominatrix, mainly online. So I absorbed that bit of information, but something still didn't feel quite right.

After doing a bit of digging online I discovered that yes, she did do a bit of dominatrix-style stuff, but her main earner was as a full-on 15 minute quickie in the back of your car prostitute. I read some of the graphic reviews her 'clients' had left and never saw her again after that.

That was 2014, I've stayed away from online dating ever since.

Misread that as 'dogging online' then? Although it does seem rather appropriate from the story you've told. I understood there were different 'types' of site available depending on what you are looking for? Years ago before the internet really took off, probably in the early to mid 90s, my late wife worked at a 'contacts' magazine. Readers would send in nude pictures of themselves to be published in the magazine so that they could hook up and meet with like minded people. It was a legit job and could have been any magazine publishing pictures of the subject area. I did get the impression that the staff that worked there used to have a right laugh at some of the sights they saw coming through the letterbox and it was a fun place to work as long as you are not easily shocked.
 ;D   
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 