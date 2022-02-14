It's the girls who take a picture of themselves and its just the face and the camera is above them tiled down. You then get talking exchange numbers or social media then find pictures what don't look like the one or two they posted on the dating site.



You also have the girls who are happy to send nudes right away. A mate of mine was speaking to a girl on Badoo he met her a couple of times and like the post above someone mentioned she openly said she was speaking to another couple of guys but she was off Badoo and was no longer using dating sites. I was single at the time and I was on POF - I got a message from the girl who was speaking my mate and also met him a few times .



I told him right away and showed him the messages she was sending me, He said go with it and lets see what she's like while he was messaging her himself. I kid you not within about 15 minutes she was asking for my what's app we swapped numbers and pictures and videos were being sent to myself. She said she wasn't speaking to anyone else and was looking for some fun at the same time she was messaging my mate Kevin she was at work and planning on there next date.



He then sent her screenshots of our messages and pictures blocked her and so did I.